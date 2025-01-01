Menu
The Book of Henry Movie Quotes

Susan Carpenter I didn't want things to get violent.
Henry Carpenter Violence isn't the worst thing in the world.
Susan Carpenter What is then?
Henry Carpenter Apathy.
Henry Carpenter [on his tumour] I assumed it was just headaches.
Henry Carpenter [on a post death narration] Don't worry mom... I'm with you every step of the way.
Henry Carpenter [dying as his mother holds him] Mommy... Mommy... get me to the window... I want to see the sky.
Susan Carpenter We are not murdering the police commissioner and that is final!
Sheila Hank.
Henry Carpenter It's actually Henry. I think you'd be able to retain at least one simple name somewhere beyond that haircut.
Sheila Nice goggles. They go well with your misshapen head.
Susan Carpenter Okay... Fuck it!
Peter Carpenter You're not supposed to swear in front of me.
Henry Carpenter We're not supposed to swear in front of Peter.
Peter Carpenter I think it's far too late for that now.
Glenn Sickleman [on molesting his step daughter] Who do you think they'll believe?
Mrs. Evans Who wants to go next? Henry?
Henry Carpenter Yeah.
[henry walks to the front of the classroom, turns and addresses the class]
Henry Carpenter We can all talk about making our mark. But, isn't it just comfort food to stave off existential crisis? I mean, in the end, Tommy, you've gotta realize that... dodgeball isn't even an Olympic sport. But... our legacy isn't what we write on our resume or how many commas we have in our bank account. It's who we're lucky enough to have in our lives and what we can leave them with. The one thing we do know, we're here now. So I say we do the best we can while we're on this side of the dirt. And that's what I think about my legacy.
Mrs. Evans Henry, remind me again why we can't put you in a gifted school.
Henry Carpenter 'Cause it's better for my psychosocial development for me to interact with a peer group at a normal school environment.
Dr. David Daniels Henry, you've got something in your head right now. Something we call a tumor. It's not a good thing. So, we had to see if we could remove it without hurting any part of your brain. Uh, it's tricky stuff. And we were able to get some of it.
Henry Carpenter Come on, man.
Dr. David Daniels Excuse me?
Henry Carpenter This kind of rapid onset, cutting right away, the expression on your face, the way I see it, it's got to be a high grade ependymoma or glioblastoma. I don't know why I didn't think about that. What with the headaches and the blurred vision I just thought it was stress. Large mass?
Dr. David Daniels Uh... yeah.
Henry Carpenter Extended?
Dr. David Daniels Yeah, it is.
Henry Carpenter Has it spread to critical structures?
Dr. David Daniels Well, we tried to resect it, but unfortunately...
Henry Carpenter I see. My MRI?
[henry reviews the MRI]
Henry Carpenter Irradiate?
Dr. David Daniels [neurosurgeon shakes his head no] I'm sorry.
Henry Carpenter I'd like to be alone, please.
Susan Carpenter Sweetie, I don't think...
Henry Carpenter Mom... um, I'd like to be alone.
Susan Carpenter Okay.
Mrs. Evans Henry, where are you going? Henry!
[henry exits the classroom]
Henry Carpenter Goddamn it, Janice. How much longer does this have to go on? What else do you need to see?
Principal Wilder I believe you mean Principal Wilder? Henry, we're not going down this road again.
Henry Carpenter Bruises, exhaustion, decreased school performance. What have her grades been this year?
Principal Wilder You know I can't tell you anything about another student's grades.
Henry Carpenter You're under no obligation to investigate. You need merely report suspicion of. It's, it's your ethical responsibility as an educator.
Principal Wilder I made preliminary inquiries which turned...
Henry Carpenter So make secondary inquiries!
Principal Wilder It's more complicated than that, Henry. Mr. Sickleman is the police commissioner and an upstanding member...
Henry Carpenter As if upstanding members of the community...
Principal Wilder These type of baseless allegations can have extremely serious ramifications.
Henry Carpenter Jesus! Do...
[henry grabs some child abuse brochures]
Henry Carpenter Do these things mean anything?
Principal Wilder I have known Mr. Sickleman longer than you've been alive.
Henry Carpenter Don't condescend to me.
Principal Wilder I'm not gonna subject him to public scrutiny without conclusive evidence.
Henry Carpenter Fine. I will handle this without you.
Henry Carpenter Mom... That woman today at the grocery store... You didn't... do anything to help her.
Susan Carpenter I told you. It just wasn't our business.
Henry Carpenter I think... when someone hurts someone else I, I think it is our business.
Susan Carpenter Well, I know it seems that way but... there was nothing I could do.
Henry Carpenter Yeah, mom if... if everybody did that then there would be no one to look out for the people who just can't look out for themselves.
Susan Carpenter So what should I have done? I didn't want things to get violent.
Henry Carpenter Violence isn't the worst thing in the world.
Susan Carpenter What is then?
Henry Carpenter Apathy.
Sheila Hello, Hank.
Henry Carpenter Hey, fashion road kill.
Sheila What you doin'?
Henry Carpenter Workin' on some notes.
Sheila Think you're pretty brilliant, don't ya?
Henry Carpenter I prefer precocious.
Sheila Shit, Hank. Why'd you have to go and do this?
Henry Carpenter Henry.
Sheila Look, even though we...
Henry Carpenter I know. It's called reaction formation.
Sheila What?
Henry Carpenter It seems we have an antithetical relationship, but... we're just behaving towards each other the opposite of how we really feel. I think you're pretty, thus I insult you. Childish, yes. But... I am a child.
Sheila [sheila stands, leans over the bed and kisses henry] You take care, Hank.
[sheila turns and leaves]
Susan Carpenter I need a Nemesis Vanquish 7.62 with a Litton Ranger Night Vision scope, a suppressor and three extra ten-round detachable mags. Think you can handle that, or should I take my business elsewhere?
Big Ed Suppressors are illegal for civilian use.
Susan Carpenter Let's see what Dominic has to say about that? Yeah, Dominic. Look, chief, all due respect, I got a plane to catch. So why don't you just name your price and I'll get out of your hair?
[first lines]
Henry Carpenter [narrating] People are decent, mostly. I say mostly because we all know there are some real pricks out there. People are decent because they never forget how to reach out. Now and then, they'll even surprise you.
Henry Carpenter [gets smacked in the nose by the bully] But then again, sometimes they won't.
Susan Carpenter Sheila? Hello?
Peter Carpenter Found her.
Sheila Oh... oh. Lovely. You brought the children. Hello, Hank.
Henry Carpenter Sheila. Looking radiant as ever.
Susan Carpenter Let me guess, drinking away memories of that ex who left you in the lurch with two young boys.
Sheila That was you.
Susan Carpenter Oh, yeah.
Peter Carpenter Sheila!
Sheila Hello, Peter. Hank.
Henry Carpenter It's actually Henry. I think you'd be able to retain at least one simple name somewhere beyond that haircut.
Sheila Nice goggles. They go well with your misshapen head.
Henry Carpenter [opening internal monologue] People are decent mostly. I say mostly because we all know there are some real pricks out there. People are decent because they never forget how to reach out. Now and then, they'll even surprise you, but then again, sometimes they won't.
