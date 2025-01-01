Anna QuangelSome people will be afraid, probably. Afraid that someone may have watched them pick up the card. Some will, maybe, put them back. Some people will turn them in to a policeman... but, our cards will also be read by them too.
Otto QuangelIts like with a machine. A little sand in the gears will not stop the machine. But, if a person throws a little more sand and then more, the motor begins to stutter. The assembly line stops. In my mind, I see lots of people throwing sand into the gears.
Anna QuangelOtto, what are we doing? We've lost our son. Other people have lost, but, they - they don't...
Otto QuangelWith this system - this regime, now, I feel that - we're free. I mean, freed - from all of it. This is how I feel.
EscherichIt's a man who is no longer young. Who lost his only son in the French campaign. Inexperienced at writing, but intelligent. The style has visibly changed during the course of the year. In recent months he has used the title: Free Press.
Otto QuangelSometimes I feel the danger - as if it was so physical. I actually feel it.
Otto QuangelI don't know. I'm writing cards. Cards that tell the truth. People will read these cards. Will pass them on.
Anna QuangelCards? You're scribbling cards? What is that supposed to do?
EscherichThink about it Quangel. Every single card was turned in to us voluntarily. We didn't find any ourselves. They couldn't wait to hand them over to us. All those people. Some were arrested. One committed suicide. How could you seriously believe that you would change anything? You! Foreman Quangel.