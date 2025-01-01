Menu
Johnny Gaveneau Look, I'm starting a safari ranch. This is my main attraction. I need, you know, a scary animal.
Howie Scary?
Johnny Gaveneau Yeah. That's what the tourists pay to see. I don't think this cat's scary enough. I'm not paying top dollar for an animal that doesn't scare anyone and doesn't know any tricks. Now, maybe if I'm paying less, say, $5,000 less...
Howie Mr. Gaveneau, the only reason we are talking is because last month this cat attacked a circus horse while 300 of your tourists ran screaming for their lives.
Johnny Gaveneau Chased her down, did he?
Howie Went 16 feet over a cage. Passed 11 other horses just to get to this one. Silver Dollar was her name. He broke her spine so that she couldn't move, and then he ate her alive. You ever heard a horse scream, Mr. Gaveneau? You want to know why he went after that one? Because she was the pretty one. And you're right, Mr. Gaveneau. This cat, he's not scary. He's evil.
[bangs the tiger's cage]
Howie This is against my better judgment.
[sighs]
Howie Okay. Let's get to it.
Howie Never touch the cage.
Johnny Gaveneau Man makes his own luck! Isn't that right, Lucifer?
[bangs cage, the tiger growls]
