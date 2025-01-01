Chipollino
- Poor you are my father! You were thrown into a jail, like a criminal, along with thieves and bandits!
Father Cipollino
-What are you, what are you, son, -but the prison is full of honest people!
Chipollino
- And why are they imprisoned? What wrong did they do?
Father Cipollino
- Nothing at all, son. That's why they were planted. Prince Lemon doesn't like decent people.
Chipollino
- So it's a great honor to go to jail?
Father Cipollino
- It turns out so. The prisons were built for those who steal and kill, but Prince Lemon has the opposite: thieves and murderers are in his palace, and honest citizens are sitting in prison.