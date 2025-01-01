Starla Grady[in a jail cell; voice-over]We're all capable of doing bad things. Lord knows I've done my share. Things I'm truly ashamed of. But should my life, so young and full of sweet promise, be tragically cut down before it ever had a chance to shine? If I ever get out of her, as God is my witness, somebody's gonna pay. Or as the great German philosopher Fred Nitsche once said: "that which does not kill us, is gonna wish it had," because we are about to Fed ex it's sorry ass back to skank central where it came from! Or something like that.
Starla GradyPlay that tape!
Starla Grady[voice]The whole school is nothing but a bunch of phony posers, a list of users, losers and self abusers.
Starla GradyActually, that's not the right tape.
Starla Grady[after slapping Kyle and Genevieve in different scenes at the Newscaster of the Year contest]Slapping people is fun.
[Starla sees Genevieve dancing with her boyfriend]
Starla GradyYou messed with the wrong cooze, flooze. Get ready to par-tee!
Genevieve Le Plouff[breaking character]I hate you, and this town and all the pathetic inbreds that live here.
Starla GradySay what you want about me, but don't mess with Splendona.
Monsieur Duke[speaking French; subtitled]Excuse me, miss. Where is the library?
Starla Grady[speaking the French that Genevieve taught her, unaware what it means; subtitled]The library is in the center of town. Perhaps we can meet there this afternoon for casual sex. We can mate like angry weasels while an elderly nun watches.
[in English]
Starla GradySee, and you thought I wasn't motivated enough to pass.