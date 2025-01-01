Barnie
Hi there, beautiful. I've been watching you with the teddy bears. What do you think you're running here, a charity bazaar?
Mary Piper
The merchandise was faulty. There was no refund. A customer took a punching bag in exchange and was quite satisfied.
Barnie
One thing I can say for you, angel eyes, your personal merchandise is by no means faulty, but I when say, "Push the teddy bears", I mean, "*Push* the teddy bears". Clear?
Mary Piper
I'm not a salesperson, Mr. Barnie. I'm customer service and I was doing my job.
Barnie
Come here. Doing your job is pleasing me. Which in your case will not be difficult. You know what I mean?
Mary Piper
No, I don't.
Barnie
You know, for a smart-looking girl, you're really pretty dumb. Don't you know it's better business to be nice to the boss than to some pretty stock boy with his fingers in the tail?
Barnie
[sees Lisa]
What the heck is that?
Mary Piper
That's my sister and she's absolutely right. Mr. Barnie, I suggest that you keep your smutty thoughts to yourself and stop making cheap accusations about a nice guy like Jack Fenton!
Barnie
Oh, yeah? Well, with your attitude, you could be out of here real quick, you know that?
Mary Piper
With your attitude, I could be out of here right now! There's a blizzard out there, it's Christmas Eve, but I'm gonna take my baby sister home.
Mary Piper
I know. I know. You're not a baby, you're eleven years old. And if you have any conscience, which I know that you don't, you would advise all of your customers to get out of here while there's still time! Come on, Lisa. Let's go find Jack.
Barnie
How do you like that? You ruin my biggest one-day take of the year. What are you, crazy?