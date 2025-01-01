Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Movie Quotes
Carrie FisherFamily-wise, we didn't grow up with each other, we grew up around each other. You know, like trees.
Carrie FisherAge is, it's horrible for all of us. But she falls from a greater height.
Carrie FisherMother and I live next door to each other, separated by one daunting hill. I usually come to her. I always come to her.
Eddie FisherI have not been the best father in the world. I still have that guilt of not putting in a certain amount of time I think I should have. All I had in my head for years and years and years was making sure that I had my drugs