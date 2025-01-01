Menu
Masha Thank you, Vitya. I'm not going to call you 'professor anymore,' okay?
Vitya Why not? You can if you like.
Masha Then I won't call you 'four-eyed' anymore, okay?
Vitya That's better. Thank you.
Masha Masha, Vitya: [sung] Although the journey may be hard, we both know without fail/ that good is stronger than evil, both in life and fairy-tales.
Vitya The primary purpose of our expedition is to infiltrate the Kashey's 'so-called' kingdom.
Masha I don't want to be supper.
Vitya Don't panic. My father is the Candidate for Technical Sciences and I won't let you be eaten by an uneducated old hag.
Kot Matvey You have a few minutes. Say good-bye, kiss each other, howl a little. I love it when people howl.
Masha The old man planted a turnip. The turnip grew to be very big. He pulled and pulled and couldn't pull it out.
Kot Matvey Must have been a weak old man. Go on.
Masha So he called his wife. They pulled and pulled and couldn't pull it out.
Kot Matvey Must have been a weak generation.
Masha The old woman called the zhuchka, a little dog.
Kot Matvey [Hisses and takes her off his knees] I don't want a zhuchka! Skip it.
Masha So the little do... I mean, the one we're skipping, she called a cat.
Kot Matvey [Beams] Oh! I approve. Go on, go on.
Masha They pulled and pulled and couldn't pull it out.
Kot Matvey Now /that/ I don't believe. Forgive me but I refuse to believe it.
Masha [sung] What can we do? Vitya, what's your advice?
Vitya [sung] It's dangerous to go near her, you know that very well. The woods and fields are full of lies.
Masha [sung] We must help anyone who needs our help.
