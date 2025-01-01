Atouk
[as Bork holds up the corpse of a slain bird-like creature]
Ool?
Nook
[with modern accent]
"Ool," no. Food.
Lar
[looks to Atouk]
"Fud"?
Atouk
[not knowing what Nook is talking about]
*Ool.*
[others agree: "Ool."]
Nook
[pointing to the campfire]
That's fire.
Atouk
[looking at Nook like he's lost a few marbles; after all, Atouk just discovered and named it!]
Haraka.
[Others repeat, "Haraka". Nook puts his palm to his cheek, looking frustrated]
Atouk
[pointing to Nook]
Bobo?
Nook
Friend.
Atouk
"Fend"? *Bobo*!
Lar
[slowly and exaggeratedly]
Bobo.
[others repeat, "Bobo."]
Atouk
[getting that Nook has different words, challenges him to a definition battle]
"Alounda."
Nook
"Love."
Atouk
"Zug-zug."
[Nook pauses, looking as if at either a loss for words or for MPAA rating. Lar and others begin to chuckle triumphantly]
Nook
[shrugging in defeat]
All right... "Zug-zug."