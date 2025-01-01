Nervous Lumberjack I never wanted to be a lumberjack anyway. I always wanted to do something different with my life.

Mayor Lichfield Well, what did you want to be?

Nervous Lumberjack I always wanted to be...

Mayor Lichfield Say it, man!

Nervous Lumberjack A pet store owner.

Nervous Lumberjack Yes. Huggable dogs, hamsters, little rabbits, a Norwegian Blue Parrot.