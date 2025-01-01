Menu
Kinoafisha Films Catch-22 Catch-22 Movie Quotes

Yossarian Is Orr crazy?
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka Of course he is. He has to be crazy to keep flying after all the close calls he's had.
Yossarian Why can't you ground him?
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka I can, but first he has to ask me.
Yossarian That's all he's gotta do to be grounded?
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka That's all.
Yossarian Then you can ground him?
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka No. Then I cannot ground him.
Yossarian Aah!
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka There's a CATCH?
Yossarian A catch?
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka Sure. Catch-22. Anyone who wants to get out of combat isn't really crazy, so I can't ground him.
Yossarian Ok, let me see if I've got this straight. In order to be grounded, I've got to be crazy. And I must be crazy to keep flying. But if I ask to be grounded, that means I'm not crazy anymore, and I have to keep flying.
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka You got it, that's Catch-22.
Yossarian Whoo... That's some catch, that Catch-22.
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka It's the best there is.
Old man in whorehouse You see, Italy is a very poor, weak country and that is what makes us so strong, strong enough to survive this war and still be in existence, long after your country has been destroyed.
Capt. Nately What are you talking about? America is not going to be destroyed.
Old man in whorehouse Never?
Capt. Nately Well...
Old man in whorehouse Rome was destroyed. Greece was destroyed. Persia was destroyed. Spain was destroyed. All great countries are destroyed. Why not yours? How much longer do you think your country will last? Forever?
Capt. Nately Well, forever is a long time, I guess.
Old man in whorehouse Very long.
Capt. Nately Don't you have any principles?
Old man in whorehouse Of course not!
Capt. Nately No morality?
Old man in whorehouse I'm a very moral man, and Italy is a very moral country. That's why we will certainly come out on top again if we succeed in being defeated.
Capt. Nately You talk like a madman.
Old man in whorehouse But I live like a sane one. I was a fascist when Mussolini was on top. Now that he has been deposed, I am anti-fascist. When the Germans were here, I was fanatically pro-German. Now I'm fanatically pro-American. You'll find no more loyal partisan in all of Italy than myself.
Capt. Nately You're a shameful opportunist! What you don't understand is that it's better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
Old man in whorehouse You have it backwards. It's better to live on your feet than to die on your knees. I know.
Capt. Nately How do you know?
Old man in whorehouse Because I am 107-years-old. How old are you?
Capt. Nately I'll be 20 in January.
Old man in whorehouse If you live.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder We're gonna come out of this war rich!
Yossarian You're gonna come out rich. We're gonna come out dead.
General Dreedle Get back in the car, you smirking slut!
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Nately died a wealthy man, Yossarian. He had over sixty shares in the syndicate.
Yossarian What difference does that make? He's dead.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Then his family will get it.
Yossarian He didn't have time to have a family.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Then his parents will get it.
Yossarian They don't need it, they're rich.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Then they'll understand.
Danby Weather conditions have improved tremendously over the mainland, so you won't have any trouble at all seeing the target. Of course, we mustn't forget, that means that they won't have any trouble at all seeing you.
Maj. Major Major Major Sergeant, from now on, I don't want anyone to come in and see me while I'm in my office. Is that clear?
First Sgt. Towser Yes, sir. What do I say to people who want to come in and see you while you're in your office?
Maj. Major Major Major Tell them I'm in and ask them to wait.
First Sgt. Towser For how long?
Maj. Major Major Major Until I've left.
First Sgt. Towser And then what do I do with them?
Maj. Major Major Major I don't care.
First Sgt. Towser May I send people in to see you after you've left?
Maj. Major Major Major Yes.
First Sgt. Towser You won't be here then, will you?
Maj. Major Major Major No.
First Sgt. Towser I see, sir. Will that be all?
Maj. Major Major Major Also, Sergeant, I don't want you coming in while I'm in my office asking me if there's anything you can do for me. Is that clear?
First Sgt. Towser Yes, sir. When should I come in your office and ask if there's anything I can do for you?
Maj. Major Major Major When I'm not there.
First Sgt. Towser What do I do then?
Maj. Major Major Major Whatever has to be done.
First Sgt. Towser Yes, sir.
Dobbs [Over the radio] Help him! Help him!
Yossarian Help who?
Dobbs Help the bombardier!
Yossarian I'm the bombardier, I'm all right.
Dobbs Then help HIM, help HIM!
General Dreedle All right, at ease... there'll be no more moaning in this outfit... the next man who moans is going to be very sorry...
Danby Ohhhhhhh...
