MartinYou know, not long after my dad died, someone told me that I eat spaghetti the exact same way he did. They said what an extraordinary impression this fact had made on them. Look at the boy, look how he eats spaghetti. Exactly the same way his father did. He sticks his fork in. He twirls it around, around, around, around, around. Then he sticks it in his mouth. At that time, I thought I was the only one who ate spaghetti that way. Me and my dad. Later, of course, I found out that everyone eats spaghetti the exact same way. Exact same way, exact same way. This made me very upset. Very upset. Maybe even, um, more upset than when they told me he was dead. My dad.
MartinI don't know if what is happening is fair, but it's the only thing I can think of that's close to justice.
Steven MurphyA surgeon never kills a patient. An anaesthesiologist can kill a patient, but a surgeon never can.
Steven MurphyYou were right, after all. The children are much better here. I was even thinking I might take them to the beach house, for a few days. A little fresh air and a change of scenery might do us all good.
[pause]
Steven MurphyDo you know what I've been craving? Mashed potato. Why don't you make some tomorrow?
Anna MurphyYou have beautiful hands. I never noticed before. Everyone's been telling me lately what beautiful hands you have and now I can see for myself, nice and clean. But so what if they're beautiful? They're lifeless. Sometimes Steven, you're just an incompetent man who goes on and on saying stupid things like, "Let's do a scan. Let's do an ultrasound. Let's wear brown socks. Let's make mashed potatoes. Let's go to the beach house."
Anna MurphyIf you don't like it, why don't you go and live with Martin's mother? I'll bet she'll talk to you better.
Steven MurphyYou wanted the kids to come home and they came home. What else you want me to do?
Anna MurphySomething to put an end to all of this. That's what I want. Can you do that? You do realize Steven, we're in this situation because of you.
Steven MurphySo what do you suggest? Tell me. Oh wait, I know. I've got it. There's a way we can put a stop to all of this. All we need to do is find the tooth of a baby crocodile, the blood of a pigeon and the pubes of a virgin. And then we just have to burn them all before sunset. Let me see, do we have any spare teeth lying around? Teeth, pubes? Nope, none here! LET ME SEE, DO WE HAVE ANY HERE? PUBES, TEETH? Nothing in this box either. Where are they? I'm sure they were here earlier. I put them here myself. WHO'S BEEN MOVING THINGS AROUND? FUCKING UNBELIEVABLE! I don't suppose you have any pubes I could have, by any chance? Oh, I forgot. You don't have any left. We don't have any of the things we need.
Bob Murphy[to Martin]Have you got hair under your arms yet?
MartinIf you dig a hole in the yard, better make it a big one.
Anna Murphy[to her husband]I believe the most logical thing, no matter how harsh this may sound, is to kill a child. Because we can have another child. I still can and you can. And if you can't, we can try IVF, but I'm sure we can.
Kim MurphyDon't be scared, mom. You'll see. You won't be able to move either, so get used to it.
MartinDo you understand? It's metaphorical. My example, it's a metaphor. I mean, it's uh... it's symbolic.
Steven MurphyDo you think your mother is proud of you? Do you think she is happy that her beloved son is a murderer?
Kim Murphy[to her father]I love you so much, don't forget that. You gave me life and you, only you, have the right to take my life away. That makes perfect sense.
Anna MurphyOur two children are dying in the other room, but, yes, I can make you mashed potatoes tomorrow.
Steven Murphy[about Martin]He's got issues. Serious psychological issues.
Martin[at his physical exam]Can I tell you a secret? But don't tell her I told you. I think she... I think she likes you. I mean, she's attracted to you. But she says that's not true, but it is, I'm sure. And, to be honest, I think you're perfect for each other. You'd make a great couple. She's got a great body. You've seen it for yourself. She lost weight and she has a really great figure.
Steven MurphyYour mother is very beautiful, but the idea that she and I could ever be together is ludicrous. Let me remind you, I'm a married man. And I love my wife very much and my kids, and that we are very happy together.
Anna MurphyDo you realize Steven, we're in this situation because of you.