Pilot[over the P.A]Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention, please? This is the Captain speaking. We have developed electrical problems, and we have to land immediately. There is a Soviet military airfield about 75 miles from here...
Anne Wyatt[half asleep]Where are we? Are we landing?
[Kolya runs to the lavatory to destroy his identity papers]
Galina IvanovaThey took away my passport. For four years I wasn't allowed to travel.And for three years, they would take me to the big house to answer their questions. Every day, the same, stupid questions!