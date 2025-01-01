Marsh[after Marsh is revealed to be Ocelot and Christmas destroys his helicopter with a rocket launcher]You're like genital warts! Always showing up where you're not wanted and refusing to go away!
ChristmasYou got something I need, Marsh. I'm coming down to get it.
MarshI guess you figured out that this device right here is the only thing preventing World War III, a conflict that, while devastating for many, it'll be insanely, insanely, INSANELY profitable for somebody, and that somebody is gonna be me! And the Expendables WILL TAKE ALL THE BLAME! So, enjoy the show!
Christmas[Rahmat takes the walkie talkie]A man who made a mistake letting you live. But I'm here to remedy that.
RahmatAh, look who's still trying to be a hero. How nice of you to come aboard. If you're hoping for a redo of the mess in Libya, you're too late, I'm afraid. My men are on their way to hunt you down. So I guess it's up to me to put you in an early grave. Just like I did your friend in Libya.
ChristmasCorrection, he wasn't my friend. He was my brother. So you can bring your army. Bring all the fucking men you want and I'll work through every last one of them. When I get to you, I'll make sure that the only way you leave this ship is in a wonderful variety of pieces.
[drops walkie talkie and flees]
ChristmasStatham: "Conversation? Sounds more like angry chatter."
Christmas[after killing Rahmat's last remaining henchmen]How you doing, Rahmat?
Galan[as Toll Road starts peeing to break the Expendables out of their holding cell]The hyoid bone. It's the only bone in the human body not connected to any others. It's right here in the throat. Without it, we cannot speak. With these hands, I will claw the hyoid bone from the throat of that fucker Rahmat, stick it up his boyfriend's culo, then make both of their asses apologize while they drown in their own blood. Barney was my hero. I do not speak, I cannot speak, because my mind is full of these brutal, visceral fantasies, fantasies that will now become a hellish reality!