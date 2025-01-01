Menu
Snezhnaya koroleva Movie Quotes

Granny Look, the snow is falling again, and every snowflake is like a little white bee.
Gerda Grandmother, tell us, where do these white bee snowflakes come from?
Granny From the north. They fly here over cold seas, in icy winds, through blizzards and fogs. They are loyal servants of the Snow Queen.
The Robber Girl Here is where you'll live, my little princess.
Gerda I'm not a princess. I'm just Gerda. I'm heading north, looking for my lost friend Kay.
The Robber Girl Fine! And where is he?
Gerda I don't know.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yanina Zhejmo
Galina Kozhakina