General Dreedle Who is this man?
Colonel Cathcart Major Danby, Sir.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Danby... D-A-N-B-Y...
General Dreedle Take him out and shoot him.
Colonel Cathcart Sir?
General Dreedle I said take him out and shoot him... can't you hear?
Colonel Cathcart Take Major Danby out and shoot him...
Yossarian I am the most renowned killer of fish in the whole United States Army Air Force.
[last lines]
[Yossarian leaps out of the hospital window, fleeing the base. Danby and Tappman watch from the window]
Danby Yossarian!
Yossarian I can do it, Danby!
Chaplain Tappman They'll catch you, they'll bring you back!
Yossarian I can do it!
Danby This is insane!
Yossarian I can do it!
Chaplain Tappman What about your clothes?
Yossarian They'll never recognize me without my uniform!
Danby You'll be on the run with no friends! You'll live in constant danger of betrayal!
Yossarian [laughs] I live that way now.
Danby Yossarian, for God's sake, hurry up!
Yossarian So long, Chaplain!
Chaplain Tappman How do you feel, Yossarian?
Yossarian Fine - except I'm scared to death.
Danby You'll have to keep on your toes every minute.
Yossarian I'll keep on my toes.
Chaplain Tappman You'll have to jump.
Yossarian I'll jump.
Chaplain Tappman Jump!
[Yossarian jumps over a ditch and runs to the sea while inflating a life raft. He leaps into the sea, paddling furiously, and is gone]
Colonel Cathcart [as the base is being bombed in an air raid] What are you doing, Yossarian! Get off the field!
Colonel Cathcart [Yossarian fires a Colt .45 at him, but it clicks, empty] I wanna' see you later. You're confined to the base. I won't forget this!
Yossarian I don't think the Air Force is gonna' forget about *this*!
Colonel Cathcart Don't be ridiculous! What's good for M&M Enterprises is good for the Air Force! We had to get rid of that cotton. The Germans promised to take it off our hands, if we ran this mission for them! It's all part of the deal!
Lt. Col. Korn, XO [loud bomb explosion is heard] There goes the Officer's Club!
Yossarian [incredulous] You made a deal with the Germans to bomb our own base?
Colonel Cathcart A contract is a contract! That's what we're fighting for!
Danby Yoassarian, you're fighting for your country.
Yossarian I fought for my country for 3 years, now I'm fighting for myself.
Danby Suppose everybody else thought the same way.
Yossarian Then I'd be a damn fool to think otherwise.
Maj. Major Major Major Is something wrong?
Chaplain Tappman No, no. I... just thought I saw something.
Maj. Major Major Major A naked man in a tree?
Chaplain Tappman Yes, that's it.
Danby [looking through binoculars] That's just Yossarian.
Yossarian Those bastards are trying to kill me.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder No one is trying to kill you sweetheart. Now eat your dessert like a good boy.
Yossarian Oh yeah? Then why are they shooting at me Milo?
Dobbs They're shooting at everyone Yossarian.
Yossarian And what difference does that make?
Dobbs Look Yossarian, suppose, I mean just suppose everyone thought the same way you do.
Yossarian Then I'd be a damn fool to think any different.
Colonel Cathcart You're a disgrace. I'd like to know how you got to be a Captain, anyway.
Yossarian You promoted me.
Colonel Cathcart That has got nothing to do with it.
Yossarian If he raises the number of missions again, I swear to God, I'll help you kill him.
Dobbs Really?
Yossarian I swear.
Dobbs Well, that's very reasonable of you.
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark I only raped her once.
Yossarian You killed her.
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark Well, I had to do that after I raped her. I couldn't very well let her go around saying bad things about me, could I?
Yossarian Well, what the hell did you have to touch her at all for, you dumb bastard! Why didn't you get some girl off the streets?
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark Not me. I never paid for it in my life.
Yossarian Aarfy, are you insane? They're gonna throw you in jail. You just killed a girl. You threw her out the window. She's lying out there in the street!
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark She has no right to be there, you know. It's after curfew.
[first lines]
Lt. Col. Korn, XO [speaking to Yossarian] All you have to do is be our pal.
Colonel Cathcart Say nice things about us.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Tell the folks at home what a good job we're doing. Take our offer Yossarian.
Colonel Cathcart Either that or a court-martial for desertion.
Lt. Colonel Moodus A chair for Dad's girlf... for the lady!
Yossarian He was very old.
Luciana But he was a boy.
Yossarian Well, he died. You don't get any older than that.
Chaplain Tappman I'm not here to judge you.
