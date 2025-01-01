Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ride the High Country Ride the High Country Movie Quotes

Ride the High Country Movie Quotes

Steve Judd All I want is to enter my house justified.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Don't worry about anything. I'll take care of it, just like you would have.
Steve Judd Hell, I know that. I always did. You just forgot it for a while, that's all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elsa Knudsen My father says there's only right and wrong. Good and evil. Nothing in between. It isn't that simple, is it?
Steve Judd No, it isn't. It should be, but it isn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd I don't want them to see this. I'll go it alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd You redneck peckerwoods! You're too chicken-gutted to finish this thing out in the open!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Cut me loose, Steve!
Steve Judd Why?
Gil Westrum [Gil holds out his bound outstretched wrists] Because I don't sleep so good anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd [Sees Heck carelessly discarding a paper wrapper on the ground] Pick that up! These mountains don't need your trash.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Don't worry, boy. The Lord's bounty may not be for sale but the Devil's is. If you can pay the price.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Pardner, do you know what's on the back of a poor man when he dies? The clothes of pride. And they're not a bit warmer to him than when he was alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hammond You know, Elder, I hate to get married with one of my brothers smellin' bad enough to gag a dog off a gut wagon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd [to Gil as they bed down in the barn] If my sleeping bothers you, don't bother to let me know it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum [with sarcasm] Dandy pair of boots you got there.
Steve Judd Juan Fernandez made those boots for me in San Antone. Special order. I had a hell of a time getting him to put that hole in there. Fine craftsman, Juan, but he never did understand the principle of ventilation.
Gil Westrum I remember Juan. Always felt the boot should cover the foot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elsa Knudsen What's gonna happen to him?
Steve Judd The boy? I'll testify for him. They shouldn't be too hard.
Elsa Knudsen Will you testify for Mr. Westrum?
Steve Judd No. I won't.
Elsa Knudsen Why?
Steve Judd Because he was my friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elsa Knudsen Mr. Longtree was a perfect gentleman.
Sylvus Hammond How come? Something wrong with him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd [after knocking out Heck with one punch] When I questioned you about that boy, I should've gone a bit deeper into the subject of character. I hope that's a mistake I won't live to regret.
Steve Judd [wryly] Good fight! I enjoyed it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd [Quoting from the Bible, Proverbs 22:14] "The mouth of a strange woman is a deep pit. Him that is abhorred of the Lord shall fall therein."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd [Meeting Joshua Knudsen when they arrive at his farmstead] We're on our way to Coarsegold. Wondered if you could furnish accommodations for the night?
Joshua Knudsen Well, I've got no room in the house. But I've no objection if you want to spend the night in the barn.
Steve Judd Thank you, sir. If you could spare us a few eggs, we'd be glad to pay for them.
Joshua Knudsen Well, you can have one, because the Lord's bounty is not for sale. The rest are a dollar each.
Heck Longtree [Outraged at the price] A dollar each! Now how in the world do those short-legged chickens lay eggs so high?
Joshua Knudsen [Dourly] Levity in the young is likened to a dry gourd, with the seeds rattling around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum She stays here. We're packin' gold, not petticoats!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum [while the three men - Steve, Gil and Heck - are seated at the dinner table at host Joshua and his daughter Elsa's for the first time and after Steve and Joshua have a somewhat argumentative discourse quoting Bible verses pertaining to the three men's "trafficking in gold", Gil addresses Elsa to lighten the mood] You cook a lovely ham hock, Ms. Knudsen, just lovely. "Appetite, Chapter One".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abner Sampson The only law up there is too drunk to hit the ground with his hat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luther Sampson The days of the Forty-Niners are past - and the days of the steady businessman have arrived.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sylvus Hammond First drink is best, East or West.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd I'm gonna put you behind bars, Gil.
Gil Westrum You'll pay hell gettin' it done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum My sentiments exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Tolliver A good marriage has a kind of simple glory about it. A good marriage is like a rare animal, it's hard to find. It's almost impossible to keep. You see, people change. That's important for you to know at the beginning. People change. The glory of a good marriage don't come at the beginning. It comes later on - and it's hard work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elder Hammond You can't take a wife away from her husband.
Judge Tolliver A clear case of breakin' and enterin'.
Elder Hammond Elsa's legally married to Billy! Right, Judge?
Judge Tolliver I now pr'nounce you man 'n wife. And don't you forget it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hammond Ain't you got no sense of family honor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd That boy you trained personally shows a substantial lack of judgment.
Gil Westrum Kinda' showin' *your* age, aren't ya? Interfering with a young man's love life.
Steve Judd Well, I'm not payin' him ten dollars a day to go moonin' after some girl whose old man is about to hind-end him with a load of buckshot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd What more could a man expect? I got to thinkin' about that one time. Well, sir, I keep records. When I became a lawman, the world lost a first-class bookkeeper. So, to pass the time one day, I sort of calculated what it's worth to get shot at. Figured it about a hundred dollars a shot.
Gil Westrum You would have earned quite a sum by now.
Steve Judd Getting hit? I figure that's worth anywhere from a thousand on up.
Gil Westrum That's three thousand I know you got coming.
