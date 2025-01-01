[opening narration]

My dad told me that people have always looked to the patterns of the stars to predict what was going to happen in their lives, and if you could understand those patterns then you'd be able to know what was going to happen before anyone else did. Last time we saw each other, he told me that each star's light has taken decades to reach us, and how it always burns brightest right before it dies. So now whenever a distant star lights up, I always feel like somewhere, somehow, someone's life is about to end.