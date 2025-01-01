Colonel Nicholson
Hughes, if this were your bridge, how would you use the men?
Major Hughes
[chuckles] Well, sir, not the way they're doing it. It's utter chaos, as you can see at a glance. It's a lot of uncoordinated activity; no teamwork. Some of those parties are actually working against each other.
Colonel Nicholson
Yes... I tell you, gentlemen, we have a problem on our hands. Thanks to the Japanese, we now command a rabble. There's no order, no discipline. Our task is to rebuild the battalion.
Major Reeves
Yes, sir.
Colonel Nicholson
It isn't going to be easy, but fortunately we have the means at hand: The bridge.
Major Hughes
"The bridge," sir?
Colonel Nicholson
The bridge. We can teach these barbarians a lesson in Western methods and efficiency that will put them to shame. We'll show them what the British soldier is capable of doing.
Major Hughes
Yes, I see your point, sir.
Colonel Nicholson
I realize how difficult it's going to be in this god-forsaken place where you can't find what you need, but there's the challenge.
Major Evans
I beg your pardon, sir. You mean you really want them to build a bridge?
Colonel Nicholson
You're not usually so slow on the uptake, Evans. I know our men. You've got to keep them occupied. The fact is, if there weren't any work for them to do, we'd invent some, eh, Reeves?
Major Reeves
That we would, sir.
Colonel Nicholson
So we're lucky. But it's going to be a proper bridge. Now here again, I know the men. It's essential that they should take a pride in their job. Right, gentlemen?
Major Hughes
[All officers in unison] Yes, sir.
Colonel Nicholson
Reeves, you're the key man in this situation, as engineer. Tell me what you want, and Hughes and I will organize it. What do you think? Can we make a go of it?
Major Reeves
We'll do our best, sir.
Colonel Nicholson
Fine. We must draw up our plans... then arrange a conference with Saito... and set him straight.