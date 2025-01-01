[as a funeral speaker]

You don't understand that one can be attached to nothing and be happy.But you're too scared of no longer believing. You don't understand that one can be attached to nothing and be happy. We see everything. We love nothing. I am against systems. The most acceptable system is, in principle, to have none. Abolition of logic, Dada. Abolition of memory, Dada. Abolition of archeology, Dada. Abolition of the future, Dada. Dada is still shit, but from now on... From now on we want to shit in different colors, to decorate the art zoo with all of the consular flags. Dada is neither madness, nor wisdom, nor irony. Dada means nothing. And you are all idiots. You know, you're all complete idiots made from the alcohol of purified sleep. You're like your hopes, nothing. Like your paradise, nothing. Like your idols, nothing. Like your political men, nothing. Like your heroes, nothing. Like your artists, nothing. Your religion, nothing. No more painters. No more writers. No more musicians. No more sculptors. No more religions. No more Republicans. No more royalists. No more imperialists. No more anarchists. No more socialists. No more Bolsheviks. No more politicians. No more proletarians. No more Democrats. No more bourgeois. No more aristocrats. No more armies. No more police. No more fatherlands. Enough of all these imbecilities. No more anything. No more anything. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.