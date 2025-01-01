Menu
White Nights Movie Quotes

White Nights Movie Quotes

Pilot [over the P.A] Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention, please? This is the Captain speaking. We have developed electrical problems, and we have to land immediately. There is a Soviet military airfield about 75 miles from here...
Anne Wyatt [half asleep] Where are we? Are we landing?
[Kolya runs to the lavatory to destroy his identity papers]
Anne Wyatt Where are you going?
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko What do you mean? We're landing in Russia!
Colonel Chaiko Modern man is so confused, Raymond. Finally, it's much better to work in the theater... than in a mine.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko I see. You and your wife, you worke in the theater. And you live here... in Siberia.
Raymond Greenwood It's just temporary.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko [dryly] Of course. Nobody is here permanently.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko It wouldn't be right ...
Galina Ivanova Right? You knew what was right?
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko I was suffocating here! You knew it!
Galina Ivanova When they told me you had defected to the West, they couldn't believe that you would leave without telling me. I couldn't believe it either.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko I'm sorry.
Galina Ivanova They took away my passport. For four years I wasn't allowed to travel.And for three years, they would take me to the big house to answer their questions. Every day, the same, stupid questions!
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko You answered well. You're an important person, with power. I hear you drive a Mercedes now.
Galina Ivanova And what do you ride, Kolya? A donkey? Yes, I rebuilt my life! I was supposed to throw everything away so that you could live in Disneyland?
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko You know how elite live in this country? Any pleasure, any perversion. Name it. They're as decadent here as in New York, Tokyo or Rome. They just keep it all hidden.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko Please inform American embassy that I am here. I am an American citizen.
Colonel Chaiko What you call yourself is of no concern to us. Here, you're just a criminal.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko The world will demand that you hand me over.
Colonel Chaiko The world. The world is overjoyed that we allowed a plane to land. We saved hundreds of lives. Only four people died.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko Who? What were the names?
Colonel Chaiko Don't worry. Don't worry. Your promoter was not hurt. I sent her home, along with the others. I'll explain your condition to her.
Nikolai 'Kolya' Rodchenko My condition? What condition? I demand that you let me out of here!
Colonel Chaiko You demand? Rodchenko, I always admired you as a dancer. You're a great dancer.
Raymond Greenwood Don't do this! He's just a goddamn dancer!
Colonel Chaiko Yes, I agree, not worth her life, is he? Vshtay!
Captain Kirigin Colonel, there's something I think you should hear
Colonel Chaiko [beat] Later. I'm busy.
Captain Kirigin But sir ...
Colonel Chaiko [raising his voice] Captain Kirigin, can't you see I'm busy?
Captain Kirigin [smiles knowingly at Raymond] Very well, Colonel.
[beat]
Captain Kirigin Later.
