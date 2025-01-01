Tralfamadorian speaker We know how the world ends and it has nothing to do with Earth, except that it gets wiped out too.

Billy Pilgrim Really? How does it end?

Tralfamadorian speaker While we're experimenting with new fuels, a Tralfamadorian test pilot panics, presses the wrong button, and the whole universe disappears.

Billy Pilgrim But you have to stop him. If you know this, can't you keep the pilot from pressing ...