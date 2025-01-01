Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Queen
Queen Movie Quotes
Queen Movie Quotes
Vijayalakshmi
Why fart and waste it when you can burp and taste it!
Marcello
Indian cook best, but Italian kiss best. Best, best, best.
Rani
[in Hindi]
Indians are best at everything. Pick out any Emraan Hashmi film, you'll find the best kissing.
Marcello
Indians best kissing? Show. Prove it!
Rani
[Confused]
Kiss? Lip-to-lip kiss?
Marcello
Yes, lip-to-lip. What did you think? Knee to knee? Your friends can wait outside. India can wait. I am a very gentle man. When I saw you in the restaurant for the first time...
[Marcello's speech fades into the background as Rani practices puckering her lips. She spins around and silences him with a passionate kiss]
Rani
[Drunk and Crying]
My condition is like Gupta Uncle. He had cancer but never smoked cigarettes or consumed alcohol. It would be better if he did.
Rani
[to Olexander]
My sense of humour is very nice. You'll find out soon.
[laughs loudly]
Rani's Grandma
[Calling Rani from India] What have you been up to?
Rani
I'm watching television.
Rani's Grandma
If you wanted to just watch television, why go so far?
Rani
I thought that robber such a lesson, that he'll think twice before messing with any Delhi girl
Rani
[Snaps at Vijaylakshmi]
I think Vijay is having sex in London!
Rani
Foreigners find Lajpat Nagar very funny!
Rani
[Drunk, Talking to strangers in Paris]
Rain! It rains in India too.
Rani
[Drunk]
Oh! My life is ruined! So ruined!
Vijayalakshmi
So what if you lost a Vijay, at least you gained a Vijaylakshmi!
Rani
[Drunk; Crying; Talking to Vijaylakshmi]
Look at me! I am alone because of him! I'm doing everything alone. Crossing roads alone. Seeing the Eiffel Tower alone. Fighting muggers alone.
Vijay
[to Rani]
[Last Lines]
Vijay
Rani, please don't leave me. I really love you. I am sorry.
[Rani hugs him, walks out of his house]
