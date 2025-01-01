Karan[refering to India]Here you try to change the syste and the system changes you.
Ajay RathodI'm proud of my country.
KaranReally, exactly what are you proud of? The Poverty?
AslamNo, he's proud of the Unemployment
KaranOr are you proud of the Corruption?
Ajay RathodNo country is perfect, Kran we have to work to make it perfect.
KaranTell you what Ajay, you go on trying to make this country perfect, once I get into a college, i'm pushing of to America, nothing's ever going to get better in this garbage dump.
SueMy grandfather was right. He said when you come to India, it's love at first sight.
Mr. McHeneley[the British are trying to get information about all freedom fighters]Breaking a man, bit by bit... they said it would get easier with time. It never did. The torture went on for some time. But Bismil didn't break. Both men had made pain their friend. They didn't break. Instead they did something I'd never seen any prisoner do before. I think it was the poetry that held their souls together as the torture tore their bodies apart. The torture didn't work. So we thought of other ways.
Mr. McHeneley[voiceover]What is it about these boys that makes them have no fear? I think sometimes a person can be pushed so far that they reach a point beyond fear; a place where you find a strange peace, where you free yourself to do the right thing; because sometimes, that's the hardest thing to do.
Chandrashekhar AzadIf yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.
Amanullah KhanWhat kind of friends are these? They're stinking of alcohol and no shame to stand in front of your father. Can't you find friends in your own community? You only find shameless friends who are all set to destroy you.
AslamWhere did religion and community come in this, dad?
Aslam's brotherShut up. Don't raise your voice in front of dad. What he's saying is right. This country has never accepted us Muslims, and never will!
[shouting]
Aslam's brotherDoesn't your blood boil? Have you ever seen me making Hindu friends? Have you?
AslamI can't think like you, brother! Nor do I want to.
Sonia[Repeated lines]Maar dalo!
[Kill him]
Karan[about his friends]These people don't fear death. Ajay used to say "Let death come... Anything for the country"
DJ[thinking Sue doesn't speak hindi]Arre vadi soni hai yaar!