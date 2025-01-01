Willie
This is the dirt from the compound.
Danny
This is from the tunnel.
[Mac takes a handful of tunnel dirt and sprinkles it onto the mound from the compound]
MacDonald
Wherever we put it, they're going to spot it a mile away.
Willie
Well, maybe we could put it under the huts. The dirt's dark there.
MacDonald
Nah. No, it's the first place the ferrets would look. I saw one measuring the height under a hut yesterday.
Willie
Well, maybe we could dry it out the same color.
Danny
We'll have fifty tons of it.
Willie
Well, I was just thinking out loud.
Bartlett
If you must think, for God's sake, think clearly. Where the devil is Ashley-Pitt?
MacDonald
We can't destroy the dirt, and we can't eat it. The only thing left to do is... camouflage it. That's as far as my thinking takes me.
[Ashley-Pitt enters]
Bartlett
Didn't they teach you promptness in the R.N.?
Ashley-Pitt
You'll never believe it, but I think I have the solution. The problem is somehow to get rid of this tunnel dirt over the compound.
Ashley-Pitt
Would you mind?
[Eric hands Danny and Willie a blanket, which they set on the floor, while Eric gets his contraption ready]
Ashley-Pitt
Now... you fill these bags with the dirt from the tunnel. Then, wearing them *inside* your trousers, you wander out into the compound, where you pull these strings in your pockets. Out come the pins...
[Eric pulls the pins out to demonstrate]
Danny
Eric, it's good.
Ashley-Pitt
All you have to do is... kick it in. Unless you're a complete fool, the ferrets will never see a thing.
MacDonald
It's indecently brilliant. What do you think, Roger?
Bartlett
We'll try it first thing tomorrow.
Ashley-Pitt
I already have. It works.