Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Movie Quotes

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Movie Quotes

Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, did you know that there are 206 bones in the body?... We never thought about that while breaking them, did we?
Dr. J. Asthana May I ask what is happening here?
Murli Prasad Sharma No!
Circuit [Answering the phone] Who is this?
Murli Prasad Sharma Its your dadm who do you think?
Circuit Bro, How are you Bro?
Murli Prasad Sharma i need a body
Circuit Body? who's body Bro?
Murli Prasad Sharma you know, the one they use for dissection, one of those bodies.
Circuit Bro, how am i going to find one of those bodies?
Murli Prasad Sharma how would i know? just find one!
Circuit Dump the tension bro, you concentrate on your studies, i'll organize a body
[he looks out onto the street and see's a chinese tourist taking pictures of some of the other gang members posing for the camera]
Circuit Bro, will an imported body do?
Murli Prasad Sharma yeah it will, just bring it quickly!
Circuit i'll be there in ten minutes bro, just ten minutes!
Circuit Hey Butkya... get a sack
Butkya Right away
[leaves to get a sack]
Chinese tourist [taking pictures of Munna's gang members posing for the camera while doing there laundry] Thankyou! Thankyou!
Circuit [walking to the chinese tourist] hey Chilli chicken, you wanna take some photos of an ambulance, its a five-star ambulance?
Chinese tourist No, i want real india, poor people, hungry people!
Circuit poor hungry people, inside the ambulance, they are really bleurghh!
Chinese tourist Really? okay good!
Circuit Hey Hakka Noodle, youve come in from abroad and you only wanna see naked, hungry people, dont you want to see the taj mahal?
Chinese tourist no no, hungry and poor men!
Butkya [Runs up with a small shopping bag] Bro will this bag do?
Circuit [looks at the bag, takes and it whacks him across the head with it] you stupid! how the hell am i going to fit him in? am i going to fold him in there? hey you?
[to the chinese tourist]
Circuit How long are you?
Chinese tourist 5 foot six
Circuit [to the gang member] get a six foot bag!
[to the chinese tourist]
Circuit you come with me, you dont want to see taj mahal, i will show you hungry indian!
[leads him into the ambulance]
Chinese tourist [from inside the ambulance, as circuit knocks him out] Argh!
Murli Prasad Sharma [slapping a goon] You over-acting piece of@#%! You're supposed to have a kidney problem, and instead you have a heart attack!
[He points to another goon disguised as a patient]
Murli Prasad Sharma Look at this chap - what a natural actor! He's been playing the same role for three years and Papa's never recognised him!
Murli Prasad Sharma Hey circuit, check this out, who would want to marry a cry baby? he tries to commit suicide after a six month fling! Hey
[talks to the boy in the hospital bed]
Murli Prasad Sharma your mother has loved you all your life, can't you stay alive for her?
Murli Prasad Sharma It's just what I feared... lymphoma of the intestines...
Dr. J. Asthana Are there any questions?
Murli Prasad Sharma Yes, sir... If a man is dying in the admission ward, is it necessary for him to fill our a form?
[a shocked Asthana dismisses the class, but the next day...]
Murli Prasad Sharma Sir, I asked you a question yesterday that you didn't answer - can't you answer it today?
Murli Prasad Sharma Wow, Anand bhai, you look like a hero! All the nurses are going to fight over you!
Circuit Bro, if it hurts you so much, why don't you tell your father the truth? Tell him that a don gets more respect in this city than any damn doc!
Murli Prasad Sharma He'll die if he comes to know - it's just a matter of seven days, Circuit, give it a rest...
Dr. J. Asthana Can I ask what is going on here?
Murli Prasad Sharma Ask! Don't be shy, ask. Come on, ask!
Circuit Hey, don't fuse my circuit, or you'll be sent home in three different bags!
[Circuit and Munna have just kidnapped Ghanshyam Seth]
Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, I said "Point the gun," not "Shoot out all of Mumbai!"
Circuit Chill out, bro - these are blanks, they only sting!
Ghanshyam Seth [Trying to run]
Circuit [Pointing gun at Ghanshyam] Hey, Flo Jo, at this range even a fake bullet can do the job! What?
Dr. J. Asthana Mamu, he called me MAMU!
[Mamu means "dude" and/or "doofus"]
Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, I'm missing Mom. I keep remembering her.
