Dr. Zara [after capturing Everest and the kids] I'll make sure the yeti's out.

[approaches him with a cattle prod]

Dr. Zara You're never going to escape again.

[Yi breaks free from the goon holding her and grabs the prod]

Yi Stop it!

[she and Zara struggle against each other, until Zara backs Yi toward the edge of the bridge and shoves her over the edge]