Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko Please inform American embassy that I am here. I am an American citizen.

Colonel Chaiko What you call yourself is of no concern to us. Here, you're just a criminal.

Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko The world will demand that you hand me over.

Colonel Chaiko The world. The world is overjoyed that we allowed a plane to land. We saved hundreds of lives. Only four people died.

Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko Who? What were the names?

Colonel Chaiko Don't worry. Don't worry. Your promoter was not hurt. I sent her home, along with the others. I'll explain your condition to her.

Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko My condition? What condition? I demand that you let me out of here!