Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Expend4bles Expend4bles Movie Quotes

Expend4bles Movie Quotes

Toll Road [on being asked if he can create a diversion] Does the Pope shit in the woods ?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christmas [after Marsh, revealed to be Ocelot, is gunned down by a helicopter, and Barney is revealed to be its pilot] The fuck? Barney? Hey, I had him with the classics! You almost fucking killed me!
Barney You're welcome!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christmas What do you prefer to be called, Jumbo or Shrimp?
Jumbo Shrimp Call me that again. Cut your fucking head off.
Christmas That's a little harsh, bite-size.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Easy Day This our sniper?
Gunner Don't worry about it. I got a prescription scope.
Easy Day What? Well, Hawkeyes, remember this face. Don't shoot it by accident.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gina [to Christmas] You know what you actually are? A caveman.
Barney You do resemble a caveman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lash [after the Expendables are captured aboard Rahmat's ship] What a fucking mess this turned out to be.
Easy Day First Libya, now this? Somebody knew we were coming, both times.
Marsh My intel was solid.
Easy Day Your intel was shit.
Marsh Ah, shit on this.
Gunner The intel could have been leaked! We don't know you.
Toll Road He was verified.
Gunner [referring to Lash] Well, maybe it was your new girlfriend!
Toll Road Fuck you, Gunner! YOU sold us out in Vilena on that mission! Think I'd forget about that?
Gina Somebody did sell us out.
Marsh How about your man? You sold him out so you could be on top.
Lash Oh, back off. She wouldn't do that.
Marsh What? Fuck him up top?
Gina Fuck you.
Toll Road [pointing at Galan] Maybe it's the mute over in the corner. What's up, Galan? Cat got your tongue, cowboy?
Easy Day Yeah, he's hiding something.
Gunner Yeah. I never trusted this fucking guy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marsh [after Marsh is revealed to be Ocelot and Christmas destroys his helicopter with a rocket launcher] You're like genital warts! Always showing up where you're not wanted and refusing to go away!
Christmas You got something I need, Marsh. I'm coming down to get it.
Marsh I guess you figured out that this device right here is the only thing preventing World War III, a conflict that, while devastating for many, it'll be insanely, insanely, INSANELY profitable for somebody, and that somebody is gonna be me! And the Expendables WILL TAKE ALL THE BLAME! So, enjoy the show!
[throws the kill switch into the ocean]
Marsh Kill them all!
[Marsh's men open fire on the Expendables]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christmas [after killing one of Rahmat's men] Takk can't come to the phone right now.
[looks at Takk's corpse]
Christmas He's a little limp.
Bok Who is this?
Christmas [Rahmat takes the walkie talkie] A man who made a mistake letting you live. But I'm here to remedy that.
Rahmat Ah, look who's still trying to be a hero. How nice of you to come aboard. If you're hoping for a redo of the mess in Libya, you're too late, I'm afraid. My men are on their way to hunt you down. So I guess it's up to me to put you in an early grave. Just like I did your friend in Libya.
Christmas Correction, he wasn't my friend. He was my brother. So you can bring your army. Bring all the fucking men you want and I'll work through every last one of them. When I get to you, I'll make sure that the only way you leave this ship is in a wonderful variety of pieces.
[drops walkie talkie and flees]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christmas Statham: "Conversation? Sounds more like angry chatter."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christmas [after killing Rahmat's last remaining henchmen] How you doing, Rahmat?
Rahmat I see you like to play with knives.
Christmas Well, I ain't playing no more. You're gonna give me the kill switch, and we're gonna end all this.
Rahmat Come and get it, hero.
[Rahmat draws a pair of tonfas and the two men fight]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rahmat [while Christmas and Rahmat are fighting, Christmas manages to stab Rahmat in the shoulder] Is that the biggest one you've got?
[Rahmat takes the knife out of his shoulder and he and Christmas continue to fight; eventually, Christmas manages to knock Rahmat down and impale Rahmat in the chest with a tomahawk]
Christmas No, that's the biggest one I got.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marsh [Bai arrives at the prisoner exchange and Marsh shoots Bai's two escorts, revealing himself to be Ocelot] Hello, Bai.
[points gun at Bai's head]
Marsh Bye-bye, Bai.
[shoots and kills Bai]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christmas You are a loser. But I like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Galan [as Toll Road starts peeing to break the Expendables out of their holding cell] The hyoid bone. It's the only bone in the human body not connected to any others. It's right here in the throat. Without it, we cannot speak. With these hands, I will claw the hyoid bone from the throat of that fucker Rahmat, stick it up his boyfriend's culo, then make both of their asses apologize while they drown in their own blood. Barney was my hero. I do not speak, I cannot speak, because my mind is full of these brutal, visceral fantasies, fantasies that will now become a hellish reality!
Easy Day You should go back to not talking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rahmat [to Russo, while offering a prisoner exchange for Bai] No funny business. It's your call whether the Expendables need to live up to their namesake or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marsh [after shooting one of his own men] How do you feel about a promotion?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more