Kinoafisha Films Cleo from 5 to 7 Cleo from 5 to 7 Movie Quotes

[last lines]
[in French, using English subtitles]
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' Why?
Antoine I'm sorry I'm leaving. I'd like to be with you.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' You are. I think my fear is gone. I think I'm happy.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' Everybody spoils me. Nobody loves me.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' [inner voice] Wait, pretty butterfly. Ugliness is a kind of death. As long as I'm beautiful, I'm even more alive than the others.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' Have you ever been in love?
Antoine Often, but never as deeply as I wanted. Girls just like to be loved. They're afraid to give themselves, to lose something. They love by halves. Their bodies are playthings, not their lives. So I stop halfway too. Excuse me for saying all this.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' No, you're right.
Antoine Nudity should be for everyone, like summer.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' What does that mean?
Antoine Nakedness is simplicity itself. Love, birth, the dawn, the sun, the beach, all that.
Antoine Great feelings are full of vanity, and great minds, of foolishness.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' I'm afraid of everything - birds, storms, lifts, needles - and now, this great fear of death...
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' He's so ugly!
Plumitif (the lyricist) "Ugliness is beauty. Beauty is ugliness." Shakespeare.
Dorothée When you laugh, it reminds me of the old days, our old hopes, our laughs.
Antoine You seem to be waiting for something, rather than someone.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' My name is Florence. I'm called Cléo, short for Cleopatra.
Antoine What a name! Florence. It conjures up thoughts of Italy, the Renaissance, Botticelli, a rose. Cleopatra! Egypt, the Sphinx, the asp, a tigress. I prefer Florence.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' [inner voice] My unchanging doll's face, this ridiculous hat. I can't see my own fears. I always think everyone's looking at me, but I only look at myself. It wears me out.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' I'm suffocating.
Angèle Do a bit of exercising.
[Cleo lights a cigarette]
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' He's an egotist.
Angèle Yes, but all men are. Yours too.
Antoine Nudity moves me. Striptease is moving as well as sexy.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' You're often moved, then.
Antoine Not often. Nudity is rare.
Dorothée I'm frightened by other people's fears.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' You don't mind posing?
Dorothée No, why?
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' I'd feel so exposed, afraid they'd find a fault.
Dorothée Nonsense! My body makes me happy, not proud. They're looking at more than just me. A shape, an idea. It's as if I wasn't there. Like I was asleep. And I'm paid for it.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' [inner voice] Everything suits me. Trying things on intoxicates me!
Angèle Don't talk about your illness. Men hate that.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' I saw a man piercing his arm. It made me feel sick. What a day. I feel out of it.
Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist): [singing] He plays the cello beautifully, You play the piano well, But I play games with all the boys, And really give them hell, The black and white notes play as you tinkle the keys,
Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist), Florence, 'Cléo Victoire': But all the boys just shout for joy, When I wiggle my hips, When I wiggle my hips,
Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist): He strums a banjo joyfully, You're a genius on the flute,
Bob, the Pianist Bob, the Pianist, Plumitif (the lyricist), Florence, 'Cléo Victoire': But all the males just stand and stare, if I start getting cute...
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' [singing] Beauty wasted, Cold and naked, How can my body dream, Without you, Without you...
Raoul, le projectionniste My doll!
Dorothée Baby, doll!
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' Music!
[singing]
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' My precious and capricious body, The azure of my daring eyes, My alluring figure is the bait, That will never deceive, Everyone longs to taste, The flavor of my lovely lips.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' To me, nudity is indiscreet. It's like the night... and illness.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' You've always got the answers. It's funny. I've always got questions.
La conductrice du taxi Can I put on the radio?
Angèle Of course.
Radio Announcer ...a new whiskey shampoo for American women. Whiskey revitalizes the hair.
The Lover I just came to kiss you.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' Always in a hurry. The time's over, lover.
The Lover I thought you loved me. It upsets me to see so little of you. My Cleopatra.
Bob, the Pianist "The Girl Who Lies"
[singing]
Bob, the Pianist I lied to you, dear, I knew who you were, Your disguise made me smile, And your bank account turned me on, The lady's man was just paying, For me, the liar, I seduced you...
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' Streets should have living people's names. Piaf Street, Bardot Boulevard, Aznavour Avenue. They could change the names when they die.
Dorothée What did José say?
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' He doesn't know. I don't see much of him.
Dorothée Don't you talk to him in bed?
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' No. He seldom sleeps at my place. He's very busy.
Dorothée I thought he adored you.
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' He does.
Dorothée Love's all you need to confide.
Angèle Shall I come?
Florence, 'Cléo Victoire' No! I want to be alone.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Corinne Marchand
Antoine Bourseiller
Serge Korber
Dominique Davray
Michel Legrand
José Luis de Vilallonga, 9th Marquess of Castellbell