Yossarian What are you here for?
Chaplain Tappman I'm not too sure about that either.
Yossarian What would you do if you were me?
Chaplain Tappman I don't know. I mean, I'm not you.
Yossarian Imagine that you are me.
Chaplain Tappman That's hard. Sometimes I even have troubles imagining that I'm me.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Yossarian, I want you to do something for me.
[removes item from small bag]
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder I want to serve this to the men. Taste it and let me know what you think.
[Yossarian takes a bite]
Yossarian What is it?
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Chocolate-covered cotton.
Yossarian What are you, crazy?
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder No good, huh?
Yossarian For Christ's sake, you didn't even take the seeds out!
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Is it really that bad?
Yossarian It's cotton!
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder They've got to learn to like it!
Yossarian Why?
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder Look, I saw this great opportunity to corner the market in Egyptian cotton. How was I supposed to know there was going to be a glut? I've got a hundred warehouses stacked with the stuff all over the European theater. I can't get rid of a penny's worth. People eat cotton candy, don't they? Well this stuff is better - it's made out of real cotton.
Yossarian Milo, people can't eat cotton!
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder They've got to - it's for the Syndicate!
Yossarian It will make them sick! - why don't you try it yourself if you don't believe me?
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder I did - and it made me sick.
Yossarian The only friend I had was Snowden and I didn't know him.
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder As a matter of fact, Father, I know I can get my hands on an entire shipment of religious relics, blessed by the Pope himself. The Germans swiped them and put them on the open market. As I understand it, the stuff includes a wrist and collarbones of some of your top saints!
1st Lt. Milo Minderbinder What's good for M & M Enterprises will be good for the country.
Danby That's insane.
Yossarian Sure. That's why it's the only sensible thing for me to do.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO You see, Yossarian, we're going to put you on Easy Street.
Colonel Cathcart We're going to promote you to Major.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO And give you another medal.
Colonel Cathcart We're going to glorify your exploits. Send you home a hero.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO You'll have parades in your honor.
Colonel Cathcart You can make speeches, raise money for war bonds.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Of course, there's one catch.
Yossarian I'm not dying!
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka Of course you're dying. We're all dying.
Yossarian Doc, I want you to ground me.
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka Don't start that again.
Yossarian Doc, I don't want to fly any more.
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka Why?
Yossarian It's dangerous.
Danby You've all been briefed on this morning's run, so I won't go over the details again. There's no sense naming names, since the enemy is probably listening, and there's no reason I can think of to tell him where we're going to strike.
Yossarian I'm being persecuted.
Dobbs By whom?
Yossarian By them!
Dobbs But who specifically is "them"?
Yossarian Every one of them!
Dobbs Everyone of who?
Yossarian Everyone of who you think?
Dobbs I haven't any idea!
Yossarian Then how do you know they aren't?
Dobbs What son of a bitch do you hate then?
Yossarian What son of a bitch *is* here?
Capt. Nately You don't make any sense.
Dobbs You don't even know who you hate!
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka You can't let crazy people decide whether you're crazy or not, can you?
Yossarian My parachute.
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark What about it?
Yossarian It's gone!
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark Don't worry about it.
Yossarian What do you mean don't worry about it? What am I supposed to do if I have to bail out? Use my handkerchief?
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark That's the kind of humor in the face of adversity that keeps America strong.
Colonel Cathcart What's your name?
Maj. Major Major Major Major, sir.
Colonel Cathcart I didn't ask your rank, I asked your name.
Maj. Major Major Major No, sir. I'm a Captain. My name is Major. Captain Major.
Colonel Cathcart Just about as clear as mud, isn't it?
Yossarian Where in the hell's my parachute? Okay, all right, which one of you bastards stole my parachute? Hello! Hello, this is the bombardier here. We gotta turn back. Nately, we gotta turn back now. Nately! Do you hear me up there? We gotta turn back. Okay, we're gonna turn back now. Nately, let's turn back.
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark Looks like they've seen us coming.
Yossarian They've seen us! Oh, God, they've seen us!
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark Better get ready to dump those eggs.
Yossarian They're shooting at me!
Colonel Cathcart We're going to need a new squadron commander.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO And you're the only Major available on our headquarters staff.
Maj. Major Major Major No, Major is my name, not my rank.
Colonel Cathcart That's close enough for me, Major. Consider yourself a Major, now.
Maj. Major Major Major Sir, I don't know anything about being a squadron commander.
Colonel Cathcart We all have to make sacrifices, Major.
