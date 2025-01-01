Steven Murphy This meat is delicious.

[pause]

Steven Murphy You were right, after all. The children are much better here. I was even thinking I might take them to the beach house, for a few days. A little fresh air and a change of scenery might do us all good.

[pause]

Steven Murphy Do you know what I've been craving? Mashed potato. Why don't you make some tomorrow?

Anna Murphy You have beautiful hands. I never noticed before. Everyone's been telling me lately what beautiful hands you have and now I can see for myself, nice and clean. But so what if they're beautiful? They're lifeless. Sometimes Steven, you're just an incompetent man who goes on and on saying stupid things like, "Let's do a scan. Let's do an ultrasound. Let's wear brown socks. Let's make mashed potatoes. Let's go to the beach house."

Steven Murphy Excuse me?

Anna Murphy Our two children are dying in the other room, but yes, I can make you mashed potatoes tomorrow.

Steven Murphy Please don't talk to me that way.

Anna Murphy If you don't like it, why don't you go and live with Martin's mother? I'll bet she'll talk to you better.

Steven Murphy You wanted the kids to come home and they came home. What else you want me to do?

Anna Murphy Something to put an end to all of this. That's what I want. Can you do that? You do realize Steven, we're in this situation because of you.