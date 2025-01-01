Mrs. Evans
Henry, where are you going? Henry!
[henry exits the classroom]
Henry Carpenter
Goddamn it, Janice. How much longer does this have to go on? What else do you need to see?
Principal Wilder
I believe you mean Principal Wilder? Henry, we're not going down this road again.
Henry Carpenter
Bruises, exhaustion, decreased school performance. What have her grades been this year?
Principal Wilder
You know I can't tell you anything about another student's grades.
Henry Carpenter
You're under no obligation to investigate. You need merely report suspicion of. It's, it's your ethical responsibility as an educator.
Principal Wilder
I made preliminary inquiries which turned...
Principal Wilder
It's more complicated than that, Henry. Mr. Sickleman is the police commissioner and an upstanding member...
Principal Wilder
These type of baseless allegations can have extremely serious ramifications.
[henry grabs some child abuse brochures]
Principal Wilder
I have known Mr. Sickleman longer than you've been alive.
Principal Wilder
I'm not gonna subject him to public scrutiny without conclusive evidence.