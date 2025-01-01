Steve Judd About the age of that boy back there, skinny as a snake and just about as mean. Ran around with the Hole-in-the- Wall bunch. Gun-happy, looking for trouble or a pretty ankle. Had the world by the tail, so to speak. Then one night, Paul Staniford picked me up. He was sheriff for Madera County then. There'd been a fight and I was drunk, sicker than a fat dog. Well, sir, he dried me out in jail, and then we went out back, and he kicked the bitter hell right out of me.

Gil Westrum Ha ha! That took some doing.

Steve Judd Not much. See, he was right. I was wrong. That makes the difference.

Gil Westrum Who says so?

Steve Judd Nobody. That's something you just know. Anyhow, when I was able to walk again, I realized I'd learned a lesson from him - the value of self-respect.

Gil Westrum What's that worth on the open market?