Circuit Your memory is very solid, man, so solid that I can see her. Hey, are you missing Dad also. I can see him too.
Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, I've decided I'm going to be a doctor...
Circuit Uh... bro, why don't you go to sleep, and we'll talk about it in the morning...
Murli Prasad Sharma I knew you'd say that - you think I'm sloshed, don't you? I'm serious!
Circuit But, bro, what's the point?
Murli Prasad Sharma The point? Circuit, the point is that my father will be proud of me! You should've been there - that baldy stood there insulting my father, and I just kept quiet! I'll show him! I'll become a doctor like him and marry his daughter! Circuit, find me the best medical college in Mumbai...!
[Circuit accompanies Munnabhai to his college room]
Circuit [looking around] What the...? It ends almost right where it begins!
Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, do you know why God sent me to this college?
Circuit God certainly never told me!
Murli Prasad Sharma Because he wants me to settle a score with the man who made my father cry!
Circuit Okay, if it's settled with God, all right!
Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, have you ever felt as though you were going to die?
Circuit You know that dude Shakeel?
Murli Prasad Sharma Yeah?
Circuit He once went after me with a knife - I thought I was gonna go that day!
Murli Prasad Sharma Not that, Circuit - I meant, have you ever felt as though you were fatally ill, and could only wait, helpless? Watching the clock and calendar go by like a time bomb, and your life, your dreams coming face to face with THE END...
Circuit Bro, my mother used to say that we became stars when we die...
[He starts pointing at stars in the sky]
Circuit Look, there's my father - the bugger used to beat me a lot! And there's Uncle - he was a cool dude! Hey... where's Mom? Aaah, Mumbai's getting too polluted, man...
Murli Prasad Sharma [seeing goons taking down the hospital sign] HEY! Don't touch that signboard! My father's name is on that sign! Hands off! Bastards! Don't you dare!
[He goes berserk, and has to be restrained by Circuit]
[Circuit has received a telegram from Hari Prasad Sharma about his arrival]
Murli Prasad Sharma When?
Circuit Today, at five o'clock!
Murli Prasad Sharma Damn! We're screwed!
[Munnabhai is on the phone when his gang tells him he has entered the college]
Murli Prasad Sharma Ninavati Hospital? Hang on a moment! Lilavati Hospital? I can't come to work today! Apollo Hospital? Hold your horses! Huh? Bread Candy Hospital? Hold, man, hold, I am busy...
[He hangs up and with Circuit and the others, rushes off to celebrate]
Murli Prasad Sharma [singing] My name? You haven't heard yet? Munnabhai... M.B.B.S.!
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Only a doctor can understand a doctor's pressures.
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma This standing around, laughing loudly... what is that?
Dr. J. Asthana Laughter therapy. If you're tense, or angry, you laugh loudly... it lowers the blood pressure.
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma But how do you laugh when you're tense?
Dr. J. Asthana Practice. Look at me. The angrier I get, the harder I laugh.
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma [to a pickpocket who was being attacked by a crowd] Do you know who they are? These are the people of our country. Look at their faces. Someone's fought with his wife, another's son won't listen to him. One's jealous of his neighbor's success... and one has had it with his landlord's demands. From the government's corruption to the cricket team's defeat... they're upset about everything. But their anger is silent, bottled up. They'll pour it out on you. Should I hand you over to them? They'll definitely crack your skull.
Murli Prasad Sharma Have some chickpeas, they're good for your bones. Lots of calcium.
Nagarajan Swami Let me study. I came second in the entrance exams.
Murli Prasad Sharma How do you think I got the first place? By eating chickpeas. Have some.
Murli Prasad Sharma [to a doctor who had shined a light into an unresponsive patient's eyes] Yo, boss. Hello. Turn off the torch.
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee Why?
Murli Prasad Sharma That must cause him discomfort.
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee Out of the question. The subject can't feel anything.
Murli Prasad Sharma Say what? Subject? Doesn't he have a name?
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee [after checking paperwork] His name is Anand Banerjee.
Murli Prasad Sharma And he's many years your senior, talk respectfully about him.
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee Why are you getting emotional? I told you he can't hear a thing. Relax. Sit down.
Murli Prasad Sharma I'm not a ruffian, babe. I'm a social worker. I provide financial help, get it?
Dr. J. Asthana If such guys become doctors... then patients will only hear, 'Dude, lie down, you're screwed!'
