Drunk Parents Movie Quotes

Drunk Parents Movie Quotes

Nancy Teagarten I do not want his DNA on my breast things!
Nancy Teagarten Yes. I'm double spanxing.
Nancy Teagarten My Frank and I can overcome anything.
Carl Mancini I love Brubeck - especially back when Stan Getz was on tenor sax. Getz did the soundtrack for "Mickey One" - which is my favorite Warren Beatty film. I want to say in 65 - 66, Warren Beatty was handsome. Boy, he got all the lady women. Right? Maybe "Mickey One"'s not for everyone. You have to be patient. Unlike "Star Wars." That really trucks along. Right? Same with "Dances With Wolves."
Carl Mancini Frank, as a new neighbor, I'm "legally required" to tell you that I'm a registered sex offender.
Frank Teagarten Come again?
Carl Mancini Wow. Really?
Frank Teagarten Do you really need all these panties and stuff, honey?
Nancy Teagarten No. I'm going to hide them... I don't want him *going* all over my lingerie.
Frank Teagarten The word is "cuming", honey. Cuming.
Nancy Teagarten Maybe you could call Carl. You know, ask the fucking, fucking sex offender.
Nancy Teagarten Snap out of it, motherfucker! We're going to jail!
Carl Mancini There was an ad. "For Rent: Big, beautiful, fucking house. Furnished up the ass." Obviously, I was intrigued.
Nancy Teagarten [to Carl] You know what? Fine with me. Because I'm not even sure that I want you in my house, sleeping in our bed, inside our sheets, where I sleep naked all the time.
[to Frank]
Nancy Teagarten And when he finds our home videos - didn't I tell you not to film that.
Nancy Teagarten I remember pulling the cork. It made that pop sound like the crunch sound Eve probably made when she bit the apple.
Frank Teagarten Have you ever had your head examined? What's in there? Pop Tarts?
Frank Teagarten Carl, part of me would like to punch you in the face right now, but another part of me would like to kick you in the balls. Which do you prefer?
Carl Mancini Thanks. I normally don't get a choice.
Nancy Teagarten You have to be rich to be skinny. All the cheap foods are the ones that pork you up. The sugars. The carbs. The corn syrup.
Nancy Teagarten Whatever happens, probably will.
Trey Donnelly Do you have any 9-volt batteries?
Nancy Teagarten Me?
Trey Donnelly Can I search you?
Nancy Teagarten What?
Trey Donnelly Nothing.
Trey Donnelly My walkie talkie is dead as a used dick.
Carl Mancini Why are we going through the backyard?
Frank Teagarten Why is the sky blue?
Carl Mancini Because sunlight is refracted by dust particles in the air and blue is the dominant color on the spectrum?
Nancy Teagarten Did you learn that *in* the 5th Grade or *from* a 5th grader?
Carl Mancini Ouch.
Nancy Teagarten Absolutely no fucking way! This is where we draw the line.
Frank Teagarten I don't know what's on the other side of that line. But, I do know what's on this side of that line. And it is bleak.
Frank Teagarten Wow. Man plans and God laughs. Right? I mean, everybody's got a plan, until you get punched in the face. Jesus.
Tyler Just remember: grass can grow through concrete.
Nancy Teagarten [to Frank] Did he say your ass can grow?
Nancy Teagarten Desperation is a bitch.
Nancy Teagarten Get your hands off my ass!
Carl Mancini You said push.
Nancy Teagarten I said push, not fondle. Watch the thumb.
Bum Yeah, get on me girl! Oh, yeah! Grind me out like a cigarette! Now, let me return the favor.
Ryan the Bum #2 Frank is a banana split of shit.
Nancy Teagarten White balls are better than blue.
Nancy Teagarten You cannot trust those millionaires from Silicon Valley. Silicon is fake!
[grabs her breast]
Nancy Teagarten Like the fake silicon boobs. They're fake millionaires. They're nouveau riche.
Nancy Teagarten Oh, Frank. Is it over? Are we finally out of the shitstorm?
Carl Mancini Did you ever see "The Wedding Planner" with J.Lo? That's short for Jennifer Lopez. Anyway, I love J.Lo and not just because she's a fellow Latina. I love her for her dancing. I love her for her singing. I love her for her acting. I never liked her perfume. It was gross.
Frank Teagarten They caught the culprit. Everything's back in the house. It's all good in the hood.
Nigel Did you just call me Nig?
Frank Teagarten It's possible. I knew a guy named Adolph Dick once. That's a tough name, isn't it.
