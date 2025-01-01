Menu
Queen Movie Quotes

Vijayalakshmi Why fart and waste it when you can burp and taste it!
Marcello Indian cook best, but Italian kiss best. Best, best, best.
Rani [in Hindi] Indians are best at everything. Pick out any Emraan Hashmi film, you'll find the best kissing.
Marcello Indians best kissing? Show. Prove it!
Rani [Confused] Kiss? Lip-to-lip kiss?
Marcello Yes, lip-to-lip. What did you think? Knee to knee? Your friends can wait outside. India can wait. I am a very gentle man. When I saw you in the restaurant for the first time...
[Marcello's speech fades into the background as Rani practices puckering her lips. She spins around and silences him with a passionate kiss]
Rani [Drunk and Crying] My condition is like Gupta Uncle. He had cancer but never smoked cigarettes or consumed alcohol. It would be better if he did.
Rani [to Olexander] My sense of humour is very nice. You'll find out soon.
[laughs loudly]
Rani's Grandma [Calling Rani from India] What have you been up to?
Rani I'm watching television.
Rani's Grandma If you wanted to just watch television, why go so far?
Rani I thought that robber such a lesson, that he'll think twice before messing with any Delhi girl
Rani [Snaps at Vijaylakshmi] I think Vijay is having sex in London!
Rani Foreigners find Lajpat Nagar very funny!
Rani [Drunk, Talking to strangers in Paris] Rain! It rains in India too.
Rani [Drunk] Oh! My life is ruined! So ruined!
Vijayalakshmi So what if you lost a Vijay, at least you gained a Vijaylakshmi!
Rani [Drunk; Crying; Talking to Vijaylakshmi] Look at me! I am alone because of him! I'm doing everything alone. Crossing roads alone. Seeing the Eiffel Tower alone. Fighting muggers alone.
Vijay [to Rani]
[Last Lines]
Vijay Rani, please don't leave me. I really love you. I am sorry.
[Rani hugs him, walks out of his house]
