Kinoafisha Films 2:22 2:22 Movie Quotes

2:22 Movie Quotes

Dylan In everyone's life there comes a time when the universe opens itself for just a few moments to show us what's truly possible.
Dylan A star shines brightest right before it dies.
Dylan Branson [opening narration] My dad told me that people have always looked to the patterns of the stars to predict what was going to happen in their lives, and if you could understand those patterns then you'd be able to know what was going to happen before anyone else did. Last time we saw each other, he told me that each star's light has taken decades to reach us, and how it always burns brightest right before it dies. So now whenever a distant star lights up, I always feel like somewhere, somehow, someone's life is about to end.
[last lines]
Dylan Dad's prediction, from all those years ago, did finally play out. He was right when he said that in everyone's life there comes a time, in my case many times, when the universe opens itself for just a few moments to show us what's truly possible.
