Kinoafisha Films Mississippi Mermaid Mississippi Mermaid Movie Quotes

Mississippi Mermaid Movie Quotes

Louis Mahé Here we go. You're sulking. I knew it. Now you're just pretending to be mad because inside you're not really mad. You put on that cold look... but inside you're smiling. Come on. Show me your smile.
Julie Roussel I'm fed up with all that smile crap! It doesn't work anymore! Don't speak to me. For Christ's sake, leave me alone!
Louis Mahé All right. Okay. That's fine with me. It's not difficult to know what you're thinking of me. And you're asking yourself... "Why the hell am I with this guy who's broke... and can't even knock over an old lady in the street to steal her purse?"
Louis Mahé [Continues, as Julie maintains an air of indifference] You only think of yourself. You're not a selfish girl. You're selfishness personified. You think that you're a real person, that you're unique. But you're not. You're just one in a growing multitude of girls now... not really bitches, not really adventuresses or whores, no... But some kind of parasite... who live outside normal society. You're not women or girls. You're "chicks". What else you are doesn't have an exact name. Mindless, with your heads full of garbage or air. You're in love with your own bodies. You're always going out in the sun, always tanning. You spend hours fixing your face. You can't pass by a car without looking at your reflection in the windshield. But you know where to find most of these girls? In airports. Yes! Everywhere planes are taking off for faraway spots. Because you are beautiful girls, and beautiful girls get fought over. They're invited from one big city to another. And they go there. They stroll around everywhere... with their little purses in hand, all made up.
Louis Mahé [as Julie slightly glares at him] Now you're really mad. That makes me happy. Because when you're mad, your mouth gets twisted... it gets crooked. And you turn ugly. Really ugly. So dreadfully ugly.
Louis Mahé You are beautiful. When I look at you, it hurts.
Julie Roussel Really? Yesterday you said it was a joy.
Louis Mahé It is a joy and yet it hurts.
Louis Mahé Yes, I know you don't like it when I tell you that you're beautiful. You think I'm exaggerating. Wait. I'll explain. Wait.
Julie Roussel I'm waiting.
Louis Mahé I won't talk about your beauty anymore. I'll even tell you you're ugly, if you want. I'll try to describe you as if you were a photograph or a painting. Be quiet. Your face - your face is a landscape. You see? I'm neutral and impartial. There are two eyes. Two small, brown lakes.
Julie Roussel Brown-green.
Louis Mahé Two small brownish-green lakes. Your forehead is a plain. Your nose, a very little mountain. Your mouth - a volcano. Open it a little. I love to see your teeth. No, no. Not too much. There. Like that. You know what comes out of your mouth when you're bad? Toads. Yes, yes. Toads. And pearl necklaces when you're nice. Wait.
Julie Roussel I am waiting.
Louis Mahé Let's talk about your smile now. No, not that one. That's the one you make on the street to shopkeepers. No. Give me the other one, the real one. The happy one. There you go. That's it. Great! No, that's too much. It hurts my eyes. I don't want to look at you anymore. Wait.
Julie Roussel I am waiting.
Louis Mahé My eyes are closed, but I still see you. I'm visualizing. If I were blind, I would while away my time caressing your face. Your body too. And if I were deaf, I would learn to read your lips with my fingers - like that. Even if it all had to end badly, I am delighted to have known you, Madame.
Julie Roussel [Having doubts, after Louis has hidden money in their apartment] Do you think the maid looks honest?
Louis Mahé You see evil everywhere.
Julie Roussel I don't see evil everywhere. It *is* everywhere.
Louis Mahé Did it disgust you?
Julie Roussel No. Nothing disgust me.
Julie Roussel [as the two of them sit in a busy restaurant] It seems to me that you're looking at a lot of girls.
Louis Mahé Me? Oh, no, no, I'm not.
Julie Roussel Yes, Monsieur Mahé. You've taken to looking at women, and you look at them well.
Julie Roussel The picture I sent you wasn't really of me. It was one of my neighbors. It's hard to confide in someone in a letter. I was pleased with your letters, but, well, especially at first I was a bit afraid of you. That's why. But then, after you had proposed to - I mean, when you'd asked me to marry you, I was too embarrassed to send a real picture of me. And besides, Berthe, my sister, said, "When Mousieur Mahé sees you, he will forgive you."
Louis Mahé Your sister's absolutely right.
Julie Roussel You're not disappointed?
Louis Mahé Look at me. Do I look disappointed?
Louis Mahé I'm afraid your lie is much nicer than mine.
Julie Roussel Who were these women? Did they come here to marry?
Louis Mahé I doubt anyone asked their opinion. Many came from La Rochelle. they were orphans, like you. But I'm not sure they were as beautiful.
Julie Roussel Do you forgive Julie Roussel's lie?
