Caveman Movie Quotes

[the Misfits are digging with sticks and their hands in a pile of foul-smelling mud looking for Ta, who seems to have disappeared]
Ta [re-appearing from behind a rock and pointing at the 'mud'] Doo-doo!
[Ta giggles, and the Misfits all stop and turn, staring at Ta]
Atouk [Angrily] Ca-ca.
Nook [looking with disgust at his fingers and then right into the camera] Shit.
[the Misfits all grab Ta and throw him into the doo-doo]
Atouk Zug-zug!
Atouk [draws in the dirt a stick figure with huge breasts, representing Lana] Hmmmmm, Lana! Atouk alounda Lana.
Lar Nya! Lana alounda Tonda. Tonda alounda Lana.
[He draws in the dirt a stick figure with an enormous nose, representing Atouk, and points to it]
Lar Atouk.
[He makes a fist and shows it to Atouk]
Lar Tonda.
[Blowing a raspberry, he smears the Atouk figure into oblivion, then holds up his hand and lets some dirt trickle from it]
Lar Atouk.
Atouk [as Bork holds up the corpse of a slain bird-like creature] Ool?
Nook [with modern accent] "Ool," no. Food.
Lar [looks to Atouk] "Fud"?
Atouk [not knowing what Nook is talking about] *Ool.*
[others agree: "Ool."]
Nook [pointing to the campfire] That's fire.
Atouk [looking at Nook like he's lost a few marbles; after all, Atouk just discovered and named it!] Haraka.
[Others repeat, "Haraka". Nook puts his palm to his cheek, looking frustrated]
Atouk [pointing to Nook] Bobo?
Nook Friend.
Atouk "Fend"? *Bobo*!
Lar [slowly and exaggeratedly] Bobo.
[others repeat, "Bobo."]
Atouk [getting that Nook has different words, challenges him to a definition battle] "Alounda."
Nook "Love."
Atouk "Zug-zug."
[Nook pauses, looking as if at either a loss for words or for MPAA rating. Lar and others begin to chuckle triumphantly]
Nook [shrugging in defeat] All right... "Zug-zug."
[tribe relates to returning Atouk of Tonda's raid on their camp, stealing their ool and kidnapping their women]
Atouk Tonda.
Lar Tonda.
Atouk [to Gog] Lana? Tala?
Gog Tala. Oh, Tala.
Gog [growls] Tonda
Gog [growls as he raises his arms up higher, imitating Tonda, then sniffs his armpit] Ooh! Tonda.
Atouk [accepts identification] Tonda.
Lar [enraged] Tonda!
[Lar grabs a large branch as a weapon. Atouk holds him back, picks up a branch and a rock, then puts them together. Montage of the tribe inventing the first weapons and armor]
[tribe offers Lana ool for alounda]
Lana [refusing] Nya ool.
Atouk Nya ool.
Lana Atouk. Lana alounda Atouk.
Tala [looking on, angry] Lana.
Gog Tonda Lana?
Bork Lar?
Atouk Lar nya.
Kalta Nya?
Atouk Lar glug-glug-glug.
Kalta Atouk!
Bork Bork, Kalta: Lar!
Lana [caressing] Atouk.
Atouk Cuda. Haraka.
Kalta Haraka.
Lana Atouk...?
Kalta Lar.
Atouk Haraka! Haraka!
Lana [seductively] Atouk... Atouk. Atouk.
Tala [as Atouk returns to Lana's embrace] Lana, Lana.
Ta Atouk, cuda.
[others exclaiming "Lar! Cuda! Atouk? Lar!"]
Atouk [agreeing, gets up] Cuda. Cuda!
Lana Atouk.
Folg Cuda. Cuda!
[angry roar of Tyrannasaurus rex-like dinosaur]
Atouk Macha!
Lar *Macha* macha!
Tala Atouk!
[hugs Atouk]
Lar Ah! Ha-Ha! Atouk. Tala. Zug-zug.
Tala Mmm. Atouk. Tala. Zug-zug?
Atouk Nah. Atouk zug-zug Lana.
Tala Lana?
[first lines]
Atouk Macha! Macha! Macha!
Atouk Atouk.
Tala Tala.
Atouk Lar.
Lar Lar.
Tala Tala. Gog. Gog pooka. Gog.
Lar Gog!
[last lines]
Lar [whispering to Gog] Atouk alounda Tala.
Lar Atouk, nya haraka.
Atouk Tonda haraka. Tonda haraka!
[Atouk's tribe goes to reclaim their fire from Tonda's tribe]
