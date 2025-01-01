Menu
Babes in Toyland Movie Quotes

Jack Fenton Hi. How about a quick Christmas pizza at Capone's before I drop you home.
Mary Piper Jack, I don't think I can eat three pizzas.
Jack Fenton I didn't say anything about three.
Mary Piper Well, I got two other offers.
Jack Fenton Oh, here we go again. The Delilah of the Five-and-Dime.
The Toymaster Ah, you two are the very first to see it. My newest creation.
Lisa Piper Toymaster, for once, there's something more important than a new toy. Jack and Mary have both disappeared and by the way things are looking, we could all end up disappearing.
The Toymaster Oh, why, poor Lisa, I can see that you're very upset.
Lisa Piper Yes, I am very, and this is no time for anybody to be playing with toys. Not even you.
Georgie Porgie Excuse me, Toymaster, we don't mean to be rude. It's just that we're both very concerned.
The Toymaster Well, it's a very tricky time around here right now working 24 hours a day and all. Santa Claus will be by soon to pick up his Christmas toys for the children of the world. We'll just have to manage, eh?
Lisa Piper Toymaster, I don't think you really realize what's going on in Toyland. The whole place is in great danger and you must do something right away. You really must.
The Toymaster Well, what exactly did you have in mind?
Lisa Piper Well, for instance: Don't you have the power to turn Barnaby into a... a wind-up pussycat or something? I mean, I don't think you realize how evil he is.
The Toymaster Oh, but what if there's still some good inside of him?
Lisa Piper There's no good in Barnaby, sir.
The Toymaster Lisa, I'm afraid that's not precisely true. The struggle between good and evil goes on inside of everyone.
Barnaby Barnicle [barges into the Toymaster's workshop] Not in me, old man!
Jack-be-Nimble [grabs Lisa in her face with both of his hands menacingly] You! So pretty! So nice! Now you come with me and be my trollog!
Barnaby Barnicle [grabs Barnaby, causing him to let go of Lisa] Not quite yet, Uncle Barnaby.
[lets go of Barnaby and punches him in the face]
Jack-be-Nimble [grabs Jack by the throat, attempting to strangle him] Jack not Be Nimble! Jack Be Dead!
[Jack, however, punches Barnaby in the gut, thus causing him to release him]
Jack Fenton You look so beautiful.
Mary Piper For you.
The Toymaster Barnaby, what is it exactly that you want? Didn't Santa Claus bring you enough toys last Christmas?
Jack Fenton I come from...
Jack Fenton Jack Fenton, Lisa Piper, George, Mary Piper: [singing] C-I-N-C-I-N-N-A-T-I, Cincinnati! The best town in O-H-I-O, Ohio, USA! At first they called it Cincy, but since Cincy is so natty, they named it Cincinnati, so they say. Hey, the girls are really pretty in this pretty little city, the fellas are the feistiest I've seen. And when it comes to ball teams, the Reds and Bengals maul teams, they knock the socks off all teams on the green. I mean to argue's indefensible, the facts are common sensible, see Cincy is invincible, ya know what I mean? Cincy's more than merely natty, she's Ohio's Maserati, Cincinnati's at the center of the scene!
Jack-be-Nimble He's got trolls! Hundreds of trolls, who ate all the cookies!
Barnie Hi there, beautiful. I've been watching you with the teddy bears. What do you think you're running here, a charity bazaar?
Mary Piper The merchandise was faulty. There was no refund. A customer took a punching bag in exchange and was quite satisfied.
Barnie One thing I can say for you, angel eyes, your personal merchandise is by no means faulty, but I when say, "Push the teddy bears", I mean, "*Push* the teddy bears". Clear?
Mary Piper I'm not a salesperson, Mr. Barnie. I'm customer service and I was doing my job.
Barnie Come here. Doing your job is pleasing me. Which in your case will not be difficult. You know what I mean?
Mary Piper No, I don't.
Barnie You know, for a smart-looking girl, you're really pretty dumb. Don't you know it's better business to be nice to the boss than to some pretty stock boy with his fingers in the tail?
Lisa Piper Don't you talk to Mary like that!
Barnie [sees Lisa] What the heck is that?
Mary Piper That's my sister and she's absolutely right. Mr. Barnie, I suggest that you keep your smutty thoughts to yourself and stop making cheap accusations about a nice guy like Jack Fenton!
