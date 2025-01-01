Mrs. Evans Henry, where are you going? Henry!

[henry exits the classroom]

Henry Carpenter Goddamn it, Janice. How much longer does this have to go on? What else do you need to see?

Principal Wilder I believe you mean Principal Wilder? Henry, we're not going down this road again.

Henry Carpenter Bruises, exhaustion, decreased school performance. What have her grades been this year?

Principal Wilder You know I can't tell you anything about another student's grades.

Henry Carpenter You're under no obligation to investigate. You need merely report suspicion of. It's, it's your ethical responsibility as an educator.

Principal Wilder I made preliminary inquiries which turned...

Henry Carpenter So make secondary inquiries!

Principal Wilder It's more complicated than that, Henry. Mr. Sickleman is the police commissioner and an upstanding member...

Henry Carpenter As if upstanding members of the community...

Principal Wilder These type of baseless allegations can have extremely serious ramifications.

[henry grabs some child abuse brochures]

Henry Carpenter Do these things mean anything?

Principal Wilder I have known Mr. Sickleman longer than you've been alive.

Henry Carpenter Don't condescend to me.

Principal Wilder I'm not gonna subject him to public scrutiny without conclusive evidence.