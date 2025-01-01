Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist): [singing] He plays the cello beautifully, You play the piano well, But I play games with all the boys, And really give them hell, The black and white notes play as you tinkle the keys,

Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist), Florence, 'Cléo Victoire': But all the boys just shout for joy, When I wiggle my hips, When I wiggle my hips,

Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist): He strums a banjo joyfully, You're a genius on the flute,