Meena [explaining why she thinks she would be a good doctor] Sir, I love people. I believe I can feel the patients suffering. I want to treat them as friends, not just as patients.
Dr. J. Asthana We are not here to make friends. In my 25-year career I haven't befriended a single patient. I have not felt their pain, just cured it. And I've done well. I do not love my patients. Confused? Let me explain. See this hand... Rock steady. It's done thousands of operations, but it never shook. But if I were to operate on my daughter, it will shake for sure. Why? Because I love my daughter. Friendship, empathy, attachment... these are weaknesses for a doctor. For the next five years... you'll be taught that a patient is just a sick body, nothing else.
Murli Prasad Sharma [singing] My dreams were shattered, my heart was too. Yes it hurt... but that's life, dude.
Murli Prasad Sharma You're making a mountain out of a molehill.
Circuit Eat curd and sugar before an exam... you'll get good marks.
Dr. J. Asthana Congratulations, here's your rustication letter. I want you out by tomorrow.
Murli Prasad Sharma Your luck's run out, buddy. I was about to split... when someone held my hand and asked me to stay. Do your worst. Now I'm here to stay.
Dr. J. Asthana If you don't leave, the police will escort you out.
Murli Prasad Sharma Police? They couldn't keep me in, how will they pull me out?
Dr. J. Asthana You will go, Mr. Sharma.
Murli Prasad Sharma See, if the cops kick me out the front door... I'll return through the back door.
Murli Prasad Sharma Everyone thanks doctors for making them well. No one thanks you for picking up their rubbish.
Murli Prasad Sharma So, how do you feel about me?
Dr. Suman Asthana I don't feel anything. I mean, I like you. I know you can make any woman really happy.
Murli Prasad Sharma You are the woman I want to make happy. Ms. Suman, when you smile... life is beautiful. I want to see you smiling forever. So?
Dr. Suman Asthana So what?
Murli Prasad Sharma Please marry me.
Shalini Life is very short. So we have to have fun.
Zaheer Tell me, doctor. I never drank or smoked. I've never been with a woman... then, why me? All my friends go to strip bars, smoke, drink themselves silly. Even I felt like doing it. But I always buried my desires... to fulfill my responsibilities first. Thought I'd have long life... there'll be time for this.
Nandini (Dancer in Song: Dekh le) [singing] Learn to live before you die.
Murli Prasad Sharma Dude, he's like the Incredible Sulk. Why doesn't someone just give him a Magic Hug?
Dr. Suman Asthana Hug?
Murli Prasad Sharma An honest hug is magical. My mom calls it the Magic Hug. It's an anti-tension drug.
Murli Prasad Sharma I swear she heard me, brother Anand. I didn't even move my lips... and she knew what I was thinking. Is that possible, brother? You know, this happens in love. Circuit also says if feelings are strong... you can talk long distance clearly without a phone.
Circuit [to a dying patient] When you have less time... you gotta live twice as much.
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee In your medical careers, you'll face this question many times. Tell me, is it right to keep a vegetable alive by using medicines... especially in a country where there is a shortage of hospitals... the subject has been occupying a bed for the last 12 years.
Murli Prasad Sharma Screw you! You're concerned about the bed. How do you know he won't wake up?
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee I'm a doctor.
Murli Prasad Sharma But not God! Did you get inside his head? I should thwack you in the head!
Doctor attending Anand Banerjee Leave the class.
Maqsood Bhai I've been working for you for thirty years and you don't even know my name.
Nandini (Dancer in Song: Dekh le) It's not about whether you live long, it's about whether you live it up.
Dr. J. Asthana Do you think I don't know that you've cheated? I don't know how, but I will find out, Mister.
Murli Prasad Sharma You think I've cheated? Let me declare that I have. And will do it again. Do what you can.
Dr. J. Asthana Shut up! No one has ever spoken to me like this!
Murli Prasad Sharma There's always a first time, dude.
Dr. Suman Asthana I feel strange saying this.
Murli Prasad Sharma Strange is my middle name.
Murli Prasad Sharma I can't run a bulldozer through my life just because I want to bulldoze yours.
Murli Prasad Sharma How can I cure anyone... with hugs, smiles? The drama's over. I'm just a no-good goon, who cheated his way in here. Last night, Zaheer died thinking I'm a doctor, a god. He thought I'd help him meet his mother. I couldn't do anything, Rustom. But why didn't you doctors save him? Couldn't you even give him a few more hours... till he met his mother? I just have one request. His mother arrives at 11... please don't bury her in forms. She has just lost her young son. Just help her. I am leaving. I made a big mistake. Sorry, brother Zaheer.
