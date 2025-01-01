Lash [after the Expendables are captured aboard Rahmat's ship] What a fucking mess this turned out to be.

Easy Day First Libya, now this? Somebody knew we were coming, both times.

Marsh My intel was solid.

Easy Day Your intel was shit.

Marsh Ah, shit on this.

Gunner The intel could have been leaked! We don't know you.

Toll Road He was verified.

Gunner [referring to Lash] Well, maybe it was your new girlfriend!

Toll Road Fuck you, Gunner! YOU sold us out in Vilena on that mission! Think I'd forget about that?

Gina Somebody did sell us out.

Marsh How about your man? You sold him out so you could be on top.

Lash Oh, back off. She wouldn't do that.

Marsh What? Fuck him up top?

Gina Fuck you.

Toll Road [pointing at Galan] Maybe it's the mute over in the corner. What's up, Galan? Cat got your tongue, cowboy?

Easy Day Yeah, he's hiding something.