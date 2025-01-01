Menu
Kinoafisha Films Meet Wally Sparks Meet Wally Sparks Movie Quotes

Wally Sparks I hear in Canada you only have sex doggy style; that way you can both see the hockey game.
Wally Sparks Siskel and Ebert caught my show. They gave me one finger up.
Wally Sparks I am here to spread Joy, tell me when you find her.
Wally Sparks [Wally has just scratched his back against a woman] Thanks honey, stick around I might get jock itch.
Wally Sparks Folks, the first half of this show has been pretty amazing and the second half is no different. And I'm going to start the second half by telling you...
[Wally stands up]
Wally Sparks ... I can walk. I've been faking it, pretending I was hurt for my own selfish reasons. You know, this may be my last show. A lot of people don't think I should be on TV anymore. Maybe they're right. I'm only sorry for all the pain and suffering I caused the Governor and how I hurt this sweet, innocent girl.
[Wally approaches Lola and rests his hand on her shoulder]
Wally Sparks Look at that virgin smile. A babe lost in the woods. And you wanted to be an actress, didn't you?
Lola Larue That's right. Disney movies.
Wally Sparks Oh, I'm sure you'd be right at home with Pinocchio.
[a kazoo sound is played]
Wally Sparks Well tonight, you're in luck, honey! It so happens we have a clip of your acting debut. Roll it, Sandy!
Sandy Gallo [to a tech] Go.
[a porn video plays of Lola performing oral sex on Ron Jeremy and smiling at the camera plays]
Wally Sparks Where'd you learn to study, honey, down under?
[Lola looks at Judge Williams, both horrified]
Wally Sparks She gives a new meaning to "method acting."
[the crew in the room laugh and gossip as Lola fluffs her hair after the climax]
Wally Sparks Hey, with this role, your acting career really got a head start. But wait, folks. There's more. Well, thanks to my producer Sandy, and a hidden video camera, we happen to get this little performance on tape. But wait... There's even more!
[to a bust of Julius Caesar]
Wally Sparks you see, Julius, what Lola doesn't know is, we followed her into the woods, where she had a rendezvous with the big bad wolf himself!
[the video reveals that she has been having an affair with the judge]
Wally Sparks I guess whatever Lola wants, Lola gets.
Robby Preston Judge Williams!
Gov. Floyd Preston Randal!
Wally Sparks Wow! Looks like the Judge is banging more than his gavel.
Judge Randel Williams This is absurd! I don't know this tramp!
Lola Larue Tramp? Screw you, Randy! I ain't takin' the rap for this on my own!
Judge Randel Williams Now just shut up!
Lola Larue He knew if Governor Preston got into the Senate, he'd prevented development of the Civil War theme park.
Judge Randel Williams She's insane! Don't listen to her!
Lola Larue Judge here sunk all of his money into the surrounding property. Said it was worth a fortune. You said you were gonna to share it with me!
Judge Randel Williams Oh, go away, Lola!
[He tosses her away]
Wally Sparks Ooh! Looks like she misjudged the Judge!
[the judge picks up a saber]
Judge Randel Williams I'm gonna fix you, Sparks!
Wally Sparks [Wally has exposed the affair between the Judge and Lola] Wow. it's looks like he's been banging more than his gavel.
Wally Sparks You never had me.
Wally Sparks [the Judge nearly stabs Wally in the groin] I was just circumsized by Benihana.
Wally Sparks [the Judge hits Wally in the butt with a sword; to camera] ooh, he got me right in the touché.
Wally Sparks [Judge Randell pushes Lola] I guess she misjudged the Judge.
Wally Sparks Adios Judge
[slides down railing almost hits his groin on a railing sphere]
Wally Sparks Aaahhh! Get me a ball buster.
Wally Sparks [the Judge attacks Wally with a saber] Everybody run for the hills.
Wally Sparks [sword fighting the judge] can't we talk this over
[saber nearly stabs him]
Wally Sparks Ooh, I see your point.
Wally Sparks [the Judge narrowly misses slashing Wally instead cuts flowers from a vase] fresh cut flowers.
Wally Sparks [notices a couple making out] you two should find a room
[sees an obese couple making out]
Wally Sparks you two should find a warehouse.
Wally Sparks The other day I saved a girl from being attacked: I changed my mind.
Wally Sparks What a place, Canada; they started a country and no one showed up.
Wally Sparks Remember folks, every man has his tale of woe. Unfortunately, in life, there's more woe than tale.
Wally Sparks I looked up your family tree. Two dogs were using it.
Wally Sparks And remember, it's lonely at the top, when there's no one on the bottom.
