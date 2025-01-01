Marcello Indian cook best, but Italian kiss best. Best, best, best.

Rani [in Hindi] Indians are best at everything. Pick out any Emraan Hashmi film, you'll find the best kissing.

Marcello Indians best kissing? Show. Prove it!

Rani [Confused] Kiss? Lip-to-lip kiss?

Marcello Yes, lip-to-lip. What did you think? Knee to knee? Your friends can wait outside. India can wait. I am a very gentle man. When I saw you in the restaurant for the first time...