Barnie Oh, yeah? Well, with your attitude, you could be out of here real quick, you know that?
Mary Piper With your attitude, I could be out of here right now! There's a blizzard out there, it's Christmas Eve, but I'm gonna take my baby sister home.
Lisa Piper Mary!
Mary Piper I know. I know. You're not a baby, you're eleven years old. And if you have any conscience, which I know that you don't, you would advise all of your customers to get out of here while there's still time! Come on, Lisa. Let's go find Jack.
Barnie How do you like that? You ruin my biggest one-day take of the year. What are you, crazy?
Mary Piper [gives Lisa a Mountain Master] Congratulations, Miss Piper, winning the "Sister of the Year" award.
Lisa Piper Oh, Mary. A Mountain Master. They're the best and so are you!
Barnie [sees Lisa holding the Mountain Master after Mary gives it to her] Put that back, you little creep. That's stolen property!
Lisa Piper It costs exactly half of the salary that you own me, Mr. Barnie.
Barnie Well, you can sue me for the other half!
Mary Piper Come on, Lisa.
[She and Lisa leave the toy store]
Barnie And you two. The two of you? You can sue me too!
George That's just what we'll do. Merry Christmas.
Jack Fenton Merry Christmas.
[They both pull down a net above him before leaving, and a pile of toys and balls fall on top of Barnie]
Lisa Piper [takes out a microphone and uses it to get the customers attention] Uh, excuse me, everybody. I just heard on tv there's gonna be a major snowstorm hitting Cincinnati any minute! It's Christmas Eve. You should all go home while you still can!
Barnie [sees Lisa holding the microphone and takes it from her] Give me that! Give me that, you midget monster! There's nothing to worry about, folks. It's actually just a false alarm. Please, come on, now. It's just a little snow. I mean, what do you expect? It's Christmas!
[uses the microphone to sing a song]
Barnie Christmas time is snow time and no time it'll be Christmas again.
Jack-be-Nimble [Sweeping Mary up in his arms] What do you say to a big kiss?
Mary Contrary Hello, big kiss.
Mary Piper Lisa, do you really like the sled? I mean, you weren't just putting on an act back in the store, were you?
Lisa Piper No. This is gonna be the best Christmas in the history of the world.
George Right here in Cincinnati.
Jack Fenton Welcome to glorious Cincinnati! Queen of Ohio's pal-pine ski-ing resorts! I come from...
Mary Piper Mary Piper, Lisa Piper, George, Jack Fenton: [singing] C-I-N-C-I-N-N-A-T-I, Cincinnati! The best town in O-H-I-O, Ohio, USA! At first they called it Cincy, but since Cincy is so natty, they named it Cincinnati, so they say. Hey, the girls are really pretty in this pretty little city, the fellas are the feistiest I've seen. And when it comes to ball teams, the Reds and Bengals maul teams, they knock the socks off all teams on the green. I mean to argue's indefensible, the facts are common sensible, see Cincy is invincible, ya know what I mean? Cincy's more than merely natty, she's Ohio's Maserati, Cincinnati's at the center of the scene!
Justice Grimm Do you take the breathtaking Mary to be your beautiful, loving wife from this moment on, to love and be unbelievably kind to, to share the joys of Toyland and all your hopes and dreams with, forever and a day?
Jack-be-Nimble It's not long enough, but I do.
The Toymaster Lisa, listen to me. I know there's not very much time, but... I'm not the one who can save Toyland. You are, only you.
Lisa Piper But what do I have to do?
The Toymaster Simply believe. Believe in Toyland, and all that it stands for. As long as you cannot believe in Toyland, I'm afraid everything is lost.
Georgie Porgie It's terrible. I'm going to a wedding.
Lisa Piper I was in this town filled with talking toys and Mother Goose people, and horrible monsters tried to eat me alive!
Mrs. Piper Well, of course they did, honey. Oh, that reminds me, I must call the pest control people.
Georgie Porgie See that house on the hill? The bowling ball? That's Barnaby's house. All black - 3 holes. He is so evil and so bizarre. Sometimes, when he gets really angry, he rolls his house right down the street and knocks people over like they're nine-pins.
Lisa Piper Geez, this guy sounds really weird.
Barnaby Barnicle Who are you?
Lisa Piper I'm Lisa Piper and I'm from Cincinnati.
Barnaby Barnicle Cinci-whatski?
