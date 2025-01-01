Menu
Films
Snezhnaya koroleva
Snezhnaya koroleva Movie Quotes
Granny
Look, the snow is falling again, and every snowflake is like a little white bee.
Gerda
Grandmother, tell us, where do these white bee snowflakes come from?
Granny
From the north. They fly here over cold seas, in icy winds, through blizzards and fogs. They are loyal servants of the Snow Queen.
The Robber Girl
Here is where you'll live, my little princess.
Gerda
I'm not a princess. I'm just Gerda. I'm heading north, looking for my lost friend Kay.
The Robber Girl
Fine! And where is he?
Gerda
I don't know.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yanina Zhejmo
Galina Kozhakina
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
