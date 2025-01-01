Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Assignment The Assignment Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Frank Kitchen I killed a lot of guys. They were worthless pieces of shit, but I killed them, and you're not supposed to kill people. So what happened to me? I guess maybe in the end... it was a lot better than what I deserved. But it takes a long time to work that out. In the meantime, you just want to get get even.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Turley I had forgotten about her Shakespeare obsession. First thing after she got here was send for the complete works. You got a little blast of it, huh?
Dr. Ralph Galen Yes, my inability to recognize a quote from Richard II was held to be an unforgivable fault. She's constantly reminding me she's probably the most clever woman who ever drew a breath. Just this morning I got a nice lecture on Poe.
Dr. Turley Poe? As in Edgar Allan?
Dr. Ralph Galen Oh, God, is there another?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Ralph Galen I have a copy of the NYPD's complete file on your brother's case. I- I doubt you had access to it.
Doctor Rachel Jane You'll have to turn the pages for me, won't you?
Dr. Ralph Galen Ah.
Doctor Rachel Jane Thanks to your ridiculous security requirements.
Dr. Ralph Galen Yeah.
Doctor Rachel Jane Unless, in the name of mercy, you could untie the bindings. I'd still be in your medieval straight jacket, but at least I'd have some degree of control over the movement of my arms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Ralph Galen Question: If you're rich, and you loved your brother so much and he's in all this trouble with all the wrong people, why didn't you just give him the money he owed?
Doctor Rachel Jane I did. All of it. And he went out and bought paintings and drugs and pinball machines. Gambled and parties, squandered every penny. Then he came back, said he was sorry, and asked me for more money. As a matter of principle, I said no. It was a mistake.
Dr. Ralph Galen So you feel guilty about his death?
Doctor Rachel Jane No. Not for a moment. My brother was a fool, but he was also a unique, eccentric, and talented man. He just never seemed to find his place in the grand scheme of things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Ralph Galen Admit it. Your lover, Albert Becker, turned out to be a murderous lunatic, and there is not Frank Kitchen...
Doctor Rachel Jane I'm sick of this bullshit! Don't you dare play psychiatrist with me, goddamn it! There is a Frank Kitchen! There is a Frank Kitchen! Do you think you're some fucking detective? You're nothing more than a cheap, second-rate bureaucrat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Kitchen I wanna hear more about this doctor.
Honest John She makes her money doing cut-rate surgery. Somebody told me they pulled her license a couple years ago. We're not buddies. She keeps her distance. You wanna know about the doctor, you should ask your girlfriend.
Frank Kitchen Say that again?
Honest John You heard me. What, you think you just ran into her in the bar? What a fuckin' dumb shit. I thought you was a smart guy. But I guess the little head took over the big head. Happens all the time. She followed you from the hotel. She picks you up, she gives you a fuck, she reports in to the doctor. That way they can keep an eye on you down the line. She's a nurse, right? Nurses work for doctors.
Frank Kitchen Yeah, you're right.
[guns down Honest John]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Rachel Jane Now I'll return to my books and my private thoughts. Goodbye to out there and all that. Good night, room. Goodnight, moon. Go fuck yourself, Ralph. Adios muchacho, and be on the way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Frank Kitchen I used to be a guy. A real bad guy. Then things changed. Now I look at the cards I dealt in a different way. One things for sure. Change is gonna come.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnnie Frank?
Frank Kitchen Yeah, it's me. I look a little different, huh?
Johnnie You are different. A lot different. I... I don't know what to say.
Frank Kitchen So you're a nurse.
Johnnie Yeah, I guess I forgot to mention it. You had plastic surgery, huh? Just like some gangster guy out of an old movie? You're some kind of criminal, right? I had that figured. I can still tell it's you, though. It's okay. You look all right.
Frank Kitchen I got into some bad shit with some real bad guys. I was hoping I could stay over at your house for a couple nights. I promise to stay out of your way. I'll even pay you for it.
Johnnie No. I don't want your money. We're friends. Fuck buddies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
