Films
Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland
Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland Movie Quotes
Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland Movie Quotes
Nemo
Who was that Professor?
Professor Genius
Flip! A frightful fellow!
Nemo
Flip?
Professor Genius
Please, forget you ever heard that name.
Nemo
You're Flip. A frightful fellow.
Flip
That's right! I'm frightfully funny, frightfully friendly and I can make all your dreams come true.
Princess Camille
I believe the invitation was for you alone, and not your little rat.
Nemo
My little rat?
Icarus, the squirrel
Hey, I'm not a rat!
Princess Camille
Yes, your little rat.
Nemo
Icarus is not a rat! So I am in my pajamas, so what? You invited me here in the middle of the night! And princess or not, this is no way to treat a guest.
Nemo
What are you wanted for?
Flip
Having fun.
Nemo
Having fun?
Flip
Yeah, they don't like it when you have fun here. Heh.
Nemo
Shazama pajama!
Nightmare King
Oooo, pajamas do scare me so! Ha Ha Ha!
Nemo
Your Majesty, I broke my promise. I opened the forbidden door. I'm very sorry.
King Morphy Morpheus
Hm. Your courage destroyed the Nightmare King and his evil kingdom is gone forever.
King Morphy Morpheus
Quite the prince you've become, my little Nemo.
Princess Camille
Nemo?
Nemo
Huh?
Princess Camille
Nemo... I had a wonderful time. Thank you, Nemo.
Nemo
Uh, sure I... I'm uh...
Nemo
What are you doing here?
Oompy
We're BEING here.
[first lines]
[Nemo is asleep in a flying bed and then he wakes up]
Nemo
Huh? What? It... it can't be! Can it? It is! I'm really flying! Whoa!
Flip
Care to come along Princess'y? I'll even let you carry my cigars.
Professor Genius
Have nothing but fun!
Professor Genius
I am a professor. I am a genius. You may call me Professor Genius. And this is Bon Bon.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Gabriel Damon
René Auberjonois
Mikki Runi
Michael Bell
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
