KyoamiMan is born crying. When he has cried enough, he dies.
KyoamiIn a mad world only the mad are sane.
KyoamiAre there no gods... no Buddha? If you exist, hear me. You are mischievous and cruel! Are you so bored up there you must crush us like ants? Is it such fun to see men weep?
TangoEnough! Do not blaspheme! It is the gods who weep. They see us killing each other over and over since time began. They can't save us from ourselves.
HidetoraI am lost...
KyoamiSuch is the human condition.
KyoamiA serpent's egg is white and pure. A bird's is speckled and soiled.
HidetoraThis is a castle... Here's a wall.
KyoamiThe bird left the speckled egg for the white.
HidetoraStrange...
KyoamiThe egg cracks; out comes a snake.
HidetoraEmpty space above the wall. Why?
KyoamiThe bird is gobbled by the snake.
HidetoraWhere am I? Who am I?
KyoamiStupid bird!
TangoMen prefer sorrow over joy... suffering over peace!
KyoamiWhy stay with this mad old man? If the rock you stay on starts to roll, jump clean. Or you'll go with it and be squashed. Only a fool stays aboard.
HidetoraThe Great Lord goes nowhere alone.
JiroYou renounced your power. You have no need of an escort.
HidetoraOnly the birds and the beasts live in solitude.
HidetoraWhat madness have I spoken? Wherein lies my senility?
Saburo Naotora IchimonjiI'll tell you. What kind of world do we live in? One barren of loyalty and feeling.
HidetoraI'm aware of that.
Saburo Naotora IchimonjiSo you should be! You spilled an ocean of blood. You showed no mercy, no pity. We too are children of this age... weaned on strife and chaos. We are your sons, yet you count on our fidelity. In my eyes, that makes you a fool. A senile old fool!
KyoamiSome people can get along fine without God, but everyone seems to need a devil.
KuroganeSaburo is not our only enemy.
JiroSo what? If they attack, we retaliate. We grab their land and enlarge our own.
KuroganeFine words, but words don't win wars.
Saburo Naotora IchimonjiDoes a traitor betray himself?
Hidetora[Hidetora has just signed a pledge abdicating his authority to Taro]Are you a son?
Taro Takatora IchimonjiWhat do you mean?
HidetoraIs this a son's attitude? The hen pecks the cock and makes him a crow.
KyoamiThe failed mind sees the heart's failings...
Hidetora[Hidetora awakens in the ruins of a castle]Where are we?
KyoamiWe're in paradise!
Taro Takatora IchimonjiHe made it clear that I am now in command.
Lady KaedeIn that case, behave as if you are.
KyoamiSee the Lord, a gourd in the wind, swinging this way, swinging that way, spinning as the breeze blows, so high up, dangling hollow from the tower, what fun, what fun!