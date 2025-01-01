Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Wall The Wall Movie Quotes

The Wall Movie Quotes

Juba You Americans. You think you know it all. You think it's simple. That I am your enemy. But we are not so different, you and I.
Isaac Yeah, 'cept I ain't a fuckin' terrorist.
Juba And you think I am? You are the one who has come to another man's country. Camouflaged yourself in his land, in his soil. From where I'm sitting, *you* look very much like the terrorist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juba Tear up the planks! Here, here! It is the beating of his hideous heart.
Isaac What's that, one of your gay-ass Haji poems?
Juba American. Tell Tale Heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Isaac From a place you will not see comes a sound you will not hear. Just a flash of fucking light. Boom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Matthews [sighting through his scope from a bush] Nothin'. Hit n' run. Whoever it was they're gone. War's over, he got the memo.
[sighs]
Matthews Ize?
[bird squawking]
Matthews Allen? Ize!
Isaac [on his radio] What?
Matthews We got no movement, not a sign of a shadow... How long we been here, man? 18, plus?
Isaac 20.
Matthews [sighs] Jesus. There's nobody fuckin' out there, man.
Isaac Less he's a pro.
Matthews A Haji?
Isaac I'm just saying, maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juba Shakespeare? Is that the only poet you know? I studied English.
Isaac Boy, you, uh... you minor in sniping or somethin'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more