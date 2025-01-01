Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Star Is Born A Star Is Born Movie Quotes

Jack Hey!
Ally What?
Jack I just wanted to take another look at you.
Bobby Jack talked about how music is essentially twelve notes between any octave. Twelve notes and the octave repeats. It's the same story told over and over, forever. All any artist can offer the world is how they see those twelve notes. That's it. He loved how you see them.
Jack Look, talent comes everywhere. Everybody's talented, fucking everyone in this bar is talented at one thing or another. But having something to say and a way to say it so that people listen to it, that's a whole other bag. And unless you get out and you try to do it, you'll never know. That's just the truth. And there's one reason we're supposed to be here is to say something so people want to hear. Don't you understand what I'm trying to tell you?
Ally Yeah, I do. I don't like it, but I understand it.
Jack Oh, I think you like it a little bit.
Jack [singing] Maybe its time to let the old ways die.
George 'Noodles' Stone You know it's like, I dunno you... you float out... float out at sea then one day you find a port, say, 'I'm gonna stay here a few days'. A few days becomes a few years. Then you forgot where you were going in the first place. Then you realize you don't really give a shit about where you was going, cause you like where you at.
Ally [singing] Tell me something, boy. Aren't you tired trying to fill that void? Or do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?
Jack Is that me?
Ally That's you.
Jack Did you just write that now?
Ally Yeah.
Jack Pretty good.
Jack Could I ask you a personal question?
Ally Okay?
Jack Do you write songs or anything?
Ally I don't sing my own songs.
Jack Why?
Ally I just don't feel comfortable.
Jack Why wouldn't you feel comfortable?
Ally Because like almost every single person that I've come in contact with in the music industry has told me that my nose is too big and that I won't make it.
Jack That your nose is too big?
Ally Yeah.
Jack Your nose is beautiful. Are you showing me your nose right now? You don't have to show it to me. I've been looking at it all night.
Ally Oh, come on. No, you're not.
Jack Oh, I'm going to be thinking about your nose for a very long time.
Ally You're full of shit.
Jack I'm not full of shit.
Ally Yeah, you are.
Jack I'm telling you the truth.
Ally Yeah, you're full of shit.
Jack Can I tell you a secret?
[Ally looks over to him]
Jack I think you might be a songwriter. And don't worry, I won't tell anybody. But I'm not very good at keeping secrets.
Ally I started writing this song the other day. Maybe that could work, like as a chorus or something.
[She gets up in front of Jackson and starts singing]
Ally I'm off the deep end. Watch as I dive in. I never the meet the ground. Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us. We're far from the shallow now.
Jack If I don't say this then I'll never forgive myself.
Ally What...
Jack If you don't dig deep into your fuckin' soul you won't have legs. I'm just telling you that. If you don't tell the truth out there you're fucked. All you got is you and what you have to say to people and they are listening right now and they are not going to be listening forever. Trust me. So you gotta grab it and you don't apologise or worry about why they're listening or how long they're gonna be listening for. You just tell them what you want to say.
Jack Can I touch your nose?
Ally Oh, my gosh.
Jack Let me just touch it for a second.
[He slides his finger down her nose]
Jack You're very lucky.
Ally Oh, really?
Jack M-hm.
Ally Yeah, not really. My nose has not made me lucky.
Jack All you got to do is trust me. That's all you got to do.
Bobby If I was no good, why did you steal my fucking voice? Huh?
Jack Cause you had nothing to fucking say.
Ally You know, what I'd like is for my boyfriend to love me. Actually, for my husband to love me.
Jack Yeah, who's your fucking boyfriend? You got a boyfriend?
Ally Yeah, I've got a boyfriend.
Jack That hurts, calling me your fucking boyfriend.
Ally You're my boyfriend if you don't treat me like your wife.
Ally [sarcastically] Why don't you have another drink? And we can just get fucking drunk until we fuckin' disappear, okay? Hey! Do you got those pills in your pocket?
Jack You're just fuckin' ugly, that's all.
Ally Hey, you got - I'm what?
Jack You're just fuckin' ugly.
Ally Get the fuck out! Get out! I said get out!
Jack [to Bobby] It's you I idolized, it wasn't dad.
Bobby I think if we had a better band name we might have made it. Or maybe it was because we looked like a father-and-son duo.
Jack [speaking to the crowd] There's a friend of mine who came a long way to be here and she wrote a great song and I'd just like her to sing it. I think it's pretty fucking good.
Cashier [snaps a picture of Jack with her phone] I'm sorry. Had to.
Jack It's alright.
Ally It's not really alright, but...
Jack Have a good one.
[from trailer]
George 'Noodles' Stone You know man, in the ol' days, I always knew, like, you were going to do something, that you'd be alright. It's the first time I'm worried about you.
Rez Gavron We have to change the color of your hair.
Ally What's wrong with my hair?
Rez Gavron I'm thinking platinum...
Ally I don't want to be a fucking blonde.
[last lines]
Ally Hello, I'm Ally Maine. Thank you for being here tonight to honor my husband. He wrote a song for me. I'd like to sing it for him tonight. And with your help, maybe I can. Thank you.
[the audiences applaudes Ally]
Ally Really. Thank you.
Jack Thank you, by the way.
Ally Thank you for what?
Jack For giving me a home. This place never felt like home before.
Ally I won't do this again. I won't come and find you. Next time you can clean up your own mess.
Bobby All Dad ever did for you is make you his fucking drinking buddy.
Jack What do you want me to play?
Emerald I don't care. Just look at me while you do it.
Rez Gavron We're not exactly friends here. While you've been away we've been back here in serious triage trying to clean up your fucking mess. Barely finding our way through it. You almost single-handedly derailed her whole career, do you understand that? She's never going to say this to you. She loves you too much.
George 'Noodles' Stone Maybe she's a way out.
Bobby You think maybe he drinks a bit much? Sweetie, you have no idea.
Rez Gavron No drink?
Jack No socks?
Ally How many times did you carry my piano up the stairs? How many times did you sit there while I wrote a song?
Lorenzo [pause] Always.
Ally Okay. It's okay. It's okay. You didn't do anything. It's not your fault.
Ramon I could get used to this shit. You need to date more rock stars, baby girl, you know what I mean?
Rez Gavron What you have right now goes way beyond just this. There's people who need to hear what you have to say musically. It's not normal stuff. It's really amazing what you're doing. I think you have it all, I do. The question to you is, what do you want?
Lorenzo Actually, when I was in my 20s and 30s I was like a crooner. As a matter of fact, a lot of people thought I was better than Sinatra.
Ally Nobody ever asks you about you, huh?
Ramon How you doin', papo?
Jack How am I doing? I'm doing all right if I can get a fucking drink.
Ally Guys, Bring In The Piano
Piano Mover I'm On It Ally,
Piano Mover Get In Here
Jack Ooooh, Sweet What Do You Got
Ally We Have A Piano Today
Piano Mover Today? What Today?
Piano Mover I Agree,
Jack You Can Stand Here
Ally Got It, Thanks
Piano Mover You're Welcome
Emerald Look I got my Jackson titties on!
