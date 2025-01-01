Första damen
[singing]
My Prince, accept this gift from me, A present from Her Majesty, A magic flute she now has sent you, For your protection on this venture
Första damen
Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen: Just play, and you may take for granted, Your listeners will be enchanted, The sad will feel the joy of life, The bachelor will seek a wife
Första damen
Första damen, Andra damen, Tredje damen, Tamino, Papageno: Such a magic flute is, A treasure of tremendous worth, For by its sound, man is inspired, To live in peace with all the earth