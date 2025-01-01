I love Brubeck - especially back when Stan Getz was on tenor sax. Getz did the soundtrack for "Mickey One" - which is my favorite Warren Beatty film. I want to say in 65 - 66, Warren Beatty was handsome. Boy, he got all the lady women. Right? Maybe "Mickey One"'s not for everyone. You have to be patient. Unlike "Star Wars." That really trucks along. Right? Same with "Dances With Wolves."