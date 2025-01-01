Oh my god, Ben Jacobs. Oh, yes, yes, yes, here we go. Coffee and cookies, come on in. He's going to need some whitener for his coffee, Diane. 'Uh, you don't have any soy milk do you?' Of course she's got soy milk. She's got everything. Please, Ben, please tell her about your tragic lactose intolerance, all the bloating and flatulence. Ah, aha, a little pro bono work on behalf of the firm. How nice of you. 'I'm impressed with my attorney, Bernie. I'm impressed with his influential friends. He's got very big connections and I follow his directions.' You know, I never used to sing. I think that's worth noting.