Dr. Suman Asthana Congratulations, Dad. We'll never speak of Munna again. Why should someone speak about a goon? Absolutely not. You've won. Congratulations. Once again there will be discipline, order, and silence in the hospital. No one will ever joke, no one will hug anyone... and no patient will be heard laughing from now on. Congratulations, Dad. Munna was mad to think we would let him cure... anyone by playing carom... that we would let him make a dying man happy with song and dance... or allow him to give anyone a Magic Hug. We had to stop him. A criminal like him... He is dangerous. Look what he's done, Dad. The terrible consequence of friendship, empathy, and attachment. Your heart knows it's a miracle. But you won, Dad. No more miracles from now on. Congratulations, Dad. Congratulations.
Murli Prasad Sharma [asking about Chinki, not knowing that he is talking to her] How does she look?
Dr. Suman Asthana [concealing her identity] Um, not too bad.
Murli Prasad Sharma As good as you?
Dr. Suman Asthana Better than me.
Murli Prasad Sharma Tell Chinki she should give her dad a Magic Hug. I swear, he'll melt like butter.
Murli Prasad Sharma These docs read a couple of books and think they're God.
Murli Prasad Sharma Hey Pops, play carom, drink juice... that's the good life.
Murli Prasad Sharma Her husband was so obese, the liposuction took a week.
Murli Prasad Sharma He got washed, rinsed, and dry cleaned that day.
Papa Play carom, drink juice... That's the good life.
Murli Prasad Sharma What is mine is yours... except for my underwear.
Murli Prasad Sharma What's the problem?
Dr. J. Asthana You are the problem, Mr. Sharma. We need discipline in the college, not cabaret.
Circuit Hey, stop imitating a bedspread and get off the bed!
[last lines]
Anand Banerjee [looking though a photo album] And so, Munna married Suman, a.k.a. Chinky... A year later, Circuit married - that's his son, his nickname is Short Circuit... Asthana retired, and now runs Munna's hospital - there you get free doses of medicines, laughs, and hugs! Everyone can be admitted; as Asthana says "Chill out, bro! Fill in the form later!" Dr. Rustom Paveri is the new dean of the college, and is unmarried - but his father still dates the queen! Munna couldn't become a doctor, but he's still called M.B.B.S. - Married with Bouncing Babies and Smiles!... That's me... Tomorrow I'm going back to Calcutta. I'm going to miss them all - especially him... Mamu!
Circuit [threateningly] Are you Zaheer? Are you the one who slapped Bro?
Zaheer Yes...
Circuit [laughing] You've got some guts, mamu!
[after Munna is expelled, he and Circuit are wandering around in a drunken stupor]
Murli Prasad Sharma Circuit, I've decided I'm going back to the village!
Circuit [flourishing two tickets] I knew it - that's why I've brought TWO railway tickets!
Murli Prasad Sharma But what will you do in the village? You can't even handle a plough!
Circuit Bro, if I do that, then what will the cows do?
Murli Prasad Sharma [explaining why he brought in a body to study] What was I to do? There are 50 students to a body, you can't see diddly-squat. All I've seen in four days is the fingers. I wanna be a complete doctor, not a finger specialist... who doesn't know what's up with the knees.
Murli Prasad Sharma I'm up shit creek and sinking fast.
Dr. Suman Asthana [about Anand] Murli, what's the point of talking to him? Nothing you say to him will reach his ears!
Murli Prasad Sharma So what if his ears can't hear it, he hears it with his heart! You see, when two people share a strong connection, then they can communicate to each other through their hearts...
Dr. Suman Asthana You're too much, Murli...
[She leaves, but Munna tries to prove his point]
Murli Prasad Sharma [thinking] Ms. Suman, I hope you can hear me...
[No response]
Murli Prasad Sharma [thinking] Mike testing, 1, 2, 3...
[No response]
Murli Prasad Sharma [thinking] Ms. Suman, I think I'm in love with you...
[At this, Suman finally turns and looks at Munna. She smiles, blushes and leaves]
Dr. Rustam Pavri [Outside the Operation Theatre at IMS] You want admission in Medical Science ? What was your HSC percentage ?
