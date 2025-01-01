Menu
Gardner [to his son] What do you think you know, big man? Hmm? Because I know a lot of things. That's the case with being a grownup. You have to make decisions. Decisions like what's best for the family.
Gardner I'm sorry for his loss.
Hightower Of life? Yeah, I guess he probably is too.
[first lines]
Narrator [as story book pages are turned] Welcome to Suburbicon, a town of great wonder and excitement. Founded in 1947, Suburbicon was built with the promise of prosperity for all. And in only 12 short years, it has grown from a few small homes to a living, breathing community with all the conveniences of the big city without all the noise or the traffic. And now, with nearly 60,000 residents, they enjoy their own schools, a fire department, and a police department. There's a shopping mall. A first-rate hospital. Why, we even have our own choir.
Sloan [Repeated quote] You think you can fuck us?
Bud Cooper I could have you killed in no time.
Gardner I could kill you too.
Bud Cooper [laughs]
