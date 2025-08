[Chucky walks by Angela in the hallway]

Angela Last door on the right. You can see me.

Chucky Yeah, I can see ya.

Angela Don't be afraid.

Angela I'm not going to hurt you.

Chucky [giggling] You fuckin' with me?

Angela No. I'm not. Tell you the truth, I'm happy to have the company, even if you aren't real.

Chucky Ok, let me explain something to you. I am a vintage, mass marketed children's toy from the '80s, standing right in front of you, holding a very sharp scalpel.

Angela No, you're not.

Chucky Yes, I am.

Angela I'm a schizophrenic. I see things.

Chucky Aren't you the crazy bitch I talked to last night on the phone?

Angela [nodding] Sometimes, I hear things, too...

Chucky Okay, lady, you know what? You're next. I'm gonna be right back.

[to himself]

Chucky Jesus. Fucking cuckoo's nest!