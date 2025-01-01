Menu
The Magic Flute Movie Quotes

The Magic Flute Movie Quotes

Tamino Tamino, Papageno, Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen: [singing] Oh that the lips of every liar, Could thus be sealed and locked for good, Instead of malice, hate, and ire, We would have love and brotherhood
Tamino [singing] What power in your gentle voice, Sweet flute of magic, For your tones so soft and tender, A heaven here on earth together, What power in your gentle sound, You voice is full of magic splendor, For your tones so soft engender, On earth a blissful heaven...
Sarastro [singing] The memory still daunts me, Forever it haunts me, Her vain protestation, Her sad lamentation, I heard her crying in the distance...
Pamina Mother, have you come to take me home? What is it? Why are you looking at me like that? It makes me frightened, Mother.
Nattens Drottning [singing] Revenge and hate are raging in my bosom...
Papageno [singing] Oh, woe, oh woe, is me...
Pamina [singing] Let me your guardian be, My love is leading me, Our path with roses love adorns, There must be roses with the thorns, Now take your magic flute and play...
Papageno Papageno, Pamina: [singing] His flute is pure and clear, Could this be the end of worry?
Sarastro In true love you shall find the origin of wisdom.
Tamino Do I sleep or do I wake? Is this a dream or reality?
Tamino [first lines - singing] Oh, help me, ye gods, will my prayers never reach you?
Papageno [singing] Of course I'm happy in my trade, But I get lonesome for a maid, Alone I wander all day long, And only birds can hear my song, No girls come flocking 'round my feet, Although my melody is sweet, I want a maiden of my own, To have and keep for me alone,
Papageno [singing] A fowler gay in me you see, There are not many more like me, I am a well-known person here, Belov'd wherever I appear...
Första damen [singing] This is indeed a youth most fair
Andra damen Such beauty in a man is rare
Tredje damen Indeed, he has a graceful air
Första damen Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen: Could I by love enchanted be, This youth alone could capture me, This youth alone could capture me...
Tamino [singing] The beauty of this wondrous face, Divine in all its tender grace, A feeling is aroused in me, A hope of bliss and ecstasy, I can't comprehend this wistful yearning...
Nattens Drottning [singing] Life holds for me but grief and sorrow...
Pamina [singing] Love brings relief in pain and sorrow, It soothes a soul in misery
Papageno Love holds the key to each tomorrow, In it is born Eternity
Papageno Papageno, Pamina: For love's sweet sake the world began, Woman and man, thus love began...
Tamino [singing] My purpose is noble, My motives are pure, Sarastro, mark these words, you scum...
Pamina [singing] A man by gentle love inspired, Will have a heart that's kind and good
Papageno To listen to his heart's desire, How sweet the lot of womanhood
Papageno Papageno, Pamina: For love will warm us day and night, Love is the source of true delight, Love is the source of true delight
Papageno Papageno, Pamina: [singing] Love is pure, And love is bright... Lovers are each other's light... Heaven doth them both unite
Första damen [singing] My Prince, accept this gift from me, A present from Her Majesty, A magic flute she now has sent you, For your protection on this venture
Första damen Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen: Just play, and you may take for granted, Your listeners will be enchanted, The sad will feel the joy of life, The bachelor will seek a wife
Första damen Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen, Tamino, Papageno: Such a magic flute is, A treasure of tremendous worth, For by its sound, man is inspired, To live in peace with all the earth
Pamina [singing] I confess, I disobeyed, Escaped, because I was afraid, The blame, though, should not rest with me, The wicked Moor sought to abuse me...
Papageno [singing] My little bells, ring sweetly for me, And call my darling girl to me, Tinkle bells, and jingle, Bring my little dove, Tinkle bells, and jingle, Bring my only love...
Sarastro [singing] Yes, you deserve a just reward, For this good man I will allow
Monostatos Accept my gratitude, o Lord
Sarastro Forty lashes now
Monostatos Oh no, Oh no, Oh no, Oh no, Oh no
Sarastro Spare me your thanks, 'tis but my task
Tamino [singing] A wise man trusts himself alone and forms opinions on his own...
Tamino [singing] A wise man feels no need to talk, Because of vile, malicious talk
Papageno To trust the Queen I am inclined
Tamino A Queen still has a woman's mind...
Tamino Tamino, Papageno, Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen: [singing] The strong are different from the weak, In that they think before they speak...
Monostatos [singing] Everywhere in sweet seclusion, Lovers cuddle, bill, and coo, I alone must face exclusion, For my skin's a darkish hue, For my skin's a darkish hue. Must I be forever burning, And be scoffed at for my lust? And be scoffed at for my lust? Women spurn my ardent yearning, It arouses but disgust, It arouses but disgust, It arouses but disgust. Oh, to have this maiden love me, Though of course she is taboo, Gentle moon up there above me, She is white and fair like you, She is white and fair like you. Though she finds me reprehensible, I shall own her here tonight, I shall own her here tonight. Should you think it too offensive, Gentle moon, put out your light, Gentle moon, put out your light, Gentle moon, put out your light.
Sarastro [singing] The radiant sun overpowers the night, And darkness surrenders to wisdom and light...
Första gossen Första gossen, Andra gossen, Tredje gossen: [singing] Soon golden rays in sweet profusion, Will drive away the night, Disperse the clouds of dark delusion, Let wisdom shine its light, Oh, blissful peace, have pity on us, Desecend and shine your light upon us, This heavenly affinity, Does grant to man divinity. Yes, grant to man divinity...
Papageno [singing] Her kiss would prevent me from thinking, Of trifles like eating and drinking, Oh, love is a marvelous thing, A beggar may feel like a king, Why bother with eating and drinking, Oh, love is a marvelous thing...
Första gossen Första gossen, Andra gossen, Tredje gossen: [singing] Be steadfast, silent and obedient, Obey the rules and you will succeed..
Pamina Don't you love me any more? Don't you love me any more?
[singing]
Pamina Brief and bitter, Seems my rapture, For my bliss, Will not last...
