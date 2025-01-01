Menu
The Getaway Movie Quotes

The Getaway Movie Quotes

Rudy Butler That's a walk-in bank. You don't have to be Dillinger for this one.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Dillinger got killed.
Rudy Butler Not in a bank.
Fran Clinton Would you please carry my kitty for me?
Laughlin The cat?
Fran Clinton Yeah.
Fran Clinton What's its name?
Fran Clinton Poor little Harold.
Laughlin That's a strange name for a pussy.
[Doc has killed five men at a hotel near the Mexican border and carjacked a cowboy in his pickup]
Cowboy Ya know, if I's you kids what I'd do? I'd quit this runnin' around the country. Ya know, git a little bit a money together 'n, hell, buy a place 'n settle down 'n raise a family. I've been married for 35 years, same old gal; man she's a tough ol' hide. God dang, everything I am, I owe ta her.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Say a, pull over over here would ya.
Cowboy Okay, what ever you say.
[Pulls over]
Cowboy Now what?
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Let's get out a spell.
[Cowboy and Doc get out of the truck. Doc and Carol exchange glances and smile at each other]
Carter 'Doc' McCoy How much money did you make last year?
Cowboy Aw, reckon about five thousand.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Suppose I give you ten thousand for that truck of yours.
Cowboy You're serious?
Carter 'Doc' McCoy I am.
Cowboy An'a I keep ma' mouth shut, an' I don't say nothin' 'bout the truck, 'n I never seen either one a the two of ya.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy That's what I want.
[Carol counts out some hundreds]
Cowboy How 'bout twenty?
[Doc smiles and laughs]
Carol Ainsley McCoy How 'bout thirty?
Cowboy God damn, ma'am, you got a deal!
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Pay the man, honey.
[Carol pays the cowboy]
Cowboy Thank ya, ma'am.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Now you're gonna have to walk on back to the border.
Cowboy Oh that's alright. Don't worry 'bout me.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Hope you find what you're lookin' for.
[Shakes hands with the Cowboy]
Cowboy Vaya con Dios. You too, maam.
[Walks away]
Cowboy Take care, ya hear? God damn!
[laughing and walking]
Carter 'Doc' McCoy [to Carol] Come on.
[Drives away in the most beat up truck I've ever seen]
Jack Beynon You run the job, but I run the show. And don't forget it.
[repeated line]
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Punch it, Baby!
[Talking about how Doc was sprung out of prison]
Carter 'Doc' McCoy My old lady must've made you a lot of promises.
Jack Beynon Close... I wouldn't feel...
[Carol shoots Jack]
Carter 'Doc' McCoy If you're trying to get me back in Huntsville, you're going about it the right way.
Carol Ainsley McCoy Well I just wouldn't worry about that Doc, becasue I can always get you out, you know I can screw every prison official in Texas if I have to!
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Texas is a big state.
Carol Ainsley McCoy I can handle it.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Yeah, I bet you can.
Dentist [When Doc McCoy cuts the power to deactivate the alarm in the bank, at a nearby dentist office] Superior technology, my ass.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy [after arriving at the rendezvous] Where's Jackson?
Rudy Butler He didn't make it. Neither did you.
[pulls his gun]
Carter 'Doc' McCoy [shoots Rudy]
Fran Clinton You don't always have to take your gun out. I'll do anything you want. Really, I-I will.
Carol Ainsley McCoy You're full of ifs.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy So are you, baby.
Hardware Store Owner You got a flashlight, light batteries, hay hooks, gloves, wire cutters. What do you want all this stuff for?
Rudy Butler I'm going on a picnic.
Hardware Store Owner Going on a picnic? Oh, okay.
Laughlin Alright to put the pussy on the bed?
Cowboy Can I ask you a personal question?
Carol Ainsley McCoy Sure.
Cowboy Are you kids married?
Carol Ainsley McCoy Yeah.
Cowboy Hey, I'm glad. Damn, you know, that's the trouble with this God dang world: there ain't no morals.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy [referring to Carol scratching her leg] I told you to cut that out! This isn't a game!
Carol Ainsley McCoy It's all a game!
Carol Ainsley McCoy We've got time, Doc. We've got lots of time.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Just give me a minute, baby.
Carol Ainsley McCoy Listen, I'm just as nervous as you are.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy Really?
Carol Ainsley McCoy Really. Let me make you feel good, Doctor.
Rudy Butler Dear, get a cloth. You're going to wash me.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy You can't trust a thing nowadays.
Carol Ainsley McCoy I tell you something, Doc, one of these days you're gonna have to trust somebody.
Carter 'Doc' McCoy I trust. You want to see what I trust? In God I trust. It's the words in the back of every bill.
Rudy Butler Is that possible, Mrs. Clinton?
Fran Clinton Just tell us what you want.
Fran Clinton Do I have to take it off again?
[first lines]
Parole Board Chairman I think we can begin. First parole request for Carter 'Doc' McCoy.
