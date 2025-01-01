Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Tangerine Tangerine Movie Quotes

Tangerine Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Sin-Dee Merry Christmas Eve, Bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sin-Dee Bitch, you know I don't do downers, bitch. You know I'm an upper ho.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sin-Dee You finally got tits, bitch!
Alexandra Bitch, the estrogen has been kicking in, the only thing it hasn't broken down was these fucking arms. Everything else on my body looks good.
Sin-Dee Oh, honey.
Alexandra Don't you try it. I look like the real thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alexandra I remember one Christmas, I was like 6 or 7, my family bought me the cutest little Barney doll, that I would take with me everywhere. And one day I put it inside the tub with me, to give it a bath...
Sin-Dee [overlaps] Oh, girl, she tried her out.
Alexandra ...and it just stopped working. It stopped singing the "I Love You" song. And I was just so upset. The world can be a cruel place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie's Mourner [comes sadly out of the animal hospital with a pet carrier and gets into the cab]
Razmik Is that a dog or a cat?
Alfie's Mourner A dog.
Razmik What's the name?
Alfie's Mourner Alfie.
Razmik Alfie is a very well behaved dog, huh? It's so quiet.
Alfie's Mourner It's empty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Razmik What the fuck is this?
Selena It's a pussy.
Razmik Get the fuck out of my car.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sin-Dee Oh, shut the fuck up you lackey ass bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sin-Dee Chester is fucking cheating on me with real fish?
Alexandra Yeah, bitch. Like a real fish girl, like vagina and everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sin-Dee I promise no drama, Alexandra!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alexandra [to Parsimonious John] You forget I got a dick, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more