BobbyJack talked about how music is essentially twelve notes between any octave. Twelve notes and the octave repeats. It's the same story told over and over, forever. All any artist can offer the world is how they see those twelve notes. That's it. He loved how you see them.
JackLook, talent comes everywhere. Everybody's talented, fucking everyone in this bar is talented at one thing or another. But having something to say and a way to say it so that people listen to it, that's a whole other bag. And unless you get out and you try to do it, you'll never know. That's just the truth. And there's one reason we're supposed to be here is to say something so people want to hear. Don't you understand what I'm trying to tell you?
AllyYeah, I do. I don't like it, but I understand it.
Jack[singing]Maybe its time to let the old ways die.
George 'Noodles' StoneYou know it's like, I dunno you... you float out... float out at sea then one day you find a port, say, 'I'm gonna stay here a few days'. A few days becomes a few years. Then you forgot where you were going in the first place. Then you realize you don't really give a shit about where you was going, cause you like where you at.
Ally[singing]Tell me something, boy. Aren't you tired trying to fill that void? Or do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?
JackIf you don't dig deep into your fuckin' soul you won't have legs. I'm just telling you that. If you don't tell the truth out there you're fucked. All you got is you and what you have to say to people and they are listening right now and they are not going to be listening forever. Trust me. So you gotta grab it and you don't apologise or worry about why they're listening or how long they're gonna be listening for. You just tell them what you want to say.
EmeraldI don't care. Just look at me while you do it.
Rez GavronWe're not exactly friends here. While you've been away we've been back here in serious triage trying to clean up your fucking mess. Barely finding our way through it. You almost single-handedly derailed her whole career, do you understand that? She's never going to say this to you. She loves you too much.
AllyHow many times did you carry my piano up the stairs? How many times did you sit there while I wrote a song?
Lorenzo[pause]Always.
AllyOkay. It's okay. It's okay. You didn't do anything. It's not your fault.
RamonI could get used to this shit. You need to date more rock stars, baby girl, you know what I mean?
Rez GavronWhat you have right now goes way beyond just this. There's people who need to hear what you have to say musically. It's not normal stuff. It's really amazing what you're doing. I think you have it all, I do. The question to you is, what do you want?
LorenzoActually, when I was in my 20s and 30s I was like a crooner. As a matter of fact, a lot of people thought I was better than Sinatra.