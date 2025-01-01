Tom
You always have a smile for me. How can you smile like that all the time? Come on, we've got to move.
Judy
Tom, are you sure about the phone?
Tom
The phone is dead out. All you get is a recorded message.
Judy
If I could only call my folks. They're going to be so worried about us.
Tom
Everything will be all right. As soon as we get to Willard, we'll call them. They might even be there.
Judy
I know. Tom? Are you sure we're doing the right thing here?
Tom
What, you mean about getting out of here?
Judy
Yeah.
Tom
Well, the television said that's the right thing to do. We've got to get to a rescue station.
Judy
I don't know about this.
Tom
Come on. You're starting to sound like Mr. Cooper.
Judy
But why do you have to go out there?
Tom
Look, I know how to handle the truck and the gas pump. Ben doesn't know anything about that stuff.
Judy
But we're safe in here.
Tom
For how long? We're safe now, yes. But there's going to be more and more of those things out there.
Judy
I know. I know all that.
Tom
Listen... remember when we had the big flood? Remember when we had to convince you that it was right to leave your house? Remember we had to go to Willard then? Well, this isn't a passing thing, honey. It's not like the wind passing through. We've got to do something and fast.