Films
A Ghost Story
A Ghost Story Movie Quotes
Ghost 2
Hello.
Ghost 1
Hi.
Ghost 2
I'm waiting for someone.
Ghost 1
Who?
Ghost 2
I don't remember.
houseguest
We build our legacy piece by piece and maybe the whole world will remember you or maybe just a couple of people, but you do what you can to make sure you're still around after you're gone.
[I don't think they're coming]
M
When I was little and we used to move all the time, I'd write these notes and I would fold them up really small. And I would hide them.
C
What'd they say?
M
They're just things I wanted to remember so that if I ever wanted to go back, there'd be a piece of me there waiting.
houseguest
A writer writes a novel, a songwriter writes a song, we do what we can to endure.
M
What is it you like about this house so much?
C
History.
Prognosticator
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Casey Affleck
Will Oldham
Rooney Mara