Murli Prasad Sharma What's that ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri 12th standard, 12th board.
Murli Prasad Sharma How much is required for admission to the medical college ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri Atleast 90.
Circuit [With an idea in mind] Sure, it was there. You'll get the certificates by this evening.
Dr. Rustam Pavri Good. So you have to appear in a medical entrance test, if you clear it, you are through.
Murli Prasad Sharma Is it necessary to appear in this test ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri Of course it's compulsory.
Murli Prasad Sharma Murli Prasad Sharma, Circuit: [Both asking together] Did YOU appear for it ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri OBVIOUSLY. I topped in that exam.
Circuit [Shaking Kurush Deboo's hand] Hey, great job dude. Very good.
Dr. Rustam Pavri Thanks, may I take your leave ?
Circuit Of course. What's your good name ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri Dr. Rustam Pavri.
Circuit And where do you stay ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri Nanavati Colony.
Murli Prasad Sharma [to Kurush Deboo] Hey, you should hurry, that patient inside is waiting for you. I too have to make a hell lot of preparations for the exam. Please go.
Dr. Rustam Pavri Of course. Thank you.
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma [to Sanjay Dutt in the film's climax] You didn't have shame in your eyes when you kept lying to me for 10 years. And today when I am proud of you, you've kept your head low !
[Smiling]
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Come give me a hug.
Murli Prasad Sharma [Wiping off his tears] But Bapuji, I couldn't become a doctor.
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma [Proudly] Doctors merely save lives. You taught the world how to live. Go upstairs, Chinki is waiting for you.
Murli Prasad Sharma [Unaware Gracy Singh is both Suman and Chinki] Babuji, Chinki ?
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma [Jokingly] Are you going or should I lift my stick.
[Sanjay Dutt heads to the terrace]
Murli Prasad Sharma [On the terrace with Gracy Singh facing the opposite direction] Hey Chinki, what are you doing here ?
Dr. Suman Asthana I came here to discuss our marriage proposal Munna.
Murli Prasad Sharma Chinki, there is something I must tell you. I can't marry you.
Dr. Suman Asthana [Feigning shock] What ? Why's that ?
Murli Prasad Sharma Coz I love someone else.
Dr. Suman Asthana And who's that ?
Murli Prasad Sharma That girl back at the college, Dr. Suman. I don't know but I want to marry her.
Dr. Suman Asthana [Suddenly turning around] So, what are you waiting for. Go ahead.
Murli Prasad Sharma [Shocked] Dr. Suman ?
Dr. Suman Asthana [Joyfully] Wrong. Chinki. YOUR CHINKI.
Murli Prasad Sharma [Crying while laughing] You know you made a Mamu out of me Chinki.
Dr. Suman Asthana Well, not to the same extent as you.
[Hugs Sanjay Dutt]
Dr. J. Asthana [Inquiring in his cabin how Sanjay Dutt made it to the Medical College] Sharma, Murli Prasad, Hari Prasad. 98.33 percent.
[Shocked]
Dr. J. Asthana How ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri [In a helpless voice, since he wrote Sanjay Dutt's entrance exam] How'd I know Sir.
Dr. J. Asthana Yeah how'd you know. I want to figure out how the hell did he clear those exams.
[Starts laughing to control his anger]
Dr. Suman Asthana Dad, it's ok. Why are you getting so excited ?
Dr. J. Asthana [Furiously] I am not excited. Do you realise who he actually is. A goon, a BHAI, elder brother.
[Frantically]
Dr. J. Asthana Wait, did he see YOU ?
Dr. Suman Asthana Yeah he did.
Dr. J. Asthana Did he recognise you ?
Dr. Suman Asthana [laughing] Common Dad, he hasn't seen me in all these years. How'd he recognise me !
Dr. J. Asthana [Kissing Gracy Singh's forehead] Thank God for you my child.
[Turning to Kurush Deboo]
Dr. J. Asthana Rustam, come over here.
[shouting in Kurush Deboo's ears]
Dr. J. Asthana NOBODY should know she's my daughter, is that clear ?
Dr. Rustam Pavri Of course Sir. Be least assured.
Dr. J. Asthana [In a frantic state to himself] Calm down. Take a deep breath and calm down.
Murli Prasad Sharma If money could save lives, then the rich would never die.
Dr. J. Asthana Good things happen to good people.
Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Selflessness is the sure way to heaven.
