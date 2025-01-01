Sin-DeeBitch, you know I don't do downers, bitch. You know I'm an upper ho.
Sin-DeeYou finally got tits, bitch!
AlexandraBitch, the estrogen has been kicking in, the only thing it hasn't broken down was these fucking arms. Everything else on my body looks good.
Sin-DeeOh, honey.
AlexandraDon't you try it. I look like the real thing.
AlexandraI remember one Christmas, I was like 6 or 7, my family bought me the cutest little Barney doll, that I would take with me everywhere. And one day I put it inside the tub with me, to give it a bath...
Sin-Dee[overlaps]Oh, girl, she tried her out.
Alexandra...and it just stopped working. It stopped singing the "I Love You" song. And I was just so upset. The world can be a cruel place.
Alfie's Mourner[comes sadly out of the animal hospital with a pet carrier and gets into the cab]