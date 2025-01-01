[Doc has killed five men at a hotel near the Mexican border and carjacked a cowboy in his pickup]
Cowboy
Ya know, if I's you kids what I'd do? I'd quit this runnin' around the country. Ya know, git a little bit a money together 'n, hell, buy a place 'n settle down 'n raise a family. I've been married for 35 years, same old gal; man she's a tough ol' hide. God dang, everything I am, I owe ta her.
Cowboy
Okay, what ever you say.
[Pulls over]
Cowboy
Now what?
[Cowboy and Doc get out of the truck. Doc and Carol exchange glances and smile at each other]
Cowboy
Aw, reckon about five thousand.
Cowboy
You're serious?
Cowboy
An'a I keep ma' mouth shut, an' I don't say nothin' 'bout the truck, 'n I never seen either one a the two of ya.
[Carol counts out some hundreds]
Cowboy
How 'bout twenty?
[Doc smiles and laughs]
Carol Ainsley McCoy
How 'bout thirty?
Cowboy
God damn, ma'am, you got a deal!
[Carol pays the cowboy]
Cowboy
Thank ya, ma'am.
Cowboy
Oh that's alright. Don't worry 'bout me.
[Shakes hands with the Cowboy]
Cowboy
Vaya con Dios. You too, maam.
[Walks away]
Cowboy
Take care, ya hear? God damn!
[laughing and walking]
[Drives away in the most beat up truck I've ever seen]