Frank KitchenI killed a lot of guys. They were worthless pieces of shit, but I killed them, and you're not supposed to kill people. So what happened to me? I guess maybe in the end... it was a lot better than what I deserved. But it takes a long time to work that out. In the meantime, you just want to get get even.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. TurleyI had forgotten about her Shakespeare obsession. First thing after she got here was send for the complete works. You got a little blast of it, huh?
Dr. Ralph GalenYes, my inability to recognize a quote from Richard II was held to be an unforgivable fault. She's constantly reminding me she's probably the most clever woman who ever drew a breath. Just this morning I got a nice lecture on Poe.
Doctor Rachel JaneUnless, in the name of mercy, you could untie the bindings. I'd still be in your medieval straight jacket, but at least I'd have some degree of control over the movement of my arms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Ralph GalenQuestion: If you're rich, and you loved your brother so much and he's in all this trouble with all the wrong people, why didn't you just give him the money he owed?
Doctor Rachel JaneI did. All of it. And he went out and bought paintings and drugs and pinball machines. Gambled and parties, squandered every penny. Then he came back, said he was sorry, and asked me for more money. As a matter of principle, I said no. It was a mistake.
Doctor Rachel JaneNo. Not for a moment. My brother was a fool, but he was also a unique, eccentric, and talented man. He just never seemed to find his place in the grand scheme of things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Ralph GalenAdmit it. Your lover, Albert Becker, turned out to be a murderous lunatic, and there is not Frank Kitchen...
Doctor Rachel JaneI'm sick of this bullshit! Don't you dare play psychiatrist with me, goddamn it! There is a Frank Kitchen! There is a Frank Kitchen! Do you think you're some fucking detective? You're nothing more than a cheap, second-rate bureaucrat!
Honest JohnShe makes her money doing cut-rate surgery. Somebody told me they pulled her license a couple years ago. We're not buddies. She keeps her distance. You wanna know about the doctor, you should ask your girlfriend.
Honest JohnYou heard me. What, you think you just ran into her in the bar? What a fuckin' dumb shit. I thought you was a smart guy. But I guess the little head took over the big head. Happens all the time. She followed you from the hotel. She picks you up, she gives you a fuck, she reports in to the doctor. That way they can keep an eye on you down the line. She's a nurse, right? Nurses work for doctors.
JohnnieYeah, I guess I forgot to mention it. You had plastic surgery, huh? Just like some gangster guy out of an old movie? You're some kind of criminal, right? I had that figured. I can still tell it's you, though. It's okay. You look all right.
Frank KitchenI got into some bad shit with some real bad guys. I was hoping I could stay over at your house for a couple nights. I promise to stay out of your way. I'll even pay you for it.
JohnnieNo. I don't want your money. We're friends. Fuck buddies.