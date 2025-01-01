VarlaI never try anything. I just do it. And I don't beat clocks, just people! Wanna try me?
The Old ManWomen! They let 'em vote, smoke and drive - even put 'em in pants! And what happens? A Democrat for president!
KirkYou are a very sick girl!
VarlaI was healthy enough a half hour ago or do people look different to you if they are not horizontal?
Gas Station Attendant[staring at Varla's chest as he pumps gas]Just passing through, huh? Boy, that motor's sure hot! You gals really must have been moving on these little machines. Yessir, the thrill of the open road. New places, new people, new sights of interest. Now that's what I believe in, seeing America first!
VarlaYou won't find it down there, Columbus!
Narrator[opening narration]Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to violence, the word and the act. While violence cloaks itself in a plethora of disguises, its favorite mantle still remains... sex. Violence devours all it touches, its voracious appetite rarely fulfilled. Yet violence doesn't only destroy, it creates and molds as well. Let's examine closely then this dangerously evil creation, this new breed encased and contained within the supple skin of woman. The softness is there, the unmistakable smell of female, the surface shiny and silken, the body yielding yet wanton. But a word of caution: handle with care and don't drop your guard. This rapacious new breed prowls both alone and in packs, operating at any level, any time, anywhere, and with anybody. Who are they? One might be your secretary, your doctor's receptionist... or a dancer in a go-go club!
TommyLook, I don't know what the hell your point is, but...
VarlaThe point is of no return and you've reached it!
BillieYou really should be AM and FM. You one-band broads are a drag!
Varla[to Rosie as she fumbles with a lighter]Easy, baby, you're almost a fire hazard!
Kirk[to Varla]You're a beautiful animal... and I'm weak, and I want you.
The Old ManYou girls a bunch of nudists or are you just short of clothes?
RosieAll right, you wash... now I'm gonna spin-a-dry you!
Gas Station AttendantYes, ma'am, what can I do for you today?
VarlaJust your job, squirrel. Fill it up!
BillieI'm of legal age for whiskey, voting and loving. Now the next election is two years away, and my love life ain't getting much better, so how about some of that 100 percent!
TommyI work on this baby the same way, trying to get maximum performance.
VarlaDrive! And don't miss.
VarlaYou are a long time coming!
BillieYou are telling me?
The Old ManHoney, you - uh - what you eat seems to settle in the right places. But then, you look to me like a girl with a big appetite for everything.
VarlaI try to think big!
TommyBeen running some timing trials?
VarlaWe KNOW how fast WE can go. You can time that heap with an hourglass.
LindaSomeone mention my figure?
KirkIt's a little early for that, isn't it?
The Old ManThe train is late.
KirkWhat has that got to do with it?
The Old ManNothing is on schedule today.
BillieOh, you're cute... like a velvet glove cast in iron.
VarlaYou're all shook up, aren't you, baby?
VarlaRight fender, Einstein.
Billie[challenging Tommy to a race]How about it, handsome? I bet you're a real tiger in disguise.
VarlaGo get her!
RosieSo I have to get all wet because the Lady Godiva wants to swim?
Billie[Billie throws Rosie a can of beer to calm her down]Here, Rosie baby, pop the top before you blow your own!
Billie[to Tommy, suggestively]Would you like to look under my hood?
VarlaAs Varla and Rosie walk away, Billie says to Linda... "They make the Mafia look like a couple'a Brownies"