Louis Mahé It's a charming lie.
Louis Mahé It's difficult to get to know someone, even if we told each other a lot of things in our letters. Exactly because we have told each other a lot.
Julie Roussel Remember one day you were angry with me because I wouldn't read a book you wanted me to read. You said I wasted my time on trash like, "True Confessions." But my life was just like the lives in those cheap magazines.
Julie Roussel They sent me to reform schools, each one tougher than the last. We had to undress before going into the dormitory and leave our clothes in the hall. They locked the dormitory doors. Even the windows were sealed. Between the guards rounds, we'd have a masturbation contest.
Louis Mahé I went to see you at the Phoenix one night. I hid in a corner and watched you. I watched you dancing with those other guys. And your face had such an expression of joy. It was incredible. An expression that I'd never seen before. I knew then that I had given you nothing.
Julie Roussel Hey, why did you brush me off in front of her?
Louis Mahé I didn't see any reason why she should look at you. I didn't want her to see your thighs.
Julie Roussel Did that annoy you?
Louis Mahé No, no. I rather liked it. I really wanted you, right at that moment. And I've been thinking about it ever since.
Julie Roussel I'm not really bad.
Julie Roussel What are you doing?
Louis Mahé I'm closing the shutters.
Julie Roussel You're crazy. It's only four o'clock.
Louis Mahé I know it's four o'clock. Do you have anything against love in the afternoon?
Julie Roussel Against what?
Louis Mahé Against love in the afternoon.
Julie Roussel Well, no, but...
[laughs]
Julie Roussel I can't stand to be poor. Because poverty is mediocrity. And that I can't take.
Julie Roussel If we can't go to a hotel, we'll rent a house.
Louis Mahé But it's so much work. You need servants.
Julie Roussel I can keep a house on my own, you know. I'm a woman like any other. I can do housework, the cooking, and the...
Louis Mahé And the dishes, and the washing...
Julie Roussel Of course! You'll see. I'll surprise you.
Louis Mahé That's right. Surprise me.
Julie Roussel I wish you'd hurry up and lose your hair. I've always been attracted by men who are going bald.
Louis Mahé That's because you never met your father.
Julie Roussel You always have such complicated explanations.
Louis Mahé It's not complicated. It's simple. It's pure logic.
Julie Roussel Things don't always turn out well. And sometimes I told myself I"d never make love again, that I'd never let anyone touch me. And then I'd forget. Fortunately!
Julie Roussel Listen to this one. "Farmer, man of few words, seeks to wed Roman Catholic, even if physically handicapped. Will answer all." Ah, well.
Louis Mahé You shouldn't make fun of them. Obviously, I have my reasons for feeling this way, but I think that people who use these classified ads are idealists. In five lines they try to transform their lives. And on those five lines, they spend hours writing and rewriting. They try to put everything in a few words, their hopes and their dreams, their ideas about what life should be.
Julie Roussel No, please. I've got to tell you something. We can't make love for the time being. At least, I can't. Even the idea is unbearable to me. You asked me what was wrong. That's what it was. Going to bed has been agony for me the last few days. So, I just had to tell you. I can't tell you what it is because I don't know myself. I've been through times like this before. And I assure you it isn't any simpler for me. Maybe it won't last much longer. You must be patient. Do you understand?
Louis Mahé It's your happiness I want, not your tears.
Julie Roussel I'm learning what love is, Louis. It's painful. It hurts me. Is that what love is? Is it always so painful?
Louis Mahé Yes, it hurts.
Julie Roussel [walking out of movie theater showing "Johnny Guitare"] You were right. It was really very good. It wasn't just another Western.
Louis Mahé Oh, no. It was a love story, with lots of feeling in it.
Julie Roussel Yes. They're wonderful, aren't they? Both of them.
Comolli I only know your wife from the picture you gave me in Reunion. In terms of a police identification, she has no distinguishing marks at all. Surprisingly, whenever I describe her, the symmetry of her features, the transparency of her skin and her hair, people who've met her always remember her. Gentlemen really do prefer blondes. In any case, she doesn't pass unnoticed. Since you got here, you haven't heard anything about her?
Louis Mahé I've been cured of blondes.
Comolli Sometimes one has a relapse, you know.
Julie Roussel You're nicer when you desire me.
Louis Mahé Yes? You think so?
Louis Mahé A pistol doesn't work by magic. There is a trigger. I'm incapable of pulling it.
Louis Mahé It's easy to say afterwards what should've been done.
Louis Mahé Julie, you are adorable. You know what that means, "adorable"? It means worthy of adoration. Adorable.
Louis Mahé Before I met you, I thought life was so simple. But now I realize it's not simple. You mixed everything up.
Julie Roussel Louis, try to be good, huh?
