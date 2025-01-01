Otto Quangel What do you think happens to our cards?

Anna Quangel Why do you want to know?

Otto Quangel I want to know how people react.

Anna Quangel Some people will be afraid, probably. Afraid that someone may have watched them pick up the card. Some will, maybe, put them back. Some people will turn them in to a policeman... but, our cards will also be read by them too.

Otto Quangel Its like with a machine. A little sand in the gears will not stop the machine. But, if a person throws a little more sand and then more, the motor begins to stutter. The assembly line stops. In my mind, I see lots of people throwing sand into the gears.

Anna Quangel You are a romantic, Otto Quangel.

Otto Quangel I'm a mechanic.