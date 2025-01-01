Circuit [Answering the phone] Who is this?

Murli Prasad Sharma Its your dadm who do you think?

Circuit Bro, How are you Bro?

Murli Prasad Sharma i need a body

Circuit Body? who's body Bro?

Murli Prasad Sharma you know, the one they use for dissection, one of those bodies.

Circuit Bro, how am i going to find one of those bodies?

Murli Prasad Sharma how would i know? just find one!

Circuit Dump the tension bro, you concentrate on your studies, i'll organize a body

[he looks out onto the street and see's a chinese tourist taking pictures of some of the other gang members posing for the camera]

Circuit Bro, will an imported body do?

Murli Prasad Sharma yeah it will, just bring it quickly!

Circuit i'll be there in ten minutes bro, just ten minutes!

Circuit Hey Butkya... get a sack

Butkya Right away

[leaves to get a sack]

Chinese tourist [taking pictures of Munna's gang members posing for the camera while doing there laundry] Thankyou! Thankyou!

Circuit [walking to the chinese tourist] hey Chilli chicken, you wanna take some photos of an ambulance, its a five-star ambulance?

Chinese tourist No, i want real india, poor people, hungry people!

Circuit poor hungry people, inside the ambulance, they are really bleurghh!

Chinese tourist Really? okay good!

Circuit Hey Hakka Noodle, youve come in from abroad and you only wanna see naked, hungry people, dont you want to see the taj mahal?

Chinese tourist no no, hungry and poor men!

Butkya [Runs up with a small shopping bag] Bro will this bag do?

Circuit [looks at the bag, takes and it whacks him across the head with it] you stupid! how the hell am i going to fit him in? am i going to fold him in there? hey you?

[to the chinese tourist]

Circuit How long are you?

Chinese tourist 5 foot six

Circuit [to the gang member] get a six foot bag!

[to the chinese tourist]

Circuit you come with me, you dont want to see taj mahal, i will show you hungry indian!

[leads him into the ambulance]