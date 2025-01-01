Circuit
[Answering the phone] Who is this?
Circuit
Bro, How are you Bro?
Circuit
Body? who's body Bro?
Circuit
Bro, how am i going to find one of those bodies?
Circuit
Dump the tension bro, you concentrate on your studies, i'll organize a body
[he looks out onto the street and see's a chinese tourist taking pictures of some of the other gang members posing for the camera]
Circuit
Bro, will an imported body do?
Circuit
i'll be there in ten minutes bro, just ten minutes!
Circuit
Hey Butkya... get a sack
Butkya
Right away
[leaves to get a sack]
Chinese tourist
[taking pictures of Munna's gang members posing for the camera while doing there laundry] Thankyou! Thankyou!
Circuit
[walking to the chinese tourist] hey Chilli chicken, you wanna take some photos of an ambulance, its a five-star ambulance?
Chinese tourist
No, i want real india, poor people, hungry people!
Circuit
poor hungry people, inside the ambulance, they are really bleurghh!
Chinese tourist
Really? okay good!
Circuit
Hey Hakka Noodle, youve come in from abroad and you only wanna see naked, hungry people, dont you want to see the taj mahal?
Chinese tourist
no no, hungry and poor men!
Butkya
[Runs up with a small shopping bag] Bro will this bag do?
Circuit
[looks at the bag, takes and it whacks him across the head with it] you stupid! how the hell am i going to fit him in? am i going to fold him in there? hey you?
[to the chinese tourist]
Circuit
How long are you?
Chinese tourist
5 foot six
Circuit
[to the gang member] get a six foot bag!
[to the chinese tourist]
Circuit
you come with me, you dont want to see taj mahal, i will show you hungry indian!
[leads him into the ambulance]
Chinese tourist
[from inside the ambulance, as circuit knocks him out] Argh!