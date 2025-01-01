Menu
Moonlight Movie Quotes

Moonlight Movie Quotes

Juan [to Little] Let me tell you something, man. There are black people everywhere. You remember that, okay? No place you can go in the world ain't got no black people, we was the first on this planet.
[Slight pause]
Juan I've been here a long time. I'm from Cuba. Lotta black folks in Cuba. You wouldn't know that from being here, though. I was a wild little shorty, man. Just like you. Running around with no shoes on, when the moon was out. This one time, I ran by this old... this old lady. I was runnin' and hollerin', and cuttin' a fool, boy. This old lady, she stopped me. She said...
[He pauses]
Juan [Imitating an old lady's voice] "Runnin' around, catching up all that light. In moonlight, black boys look blue. You blue, that's what I'm gon' call you. 'Blue'."
Little So your name 'Blue'?
Juan [Chuckles] Nah.
[Another pause]
Juan [to Little] At some point, you gotta decide for yourself who you gonna be. Can't let nobody make that decision for you.
Little [innocently] What's a faggot?
Juan A faggot is... a word used to make gay people feel bad.
[pause]
Little Am I a faggot?
Juan No. You're not a faggot. You can be gay, but you don't have to let nobody call you a faggot.
[last lines]
Black [to Kevin] You the only man that's ever touched me.
[long pause]
Black You're the only one.
[long pause]
Black I haven't really touched anyone since.
Juan Ok. Let your head rest in my hand. Relax. I got you. I promise. I won't let you go. Hey man. I got you. There you go. Ten Seconds. Right there. You in the middle of the world.
Juan I saw your mama last night.
Little I hate her.
Juan I bet you do.
[pause]
Juan Hated mine too.
[pause]
Juan Miss her like hell now. All I'm gonna say about that.
Paula You ain't got to love me, but you gonna know that I love you.
Kevin Who is you man?
Black Who, me?
Kevin Yeah nigga. You. Them fronts? That car? Who is you Chiron?
Black I'm me man. Ain't trying to be nothing else.
Kevin So you hard now?
Black I ain't say that.
Kevin Then what?
[pause]
Kevin Look. I'm not trying hem you up. Just... I ain't seen you in a minute. Not what I expected, none of it. Not good or bad. Just not what I expected.
Black Well, what did you expect?
[pause]
Kevin You remember the last time I saw you?
[pause]
Black For a long time, tried not to remember. Tried to forget all those times.
[pause]
Kevin Yeah. I know.
Kevin I wasn't never worth shit. Never did anything I actually wanted to do, was all I could do to do what other folks thought I should do. I wasn't never myself.
Black So you're Cuban now?
Kevin Only in the kitchen, Papi.
Little Do you sell drugs?
Juan Yeah.
Little And my mama... she do drugs, right?
Juan Yeah.
[Little gets up from the table and leaves. He never sees him again. Juan looks very ashamed of his actions]
Kevin (16) What you cry about?
Chiron I should have cried too much sometimes I feel like I'm just gonna turn into drops.
Kevin (16) Just roll out into the water, right? Roll out into the water just like all these other muthafuckers around here trying to drown their sorrow.
Kevin Hey, these grandma rules, man. You know the deal. Your ass eat, your ass speak.
Paula You're my only. I'm your only.
Juan At some point, you gotta decide for yourself who you gonna be. Can't let nobody make that decision for you.
Teresa Aright. Water for me, and a little gin for you.
Teresa [chuckles] Boy please. I know Juan used to give you that gin, but we ain't doing that up in here Chiron.
[pause]
Teresa You don't think my joke was funny?
[pause]
Teresa What's wrong?
Chiron Nothing. I'm good.
Teresa No. I done seen good, and you ain't it.
Teresa Stop putting yo' head down in my house! You know my rule. It's all love and all pride in this house! Do you feel me?
[Chiron nods]
Teresa [scoffs] I can't hear you. Do you feel me?
Chiron [quietly] Yeah.
Teresa Okay.
Chiron [firmly] I feel you.
Teresa Aright.
Kevin So Chiron...
Black [chuckles] What... Why are you lookin' me like that for?
Kevin What man? Come on, you just drove down here?
[pause]
Black Yeah.
Kevin Like you was just, you was just on one, and you hit the highway?
Black [quietly] Yeah.
[pause]
Kevin So where you gonna stay tonight man?
Little My name is Chiron, people call me little.
Kevin I ain't see you in like, a decade... It's not what I expected.
Chiron What did you expect?
Black Why'd you call me?
Kevin What?
Black Why did you call me?
Kevin I told you, this dude came in, he played this song.
Paula [to Juan] You ever see the way he walk? You're gonna tell him why the other boys kick his ass all the time?
Paula DON'T LOOK AT ME!
Kevin (16) [to Chiron] Stay down!
Paula I need some money.
Chiron For what?
Paula That's my business! Don't you ask me no shit like that!
Chiron [mumbling] I don't have any money.
Paula No, no, don't lie to me boy! I'm your mama! That bitch over there ain't no kin yeah? I'm your blood! Remember?
[pause]
Paula I ain't feeling good. I need something to help me out.
Paula [sobbing] Come on baby. Come on baby.
Kevin Who is you, Chiron?
Chiron I'm me man. I ain't trying to be nothing else.
Kevin (16) Man, you don't smoke. Why you pretending'? You puttin' on a show for me Black?
Chiron Why you keep calling me that?
Kevin (16) Black? That's my nickname for you. You don't like it?
Teresa You live with your mama?
Little Yes.
Chiron Thanks for the ride man.
Kevin (16) No problem Black. I'll see you around.
Chiron You don't even know.
Kevin Yeah. We here, Chiron.
Paula I messed up. I fucked it all the way up. I know that. But your heart ain't gotta be black like mine, baby. I love you, Chiron. I do. I love you, baby. I mean, you ain't gotta love me. Lord knows I did not have love for you when you needed it, I know that. So you ain't gotta love me; but you gon' know that I love you. You hear? You hear me, Chiron?
Black [quietly] I hear you, Mama.
Juan I got you a promise. Never let you go.
Paula Where did you go last night?
Chiron Why?
Paula Well, I'm your mama ain't I?
[First Lines]
Juan Business good?
Terrence Business good. Everybody cleaned out, it's in the cut if you want it.
Kevin [laughs] Always with that damn nodding, man! You haven't changed a damn bit.
Kevin It's Kevin. You do remember me, right?
[pause]
Black Yeah.
Black It is what it is.
