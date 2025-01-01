Monsieur Duke [speaking French; subtitled] Excuse me, miss. Where is the library?

Starla Grady [speaking the French that Genevieve taught her, unaware what it means; subtitled] The library is in the center of town. Perhaps we can meet there this afternoon for casual sex. We can mate like angry weasels while an elderly nun watches.

[in English]

Starla Grady See, and you thought I wasn't motivated enough to pass.

Starla Grady Wait there's more...

[in French]

Starla Grady I have a mouth like ten fingers and ten fingers like a mouth... and I want to ride your horsie, cowboy.

Monsieur Duke Stop right there young lady! Now I realize it's natural to develop a crush on an older more experienced man, but I am married.