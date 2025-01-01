Menu
Kinoafisha Films Remember the Night Remember the Night Movie Quotes

Aunt Emma [after commenting about love, even though she was never married] You don't have to be a horse to judge a horse show.
Lee Leander Suppose you were starving to death and you didn't have any food and you didn't have any place to get anything. And there were some loaves of bread out in front of a market. Now remember, you're starving to death and the man's back was turned. Would you swipe one?
John Sargent If I was starving, you bet I would.
Lee Leander That's because you're honest. You see, I'd have a six-course dinner at a fancy restaurant across the street and then say I forgot my purse. Get the difference?
Lee Leander That gag's so old its got whiskers!
Lee Leander One of these days one of you boys is going to start one of these scenes differently and one of us girls is going to drop dead from surprise.
Lee Leander I suppose you do this with all the lady prisoners?
John Sargent Oh my, yes. My life is just one long round of whoopee.
Lee Leander Well, you're in a good spot for it.
John Sargent Wonderful! I merely have to raise my finger and my slightest whim is satisfied. Now if you'll...
Lee Leander And I suppose if anybody says no, you just put them right back in the cooler.
John Sargent That's right. Look when court reconvenes, I'm going to try my best to put you in jail for a good long time. That's my business, but you haven't been convicted yet, so I don't see why you shouldn't enjoy Christmas like the rest of us. That's why I had Mike get you out.
Lee Leander And bring me up here!
John Sargent I did not ask him to bring you up here!
Lee Leander Then why did that gorilla bring me up here?
John Sargent Because he's got a mind like a... sewer!
Lee Leander Thanks.
Lee Leander Now there's nothing as dangerous as a square shooter. If all men were like you there wouldn't be any nice girls left.
John Sargent I mean, maybe you were a kleptomaniac.
Lee Leander Oh no, no. They tried that though. No. You see, to be a kleptomaniac you can't sell any of the stuff afterwards or you lose your amateur standing.
John Sargent You threw a lighted match into the wastebasket?
Lee Leander Well I wasn't aiming for the spittoon.
John Sargent You know that's called arson?
Lee Leander No! I thought that was when you bit somebody!
John Sargent What are you doing here?
Lee Leander I don't know yet, but I've got a rough idea.
John Sargent Well, I'm glad you're out...
Lee Leander Now what do I have to do for it?
John Sargent Well for one thing, you might say thank you, but if that doesn't fit into your plans let's skip it.
Mrs. Sargent Do you remember when you took my egg money I was going to buy a new dress with? And how hard you worked to pay it back when you later understood?
John Sargent You made me understand.
Mrs. Sargent No, dear. It was love that made you understand.
Customs Official And what is your reason for going through Canada?
John Sargent I'm a fugitive from justice.
Lee Leander You sound like a fugitive from a nut house.
Customs Official Go ahead, sir, go ahead.
Mrs. Sargent [Thinking that Lee may be a kleptomaniac] She's probably a hypochondriac.
John Sargent She might be at that.
District Attorney That boy's dead on the level. And if he wasn't quite as honest as he is, I'd say he had a big future in politics.
Rufus She's here.
John Sargent Who's here?
Rufus I don't know, sir.
John Sargent Well then, how do you know she's here?
Rufus Well, I seen her come in.
John Sargent You saw who come in?
Rufus Uh, the lady.
John Sargent You mean there's a lady in the apartment?
Lee Leander You mean you want me to go?
John Sargent Yes!
Lee Leander Where?
John Sargent Where what?
Lee Leander Well after all, I was on my way to a nice comfortable jail with three meals a day and turkey for Christmas, and now I'm...
John Sargent Don't you live some place?
Lee Leander Oh, I had a room in a hotel, but they locked me out.
John Sargent Oh. How much do you owe the hotel?
Lee Leander A hundred and twenty-six dollars and forty cents.
John Sargent Oh, that doesn't solve my problem does it?
Lee Leander That was in Niagara Falls. People aren't responsible for what they say in Niagara Falls.
John Sargent [Chiding Lee, quoting an ancient proverb] A woman, a dog, and a walnut tree, the more you beat them the better they be.
Aunt Emma Women belong in skirts. It's the mystery that gets them.
Lee Leander I never loved you.
John Sargent [Chiding] Were you just toying with me?
Lee Leander Oh, shut up!
Mrs. Sargent [as they coax Jack to play the piano for them] He really plays very well, when you compare the size of his hands.
Lee Leander Can't you see the papers? District attorney marries girl crook.
Mrs. Sargent This year we're gonna have an old-fashioned barn dance, like the hicks we're supposed to be.
