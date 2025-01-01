Chipollino - Poor you are my father! You were thrown into a jail, like a criminal, along with thieves and bandits!

Father Cipollino -What are you, what are you, son, -but the prison is full of honest people!

Chipollino - And why are they imprisoned? What wrong did they do?

Father Cipollino - Nothing at all, son. That's why they were planted. Prince Lemon doesn't like decent people.

Chipollino - So it's a great honor to go to jail?