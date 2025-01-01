Menu
The Wall
The Wall Movie Quotes
Juba
You Americans. You think you know it all. You think it's simple. That I am your enemy. But we are not so different, you and I.
Isaac
Yeah, 'cept I ain't a fuckin' terrorist.
Juba
And you think I am? You are the one who has come to another man's country. Camouflaged yourself in his land, in his soil. From where I'm sitting, *you* look very much like the terrorist.
Juba
Tear up the planks! Here, here! It is the beating of his hideous heart.
Isaac
What's that, one of your gay-ass Haji poems?
Juba
American. Tell Tale Heart.
Isaac
From a place you will not see comes a sound you will not hear. Just a flash of fucking light. Boom.
[first lines]
Matthews
[sighting through his scope from a bush]
Nothin'. Hit n' run. Whoever it was they're gone. War's over, he got the memo.
[sighs]
Matthews
Ize?
[bird squawking]
Matthews
Allen? Ize!
Isaac
[on his radio]
What?
Matthews
We got no movement, not a sign of a shadow... How long we been here, man? 18, plus?
Isaac
20.
Matthews
[sighs]
Jesus. There's nobody fuckin' out there, man.
Isaac
Less he's a pro.
Matthews
A Haji?
Isaac
I'm just saying, maybe.
Juba
Shakespeare? Is that the only poet you know? I studied English.
Isaac
Boy, you, uh... you minor in sniping or somethin'?