Maj. Major Major Major Sir, I'm in Billeting and Laundry!
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Get your ass in here, Padre.
Chaplain Tappman I don't know what you mean.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO You don't, huh? Well, then who does?
Chaplain Tappman I don't know, sir.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO You don't seem to know much about anything, do you, Father?
Chaplain Tappman No, sir.
Chaplain Tappman Indeed, you can see him, when - he isn't there. That is, he'll see you, all right, but only - in his office and only when he's not there. The other times, when he's in, he's not - there - to be seen. Except when he's out.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Are you describing some mystical experience you've had?
Chaplain Tappman No, sir. It's just that there are some very peculiar things happening.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO You haven't had any ecstatic visions or anything like that have you?
Chaplain Tappman No, sir.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Didn't see a burning bush, hear any voices, anything like that?
Chaplain Tappman No, sir. It wasn't anything quite so extraordinary.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO I hope not! I think we have to keep our supernatural episodes down to a minimum with a war to win and all that.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO What would General Dreedle do?
Colonel Cathcart He'd crush him.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Tear him apart.
Colonel Cathcart Smack him in the face.
Lt. Col. Korn, XO Jab him in the kidneys.
Colonel Cathcart Kick 'em in the balls!
Capt. Nately I love her. I do! I really do. Honest to God, I've never felt anything like this before, not even for my Mom.
Capt. Nately Maybe it's some kind of strategy thing.
Yossarian What the hell are we doing?
Capt. Nately Yossarian, it's not our business to ask.
Yossarian Whose business is it?
Dobbs Men don't fall in love with girls like that.
Yossarian Men always fall in love with girls like that.
Dobbs Eh, one or the other.
Nurse Duckett Keep your head down between your legs. Try to breathe - deeply and evenly.
Yossarian I want you to marry me.
Luciana You crazy.
Yossarian Why am I crazy?
Luciana You can't want to marry me.
Yossarian Why not?
Luciana Because, I'm not a virgin.
Yossarian What's that got to do with it?
Luciana Nobody wants to marry with a girl who's not a virgin.
Yossarian I do. I wanna marry you.
Luciana Not possible.
Yossarian Why not?
Luciana Because you're crazy.
Yossarian Why am I crazy?
Luciana Because you want to marry me.
Yossarian Wait. You won't marry me because I'm crazy and you say I'm crazy because I wanna marry you, right?
Luciana Right, SÌ
Yossarian You're crazy.
Luciana Why?
Yossarian Because I love you. Ti amo. Ti amo molto.
Luciana How can you love a girl who is not a virgin?
Yossarian Because I can't marry you.
Luciana Why you can't marry me? Just because I'm not a virgin?
Yossarian No, because you're crazy!
Luciana You're crazy!
Luciana Watch where you put your hands, GI.
Yossarian My name is Yossarian.
Luciana Watch where you put your hands, Yossarian.
General Dreedle Why isn't he wearing clothes?
Lt. Col. Korn, XO He's talking to you.
Colonel Cathcart Why isn't he wearing clothes, Major?
Maj. Major Major Major Why isn't he wearing *clothes*, Sergeant?
First Sgt. Towser A man was killed in his plane over Avignon last week and bled all over him. His clothes haven't come back from the laundry yet.
General Dreedle Where are his other uniforms?
First Sgt. Towser They're in the laundry, too, sir.
General Dreedle Where's his underwear?
First Sgt. Towser In the laundry, sir.
General Dreedle That sounds like a lot of crap to me.
Yossarian [standing naked] It is a lot of crap, sir.
Colonel Cathcart Sir, you have my word for it, this man will be *punished* severely.
General Dreedle What the hell do I care? If he wants to receive a medal without any clothes on, what the hell business is it of yours?
Colonel Cathcart My sentiments exactly, sir.
Yossarian Don't you realize what you've done? You've murdered a human being! They're gonna hang you!
Capt. Aarfy Aardvark I don't think they'll do that, not to good old Aarfy. I don't think they'd make such a fuss over one Italian girl when thousands of lives are being lost every day.
Dr. 'Doc' Daneeka One dying boy is just as good as another. Or just as bad!
Colonel Cathcart It's all part of the contract.
Nately's Whore We go to bed now?
Capt. Nately No. Would you go put some clothes on? You're practically naked.
[whore exits]
Capt. Nately I wish she wouldn't walk around like that.
Old man in whorehouse But it is her business to walk around like that.
Capt. Nately But it's not nice.
Old man in whorehouse Of course it's nice! She's nice to look at.
Capt. Nately This life is not nice.
