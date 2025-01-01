Aunt Emma[after commenting about love, even though she was never married]You don't have to be a horse to judge a horse show.
Lee LeanderSuppose you were starving to death and you didn't have any food and you didn't have any place to get anything. And there were some loaves of bread out in front of a market. Now remember, you're starving to death and the man's back was turned. Would you swipe one?
John SargentWonderful! I merely have to raise my finger and my slightest whim is satisfied. Now if you'll...
Lee LeanderAnd I suppose if anybody says no, you just put them right back in the cooler.
John SargentThat's right. Look when court reconvenes, I'm going to try my best to put you in jail for a good long time. That's my business, but you haven't been convicted yet, so I don't see why you shouldn't enjoy Christmas like the rest of us. That's why I had Mike get you out.