She makes her money doing cut-rate surgery. Somebody told me they pulled her license a couple years ago. We're not buddies. She keeps her distance. You wanna know about the doctor, you should ask your girlfriend.

You heard me. What, you think you just ran into her in the bar? What a fuckin' dumb shit. I thought you was a smart guy. But I guess the little head took over the big head. Happens all the time. She followed you from the hotel. She picks you up, she gives you a fuck, she reports in to the doctor. That way they can keep an eye on you down the line. She's a nurse, right? Nurses work for doctors.