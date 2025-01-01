Menu
A Ghost Story Movie Quotes

Ghost 2 Hello.
Ghost 1 Hi.
Ghost 2 I'm waiting for someone.
Ghost 1 Who?
Ghost 2 I don't remember.
houseguest We build our legacy piece by piece and maybe the whole world will remember you or maybe just a couple of people, but you do what you can to make sure you're still around after you're gone.
[I don't think they're coming]
M When I was little and we used to move all the time, I'd write these notes and I would fold them up really small. And I would hide them.
C What'd they say?
M They're just things I wanted to remember so that if I ever wanted to go back, there'd be a piece of me there waiting.
houseguest A writer writes a novel, a songwriter writes a song, we do what we can to endure.
M What is it you like about this house so much?
C History.
