Scottie She's trying to get to L.A. and turn in a script for this competition.
Sam Is it any good?
Scottie What's that?
Sam The script.
Scottie Oh, I could only get a few pages in. I don't get it.
Sam What don't you get?
Scottie Okay, so, I know he's the hero of Star Wars. But who exactly is this Kirk person?
Sam Please, crash this car right now because we both deserve to die!
Wendy [chewing out the mailroom overseer] Do you know how hard it is to write something? All the thinking and planning and re-writing of everything you already wrote for somebody else to read? All the nights and days spent thinking? Thinking about the right words to say, thinking about the best way to say them? Because the story you wanna to tell means so much to you? All those people that wrote those scripts, somebody's going to read them! And I just want a chance! Just like everyone else got!
Audrey Wendy, please don't do this now.
Wendy I have a job now. I can get there all by myself. Ask me any question, and I'll give you the right answer.
Audrey Please, stop doing this.
Wendy I can take care of myself now. So, I'm ready to go home with you. And I can help you take care of Ruby.
Audrey Wendy, you can't. You can't take care of a baby.
Wendy How do you know? How do you know I can't?
Audrey Wendy, please listen.
Wendy I'm ready to go home now, Audrey. I wanna go home. I'm ready to go home now.
Wendy [reading a letter from Paramount Pictures] Dear Wendy, thank you for submitting your script to the 'Star Trek: To Boldly Go Writing Competition'. We are writing to thank you for sharing your story with us. We are thrilled with the talent and hard work that you have displayed. Unfortunately, your script was not selected as one of the winners. But please do not be discouraged. Never stop writing. Never stop telling your story. We hope to read more of your work someday. Until then, live long and prosper.
Wendy [about her Star Trek story] It's about two old friends who are separated. And one of them, Spock, is a Vulcan. He discovers how to have a sense of humor. He makes a special study of the anatomy of jokes which were a part of old, or primitive, Vulcan culture. He relates different parts of a joke to different facial expressions according to old holographic archives. And he figures out a scientific equation for a sense of humor.
Rose Oh, I wish my grandson could meet you. He would so get whatever it is you're talking about. He would think you were pretty cool. I'd love to see him more myself. But I'm here and he's there.
Wendy Why don't you live with him?
Rose I don't wanna be anybody's burden. People have their own lives, and after a while, those lives don't include you.
[first lines]
Wendy [writing] Light. It can travel for millions of years before finally reaching its destination. It goes lonely and alone, hoping that it will reach someone. But what if it never arrives? What if it never finds a home? Because space is so vast, and time is so long, and out here, it's so easy... to get lost.
Officer Frank So what happens next?
Wendy Spock starts to experience the Pon Farr.
Officer Frank On top of everything else he's going through?
Wendy Yes, and all of his emotions start rising to the surface and they start tearing him apart, and he has to figure out how to control them.
Officer Frank [extremely surprised] That's amazing! That's amazing!
Wendy Come on Captain, we can do this together. Don't give up now! Their final moment had come. There was no going back. With his dying breath, Kirk lifts his visor. Spock looks into his friend's eyes for the last time. Kirk knows it is time to set Spock free ... free to find his human heart. The end.
