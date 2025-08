[first lines]

Title Card Florence 1935.

Title Card The love affair between the artistically-inclined English community and Florence was soon to be overshadowed by the clouds of war.

Title Card But at the moment the sun is still shining on the squares and statues, and the dictator Mussolini is the gentleman who makes the trains run on time.

Connie Raynor Excuse me, are you the Consul?

British Consul Yes.

Connie Raynor Connie Raynor of the Morning Post. I'm fascinated to know what His Majesty's Consul in Florence makes of it all?

British Consul I can't believe your readers would be interested in our little ceremony.