Lisa Piper I'm not scared of you, Mr. Barnicle, let go of me.
Barnaby Barnicle Well, whoever you are, you will regret the day you ever set foot in Toyland.
Lisa Piper Oh, no, I won't. Except for you this looks like a wonderful place, and I'm glad I got here on the day Mary Contrary didn't marry you.
Barnaby Barnicle Oh, the beautiful flask of evil!
Lisa Piper We don't need anymore evil, Barnaby. You've got enough of your own.
The Toymaster [watches Barnaby walking towards her after being tied up by Barnaby] Barnaby Barnicle, don't you dare touch the hair on that child!
Lisa Piper I'm not a child!
Barnaby Barnicle You're wrong, my interfering little cinci-whatski. I will use every ounce of evil the Toymaster has so kindly been collecting more every last drop.
[repeated line]
Lisa Piper I'm not a child!
[first lines]
Weather Announcer Two kinds of weather this Christmas Eve: Bad and worse. There's some kind of bumper storm heading Ohio way tonight. Road conditions will become extremely hazardous as the evening wears on. But, the best advice is to just stay home. Repeat: stay home.
[At the Cookie Factory, Barnaby blows the whistle, the Cookie Factory Workers are heard and halted]
Barnaby Barnicle Cookie break!
[the Cookie Factory Workers are reacted and gasped]
Barnaby Barnicle Yes, I mean cookie break! Cookie break!
[the Cookie Factory Workers cheering and they are out of the Cookie Factory]
The Toymaster The struggle between good and evil goes on inside of everyone.
Widow Hubbard I never did like that Barnaby. Would you like to come by my shoe for dinner sometime?
Justice Grimm I'd be delighted.
Barnaby Barnicle I'll smack the smiles off their faces, I'll kick the giggles out of their hearts. No more being - subtle!
Jack-be-Nimble Over my dead butt!
Barnaby Barnicle If necessary yes.
Jack-be-Nimble Everything Lisa warned us about you is true!
Barnaby Barnicle Oh, I hope so.
Barnaby Barnicle Jack not be Nimble. Jack be DEAD.
Lisa Piper How could you wish evil on the most wonderful place that ever existed? You're insane.
Barnaby Barnicle Well, yes!
Passerby #1 There's a monster in Barnaby's wedding cake!
Passerby #2 He won't be pleased with that.
[Barnaby poisons everyone with the gas of evil]
Lisa Piper Nothing's happening to me. I guess I'm immune 'cause I'm from Cincinnati.
Barnaby Barnicle For an evil person, I'm really very well organized, don't you think?
The Toymaster Do you want to believe, Lisa?
Lisa Piper Yes, I do. More than anything. I always wanted to be a kid, I always wanted to play with toys. I believe in all of you, and I am still just a kid. I really am.
The Toymaster I think we'll take the Milky Way, all the way.
Justice Grimm Dear friends and neighbors, as Justice of the Peace of Toyland, it falls within my power to join this handsome couple...
[looks at Barnaby]
Justice Grimm Well, anyway, this couple, in matrimony.
Widow Hubbard [reading from notes] Why don't you keep your business out of other people's noses? I think I wrote that down wrong, but you know what I mean.
Barnaby Barnicle This is a very painful moment for me. My own nephew, a criminal! I'll be down to file formal charges in about three minutes.
[Justice Grimm and the Bear Cops arrived at the Cookie Factory]
Barnaby Barnicle Justice Grimm! You've arrived just in time, thank heaven.
[points to Jack-be-Nimble]
Barnaby Barnicle Arrest that man.
[Grimm turns to Georgie Porgie]
Justice Grimm Georgie Porgie?
Barnaby Barnicle No, imbecile. The other one.
Justice Grimm Your nephew?
Barnaby Barnicle Yes, him!
Mary Contrary Justice Grimm, you're making a big mistake!
Lisa Piper You're really locking up the wrong person.
Georgie Porgie Just what exactly are the charges?
Justice Grimm Suspicion of grand cookie larceny.
Georgie Porgie I'm not exactly cut out to be a hero.
Jack-be-Nimble Ah, they could cut about three heroes out of you, old buddy.
The Toymaster Lisa, you and Georgie must find a way to get the flask of evil back.
Georgie Porgie Why us?
The Toymaster What? Well, because... I am old and you are young, and the challenge of protecting good from evil eventually always falls to the young, even here in Toyland.
