Monostatos [singing] Everywhere in sweet seclusion, Lovers cuddle, bill, and coo, I alone must face exclusion, For my skin's a darkish hue, For my skin's a darkish hue. Must I be forever burning, And be scoffed at for my lust? And be scoffed at for my lust? Women spurn my ardent yearning, It arouses but disgust, It arouses but disgust, It arouses but disgust. Oh, to have this maiden love me, Though of course she is taboo, Gentle moon up there above me, She is white and fair like you, She is white and fair like you. Though she finds me reprehensible, I shall own her here tonight, I shall own her here tonight. Should you think it too offensive, Gentle moon, put out your light, Gentle moon, put out your light, Gentle moon, put out your light.