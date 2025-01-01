[the Misfits are digging with sticks and their hands in a pile of foul-smelling mud looking for Ta, who seems to have disappeared]

Ta [re-appearing from behind a rock and pointing at the 'mud'] Doo-doo!

[Ta giggles, and the Misfits all stop and turn, staring at Ta]

Atouk [Angrily] Ca-ca.

Nook [looking with disgust at his fingers and then right into the camera] Shit.