Kinoafisha Films Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland Movie Quotes

Nemo Who was that Professor?
Professor Genius Flip! A frightful fellow!
Nemo Flip?
Professor Genius Please, forget you ever heard that name.
Nemo You're Flip. A frightful fellow.
Flip That's right! I'm frightfully funny, frightfully friendly and I can make all your dreams come true.
Princess Camille I believe the invitation was for you alone, and not your little rat.
Nemo My little rat?
Icarus, the squirrel Hey, I'm not a rat!
Princess Camille Yes, your little rat.
Nemo Icarus is not a rat! So I am in my pajamas, so what? You invited me here in the middle of the night! And princess or not, this is no way to treat a guest.
Princess Camille I believe the royal invitation was for you alone, and not your little rat.
Nemo My little rat?
Icarus, the squirrel Hey, I'm not a rat!
Princess Camille Yes, your little rat.
Nemo Icarus isn't a rat! And he's my best friend!
Princess Camille Alright, I apologize.
Nemo Hey, don't apologize to me. Apologize to my rat!... Oops!
Nemo What are you wanted for?
Flip Having fun.
Nemo Having fun?
Flip Yeah, they don't like it when you have fun here. Heh.
Nemo Shazama pajama!
Nightmare King Oooo, pajamas do scare me so! Ha Ha Ha!
Nemo Your Majesty, I broke my promise. I opened the forbidden door. I'm very sorry.
King Morphy Morpheus Hm. Your courage destroyed the Nightmare King and his evil kingdom is gone forever.
King Morphy Morpheus Quite the prince you've become, my little Nemo.
Princess Camille Nemo?
Nemo Huh?
Princess Camille Nemo... I had a wonderful time. Thank you, Nemo.
Nemo Uh, sure I... I'm uh...
Nemo What are you doing here?
Oompy We're BEING here.
[first lines]
[Nemo is asleep in a flying bed and then he wakes up]
Nemo Huh? What? It... it can't be! Can it? It is! I'm really flying! Whoa!
Flip Care to come along Princess'y? I'll even let you carry my cigars.
Professor Genius Have nothing but fun!
Professor Genius I am a professor. I am a genius. You may call me Professor Genius. And this is Bon Bon.