Steve Judd Four brings it up to date. Then tally up all the fights, bush-whackings, cold camps and the like. That time in Lincoln County. Five weeks in the hospital, six months out of work. Add it all up, I'd say I was owed about all the gold we could carry out of these mountains. That's something to hope for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luther Sampson I must say, Mr. Judd, I expected a much younger man.
Steve Judd Well, I used to be. We all used to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heck Longtree That old man? He don't look like much to me.
Gil Westrum Son, I wore a star with "that old man" for six years. I was his deputy most of the time. Once he was mine. Don't ever play him short!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd I was drunk. Sicker than a dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elder Hammond I got *him*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd Boys nowadays: no pride, no self-respect. Plenty of gall, but no sand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Kid, you couldn't get close enough to Steve Judd to saddle his horse.
Heck Longtree Well, you could.
Gil Westrum Yes, I could, but I won't - unless I have to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heck Longtree Must be pretty lonely living up here.
Elsa Knudsen Sometimes, I get to thinkin' there's nobody left in the world but my father and me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd The question is, can I do it? I can't answer that by talking about it, only by doing it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd Our business is transportin' gold, not girls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abner Sampson Mr. Judd, we're more than familiar with your reputation.
Steve Judd Thank you.
Abner Sampson But that was made many years ago and we're dealin' in the present, not the past.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joshua Knudsen That mining town is a sinkhole of depravity, a place of shame and sin.
Elsa Knudsen According to my father, every place outside this farm is a place of sin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum I'm used to working with my brain, not my backside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd My name is Judd, Steven Judd.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elsa Knudsen I guess your guess is as good as anybody's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Lovely place. Beauty spot of nature. A Garden of Eden for the sore in heart and short of cash.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elsa Knudsen I guess you're an authority on what most girls do.
Heck Longtree Well, I've studied the subject.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Hammond Looks like the girl he's been going down the mountain to see.
Sylvus Hammond I'll say one thing. She's sure worth the trip.
Jimmy Hammond Wish I'd got there first. Looks like a warm one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elsa Knudsen My father doesn't want me to get married. Oh, he says he does - if I can find a decent young man. But nobody's decent according to him. You included. Said you were no good. Said the likes of you don't stop at talkin'.
Heck Longtree You know, he has a point there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate [to Elsa, before her wedding] You come on over and sit down, honey. You must be tired. Poor baby. We'll all of us have a little drinky before the formalities. Now you take this. Don't be afraid. It'll do you good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hammond If you need any help - fastenin' up your wedding dress, you just holler, you hear?
Elsa Knudsen I'll manage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum I'm glad they didn't invite me to the ceremony. I always cry at weddings.
Heck Longtree You know, Mr. Westrum, the more I am around you, the more I can do without your sense of humor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Hammond Billy is gettin' small-minded about that woman.
Sylvus Hammond And a might feisty.
Elder Hammond A few drinks under his belt will change his mind - and liquor always did have a softenin' effect on Billy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd About the age of that boy back there, skinny as a snake and just about as mean. Ran around with the Hole-in-the- Wall bunch. Gun-happy, looking for trouble or a pretty ankle. Had the world by the tail, so to speak. Then one night, Paul Staniford picked me up. He was sheriff for Madera County then. There'd been a fight and I was drunk, sicker than a fat dog. Well, sir, he dried me out in jail, and then we went out back, and he kicked the bitter hell right out of me.
Gil Westrum Ha ha! That took some doing.
Steve Judd Not much. See, he was right. I was wrong. That makes the difference.
Gil Westrum Who says so?
Steve Judd Nobody. That's something you just know. Anyhow, when I was able to walk again, I realized I'd learned a lesson from him - the value of self-respect.
Gil Westrum What's that worth on the open market?
Steve Judd Nothing to some people. A great deal to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Listen to me, you fat-gutted soak. You're going to do as you're told, understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum The thing for you to remember is that we made a deal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Will that satisfy your ironbound code of ethics?
Steve Judd My code satisfies pretty easy, partner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd You always fancied yourself faster than me. Go ahead. Draw. Draw, you damn tinhorn!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Judd I'm not payin' him $10 a day to go moonin' after some girl whose old man's about to hind-end him with a load of buckshot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Two old men against all three of you boys!
Steve Judd And if them odds ain't enough for you damn dry-gulchin' Southern trash, we'll send out the girl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hammond Ain't you got no sense of family honor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hammond Billy Hammond, Elder Hammond, Sylvus Hammond, Henry Hammond, Jimmy Hammond: [singing] When the roll, Is called up yonder, When the roll, Is called up yonder, When the roll is called up yonder, We'll be there, Oh, the Hammond boys are comin', With a maiden, young and fair...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Steve Judd So long, partner.
Gil Westrum I'll see you later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Where you been all these years?
Steve Judd Oh, here and there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Must be something important to bring you here. Looks to me like you've been riding a long time but not gettin' very far.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum Shootin' against you is like sneaking licorice whips from a baby girl. Care to try again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Westrum It's easier than punching cows - and it pays off with *free* drinks every time I walk into a saloon. Would it surprise you to know the Oregon kid is the envy of every small-minded ribbon clerk and shirttailed towhead from here to Pocatello?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Joel McCrea
Randolph Scott
Mariette Hartley
L. Q. Jones
R. G. Armstrong
Ron Starr
Byron Foulger
Edgar Buchanan
Warren Oates
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more