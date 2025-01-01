Maj. Major Major Major Sergeant, from now on, I don't want anyone to come in and see me while I'm in my office. Is that clear?

First Sgt. Towser Yes, sir. What do I say to people who want to come in and see you while you're in your office?

Maj. Major Major Major Tell them I'm in and ask them to wait.

First Sgt. Towser For how long?

Maj. Major Major Major Until I've left.

First Sgt. Towser And then what do I do with them?

Maj. Major Major Major I don't care.

First Sgt. Towser May I send people in to see you after you've left?

Maj. Major Major Major Yes.

First Sgt. Towser You won't be here then, will you?

Maj. Major Major Major No.

First Sgt. Towser I see, sir. Will that be all?

Maj. Major Major Major Also, Sergeant, I don't want you coming in while I'm in my office asking me if there's anything you can do for me. Is that clear?

First Sgt. Towser Yes, sir. When should I come in your office and ask if there's anything I can do for you?

Maj. Major Major Major When I'm not there.

First Sgt. Towser What do I do then?

Maj. Major Major Major Whatever has to be done.