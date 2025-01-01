Maj. Major Major Major
Sergeant, from now on, I don't want anyone to come in and see me while I'm in my office. Is that clear?
First Sgt. Towser
Yes, sir. What do I say to people who want to come in and see you while you're in your office?
Maj. Major Major Major
Tell them I'm in and ask them to wait.
First Sgt. Towser
For how long?
Maj. Major Major Major
Until I've left.
First Sgt. Towser
And then what do I do with them?
Maj. Major Major Major
I don't care.
First Sgt. Towser
May I send people in to see you after you've left?
Maj. Major Major Major
Yes.
First Sgt. Towser
You won't be here then, will you?
Maj. Major Major Major
No.
First Sgt. Towser
I see, sir. Will that be all?
Maj. Major Major Major
Also, Sergeant, I don't want you coming in while I'm in my office asking me if there's anything you can do for me. Is that clear?
First Sgt. Towser
Yes, sir. When should I come in your office and ask if there's anything I can do for you?
Maj. Major Major Major
When I'm not there.
First Sgt. Towser
What do I do then?
Maj. Major Major Major
Whatever has to be done.
First Sgt. Towser
Yes, sir.