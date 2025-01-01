Mrs. HolmI can't help crying too. I won't be truly happy until all my sorrow is drained.
David HolmLord, please let my soul come to maturity before it is reaped.
GeorgesYou know, David, if I could send a message to mankind, I would send them a New Year's greeting. I would like them to dwell on a single New Year's prayer: 'Lord, please let my soul come to maturity before it is reaped.'
David HolmI want to be good, but no one believes me. Is it any wonder I cry?
David Holm[to a coughing woman]Why turn away so carefully? I'm a consumptive myself, but I cough in people's faces in hopes of finishing them off. Why should they be better off than us?
EditHe's merely amusing himself. He's not as wicked as he pretends to be.
David HolmYou should take me to the hospital in your carriage as quickly as you can.
GeorgesNo living soul rides in that carriage. By the time I arrive, it's too late for a doctor. You know full well that I am no longer among the living.
David HolmWhat can I do? What are the words, the prayer - the words?
[prays]
David HolmA sinner whose lips are stained with wickedness, asks, beseeches - Oh, break me, crush me, only save these three innocent ones!
GeorgesRemember that it's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year! Whoever dies on this eve must drive Death's carriage.
GeorgesThere is no escape. He must perform his forlorn duty.
GeorgesThere is an old, old carriage... It is no ordinary driver who holds the reigns, for he's in the service of a strict master named Death. For him, a single night is as long as 100 years on Earth. Night and day he must carry out his master's business.
[first lines]
MariaDon't fret over those poor souls now, Sister Edit. You've done enough for them.
EditSend for David Holm!
GeorgesThough horse and carriage are alwatys the same, the driver is not. The last soul to die each year - the one who passes over at the stroke of midnight - is destined to be Death's driver for the following year.
EditYou see that I'm not afraid of you. I will gladly heed your summons, but grant me a day's reprieve, for there is someone I must talk sense into.
Georges[calling forth the soul of Edit]Captive, ye of loving heart, come forth from thy prison!
GeorgesI would grant you that reprieve if it would avail you. But you have no power over this man!
GeorgesYes, David. I see what's coming. I'm obliged to watch. I do not shirk my duty.