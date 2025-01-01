Billy Pilgrim
Would you like to sit on the couch?
Montana Wildhack
Where is it?
Billy Pilgrim
Here. Just take my hand.
Montana Wildhack
[bumping into him, his hand grazes her chest]
Ooh!
Billy Pilgrim
Ooh! I'm sorry.
Montana Wildhack
Um, that's all right.
Billy Pilgrim
[leading her to the couch]
Careful. Get away, Spot.
Montana Wildhack
He's not bothering me. I like dogs. Come here, Spot. Come on.
Billy Pilgrim
It's pretty comfortable, isn't it?
Montana Wildhack
It's fine.
Billy Pilgrim
They got everything from Sears and Roebuck.