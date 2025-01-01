Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ran Ran Movie Quotes

Ran Movie Quotes

Kyoami Man is born crying. When he has cried enough, he dies.
Kyoami In a mad world only the mad are sane.
Kyoami Are there no gods... no Buddha? If you exist, hear me. You are mischievous and cruel! Are you so bored up there you must crush us like ants? Is it such fun to see men weep?
Tango Enough! Do not blaspheme! It is the gods who weep. They see us killing each other over and over since time began. They can't save us from ourselves.
Hidetora I am lost...
Kyoami Such is the human condition.
Kyoami A serpent's egg is white and pure. A bird's is speckled and soiled.
Hidetora This is a castle... Here's a wall.
Kyoami The bird left the speckled egg for the white.
Hidetora Strange...
Kyoami The egg cracks; out comes a snake.
Hidetora Empty space above the wall. Why?
Kyoami The bird is gobbled by the snake.
Hidetora Where am I? Who am I?
Kyoami Stupid bird!
Tango Men prefer sorrow over joy... suffering over peace!
Kyoami Why stay with this mad old man? If the rock you stay on starts to roll, jump clean. Or you'll go with it and be squashed. Only a fool stays aboard.
Hidetora The Great Lord goes nowhere alone.
Jiro You renounced your power. You have no need of an escort.
Hidetora Only the birds and the beasts live in solitude.
Hidetora What madness have I spoken? Wherein lies my senility?
Saburo Naotora Ichimonji I'll tell you. What kind of world do we live in? One barren of loyalty and feeling.
Hidetora I'm aware of that.
Saburo Naotora Ichimonji So you should be! You spilled an ocean of blood. You showed no mercy, no pity. We too are children of this age... weaned on strife and chaos. We are your sons, yet you count on our fidelity. In my eyes, that makes you a fool. A senile old fool!
Kyoami Some people can get along fine without God, but everyone seems to need a devil.
Kurogane Saburo is not our only enemy.
Jiro So what? If they attack, we retaliate. We grab their land and enlarge our own.
Kurogane Fine words, but words don't win wars.
Saburo Naotora Ichimonji Does a traitor betray himself?
Hidetora [Hidetora has just signed a pledge abdicating his authority to Taro] Are you a son?
Taro Takatora Ichimonji What do you mean?
Hidetora Is this a son's attitude? The hen pecks the cock and makes him a crow.
Kyoami The failed mind sees the heart's failings...
Hidetora [Hidetora awakens in the ruins of a castle] Where are we?
Kyoami We're in paradise!
Taro Takatora Ichimonji He made it clear that I am now in command.
Lady Kaede In that case, behave as if you are.
Kyoami See the Lord, a gourd in the wind, swinging this way, swinging that way, spinning as the breeze blows, so high up, dangling hollow from the tower, what fun, what fun!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Peter
Tatsuya Nakadai
Hisashi Igawa
Akira Terao
Mieko Harada
