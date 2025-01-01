Menu
Chipollino Movie Quotes

Prince Lemon Recently, the income of our state has decreased. After the air tax was introduced, you use it less. It's outrageous! Silenceaaaa! In addition, a new tax on precipitation is introduced: for ordinary rain - one hundred lire, for torrential rain - two hundred lire, with thunder and lightning - three hundred lire.Silenceaaaa!
Chipollino - Poor you are my father! You were thrown into a jail, like a criminal, along with thieves and bandits!
Father Cipollino -What are you, what are you, son, -but the prison is full of honest people!
Chipollino - And why are they imprisoned? What wrong did they do?
Father Cipollino - Nothing at all, son. That's why they were planted. Prince Lemon doesn't like decent people.
Chipollino - So it's a great honor to go to jail?
Father Cipollino - It turns out so. The prisons were built for those who steal and kill, but Prince Lemon has the opposite: thieves and murderers are in his palace, and honest citizens are sitting in prison.
