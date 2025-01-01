Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Killing of a Sacred Deer The Killing of a Sacred Deer Movie Quotes

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Movie Quotes

Martin You know, not long after my dad died, someone told me that I eat spaghetti the exact same way he did. They said what an extraordinary impression this fact had made on them. Look at the boy, look how he eats spaghetti. Exactly the same way his father did. He sticks his fork in. He twirls it around, around, around, around, around. Then he sticks it in his mouth. At that time, I thought I was the only one who ate spaghetti that way. Me and my dad. Later, of course, I found out that everyone eats spaghetti the exact same way. Exact same way, exact same way. This made me very upset. Very upset. Maybe even, um, more upset than when they told me he was dead. My dad.
Martin I don't know if what is happening is fair, but it's the only thing I can think of that's close to justice.
Steven Murphy A surgeon never kills a patient. An anaesthesiologist can kill a patient, but a surgeon never can.
Steven Murphy This meat is delicious.
[pause]
Steven Murphy You were right, after all. The children are much better here. I was even thinking I might take them to the beach house, for a few days. A little fresh air and a change of scenery might do us all good.
[pause]
Steven Murphy Do you know what I've been craving? Mashed potato. Why don't you make some tomorrow?
Anna Murphy You have beautiful hands. I never noticed before. Everyone's been telling me lately what beautiful hands you have and now I can see for myself, nice and clean. But so what if they're beautiful? They're lifeless. Sometimes Steven, you're just an incompetent man who goes on and on saying stupid things like, "Let's do a scan. Let's do an ultrasound. Let's wear brown socks. Let's make mashed potatoes. Let's go to the beach house."
Steven Murphy Excuse me?
Anna Murphy Our two children are dying in the other room, but yes, I can make you mashed potatoes tomorrow.
Steven Murphy Please don't talk to me that way.
Anna Murphy If you don't like it, why don't you go and live with Martin's mother? I'll bet she'll talk to you better.
Steven Murphy You wanted the kids to come home and they came home. What else you want me to do?
Anna Murphy Something to put an end to all of this. That's what I want. Can you do that? You do realize Steven, we're in this situation because of you.
Steven Murphy So what do you suggest? Tell me. Oh wait, I know. I've got it. There's a way we can put a stop to all of this. All we need to do is find the tooth of a baby crocodile, the blood of a pigeon and the pubes of a virgin. And then we just have to burn them all before sunset. Let me see, do we have any spare teeth lying around? Teeth, pubes? Nope, none here! LET ME SEE, DO WE HAVE ANY HERE? PUBES, TEETH? Nothing in this box either. Where are they? I'm sure they were here earlier. I put them here myself. WHO'S BEEN MOVING THINGS AROUND? FUCKING UNBELIEVABLE! I don't suppose you have any pubes I could have, by any chance? Oh, I forgot. You don't have any left. We don't have any of the things we need.
Bob Murphy [to Martin] Have you got hair under your arms yet?
Martin Yes.
[pause]
Kim Murphy I've just got my first period.
Martin I wanted to say one more thing, I'm really sorry about Bob.
Steven Murphy It's nothing serious.
Martin No, it is. They will all get sick and die. Bob will die, Kim will die, your wife will die, understand?
Steven Murphy No, I don't.
Martin My mom's attracted to you. She's got a great body.
Kim Murphy Dad, Bob's dying!
Steven Murphy [to his son] If you don't stop playing games, I will shave your head and make you eat your hair. I mean it. I will make you eat your hair.
Student's Dad The boy is very good at math and physics. Kim is very good at literature and history. They're both a little restless, but they've never been rude to any of the staff.
[pause]
Steven Murphy If you had to choose between them, which would you said is the best?
Steven Murphy I'll bury you in the yard, and you'll rot.
[pause]
Martin If you dig a hole in the yard, better make it a big one.
Anna Murphy [to her husband] I believe the most logical thing, no matter how harsh this may sound, is to kill a child. Because we can have another child. I still can and you can. And if you can't, we can try IVF, but I'm sure we can.
Kim Murphy Don't be scared, mom. You'll see. You won't be able to move either, so get used to it.
Martin Do you understand? It's metaphorical. My example, it's a metaphor. I mean, it's uh... it's symbolic.
Steven Murphy Do you think your mother is proud of you? Do you think she is happy that her beloved son is a murderer?
Anna Murphy What a charming boy.
Steven Murphy Isn't he?
Anna Murphy Yes, very. How did his father die?
Steven Murphy Car crash. Driving home. Smashed it into a pole. Killed instantly.
Anna Murphy How long have you known him?
Steven Murphy Quite some time. He was a patient of mine. Years ago.
Anna Murphy Did you go to the funeral?
Steven Murphy I did go. Yes.
Anna Murphy Why didn't I go with you?
Steven Murphy I think I told you about it. But you were busy or something.
[pause]
Anna Murphy You should tell him to come 'round again.
Anna Murphy I don't understand why I should have to pay the price. Why my children should have to pay the price.
Martin He should have come out of that surgery alive, but he died.
Bob Murphy Dad. My legs. I can't move them.
[last lines]
Steven Murphy Bob's eyes are bleeding. Come to the living room.
Anna Murphy Now?
Steven Murphy Yes. Now.
Anna Murphy Steven, where are the children?
Steven Murphy They're already there.
Anna Murphy I think I'm gonna wear that black dress that you like.
Steven Murphy Wear whatever you want. Just hurry.
Kim Murphy [to her father] I love you so much, don't forget that. You gave me life and you, only you, have the right to take my life away. That makes perfect sense.
Steven Murphy [about Martin] He's got issues. Serious psychological issues.
Martin [at his physical exam] Can I tell you a secret? But don't tell her I told you. I think she... I think she likes you. I mean, she's attracted to you. But she says that's not true, but it is, I'm sure. And, to be honest, I think you're perfect for each other. You'd make a great couple. She's got a great body. You've seen it for yourself. She lost weight and she has a really great figure.
Steven Murphy Your mother is very beautiful, but the idea that she and I could ever be together is ludicrous. Let me remind you, I'm a married man. And I love my wife very much and my kids, and that we are very happy together.
Anna Murphy Do you realize Steven, we're in this situation because of you.
Steven Murphy Our daughter started menstruating last week.
Matthew Williams Great.
Steven Murphy Yes. She was a little scared but she's okay now. You haven't seen her in ages.
Matthew Williams Not since last summer at the school choir. Recital.
Anna Murphy You and Mary should come over one night for dinner.
Matthew Williams You know, an anaesthesiologist is never to blame for the bad outcome of an operation. The surgeon is always responsible.
Kim Murphy I'm sorry, Martin. I love you so much.
Anna Murphy Can you do something to put an end to all of this?
Anna Murphy Everything will be alright, you'll see. Trust me.
