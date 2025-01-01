Willie This is the dirt from the compound.

Danny This is from the tunnel.

[Mac takes a handful of tunnel dirt and sprinkles it onto the mound from the compound]

MacDonald Wherever we put it, they're going to spot it a mile away.

Willie Well, maybe we could put it under the huts. The dirt's dark there.

MacDonald Nah. No, it's the first place the ferrets would look. I saw one measuring the height under a hut yesterday.

Willie Well, maybe we could dry it out the same color.

Danny We'll have fifty tons of it.

Willie Well, I was just thinking out loud.

Bartlett If you must think, for God's sake, think clearly. Where the devil is Ashley-Pitt?

MacDonald We can't destroy the dirt, and we can't eat it. The only thing left to do is... camouflage it. That's as far as my thinking takes me.

[Ashley-Pitt enters]

Bartlett Didn't they teach you promptness in the R.N.?

Ashley-Pitt You'll never believe it, but I think I have the solution. The problem is somehow to get rid of this tunnel dirt over the compound.

Bartlett Well, of course.

Ashley-Pitt Would you mind?

[Eric hands Danny and Willie a blanket, which they set on the floor, while Eric gets his contraption ready]

Ashley-Pitt Now... you fill these bags with the dirt from the tunnel. Then, wearing them *inside* your trousers, you wander out into the compound, where you pull these strings in your pockets. Out come the pins...

[Eric pulls the pins out to demonstrate]

Danny Eric, it's good.

Ashley-Pitt All you have to do is... kick it in. Unless you're a complete fool, the ferrets will never see a thing.

MacDonald It's indecently brilliant. What do you think, Roger?

Bartlett We'll try it first thing tomorrow.