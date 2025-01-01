[Doc has killed five men at a hotel near the Mexican border and carjacked a cowboy in his pickup]

Cowboy Ya know, if I's you kids what I'd do? I'd quit this runnin' around the country. Ya know, git a little bit a money together 'n, hell, buy a place 'n settle down 'n raise a family. I've been married for 35 years, same old gal; man she's a tough ol' hide. God dang, everything I am, I owe ta her.

Carter 'Doc' McCoy Say a, pull over over here would ya.

Cowboy Okay, what ever you say.

[Pulls over]

Cowboy Now what?

Carter 'Doc' McCoy Let's get out a spell.

[Cowboy and Doc get out of the truck. Doc and Carol exchange glances and smile at each other]

Carter 'Doc' McCoy How much money did you make last year?

Cowboy Aw, reckon about five thousand.

Carter 'Doc' McCoy Suppose I give you ten thousand for that truck of yours.

Cowboy You're serious?

Cowboy An'a I keep ma' mouth shut, an' I don't say nothin' 'bout the truck, 'n I never seen either one a the two of ya.

Carter 'Doc' McCoy That's what I want.

[Carol counts out some hundreds]

Cowboy How 'bout twenty?

[Doc smiles and laughs]

Carol Ainsley McCoy How 'bout thirty?

Cowboy God damn, ma'am, you got a deal!

Carter 'Doc' McCoy Pay the man, honey.

[Carol pays the cowboy]

Cowboy Thank ya, ma'am.

Carter 'Doc' McCoy Now you're gonna have to walk on back to the border.

Cowboy Oh that's alright. Don't worry 'bout me.

Carter 'Doc' McCoy Hope you find what you're lookin' for.

[Shakes hands with the Cowboy]

Cowboy Vaya con Dios. You too, maam.

[Walks away]

Cowboy Take care, ya hear? God damn!

[laughing and walking]