The Toymaster Ah, you two are the very first to see it. My newest creation.

Lisa Piper Toymaster, for once, there's something more important than a new toy. Jack and Mary have both disappeared and by the way things are looking, we could all end up disappearing.

The Toymaster Oh, why, poor Lisa, I can see that you're very upset.

Lisa Piper Yes, I am very, and this is no time for anybody to be playing with toys. Not even you.

Georgie Porgie Excuse me, Toymaster, we don't mean to be rude. It's just that we're both very concerned.

The Toymaster Well, it's a very tricky time around here right now working 24 hours a day and all. Santa Claus will be by soon to pick up his Christmas toys for the children of the world. We'll just have to manage, eh?

Lisa Piper Toymaster, I don't think you really realize what's going on in Toyland. The whole place is in great danger and you must do something right away. You really must.

The Toymaster Well, what exactly did you have in mind?

Lisa Piper Well, for instance: Don't you have the power to turn Barnaby into a... a wind-up pussycat or something? I mean, I don't think you realize how evil he is.

The Toymaster Oh, but what if there's still some good inside of him?

Lisa Piper There's no good in Barnaby, sir.

The Toymaster Lisa, I'm afraid that's not precisely true. The struggle between good and evil goes on inside of everyone.