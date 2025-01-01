Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Great Escape The Great Escape Movie Quotes

Sedgwick Danny, do you speak Russian?
Danny A little, but only one sentence.
Sedgwick Well, let me have it, mate.
Danny Ya vas lyublyu.
Sedgwick Ya ya vas...
Danny Lyublyu.
Sedgwick Lyubliu? Ya vas lyubliu. Ya vas lyublyu. What's it mean?
Danny I love you.
Sedgwick Love you. What bloody good is that?
Danny I don't know, I wasn't going to use it myself.
Von Luger Are all American officers so ill-mannered?
Hilts Yeah, about 99 percent.
Von Luger Then perhaps while you are with us you will have a chance to learn some. Ten days isolation, Hilts.
Hilts CAPTAIN Hilts.
Von Luger Twenty days.
Hilts Right. Oh, uh, you'll still be here when I get out?
Von Luger [visibly annoyed] Cooler!
Ramsey Colonel Von Luger, it is the sworn duty of all officers to try to escape. If they cannot escape, then it is their sworn duty to cause the enemy to use an inordinate number of troops to guard them, and their sworn duty to harass the enemy to the best of their ability.
Von Luger It looks, after all, as if you will see Berlin before I do.
Hilts Wait a minute. You aren't seriously suggesting that if I get through the wire... and case everything out there... and don't get picked up... to turn myself in and get thrown back in the cooler for a couple of months so you can get the information you need?
Bartlett Yes.
Sedgwick [On his reason for standing by the shower] I'm watching him. I'm a lifeguard.
Colin Afraid this tea's pathetic. Must have used these wretched leaves about twenty times. It's not that I mind so much. Tea without milk is so uncivilized.
Hilts I haven't seen Berlin yet, from the ground or from the air, and I plan on doing both before the war is over.
Colin Thank you for getting me out.
Bartlett Hilts, how do you breathe?
Hilts Oh, we got a steel rod with hinges on it. We'll shove it up and make air holes as we go along.
[to Ramsey]
Hilts G'night, sir.
[Walks out]
MacDonald Why didn't anyone think of that before? It's so stupid, it's positively brilliant!
[face falls]
MacDonald Oh, but it'll bring every goon in the camp down on top of us!
Bartlett I don't know. Perhaps we're being too clever. If we stop all the breakouts, it will only convince the goons we must be tunneling.
Ramsey I hope it works. If it doesn't, those two will be in the cooler for an awfully long time.
[cut to Hilts and Ives being escorted back to the cooler covered in dirt]
[on some materials he's using for escape clothes]
Bartlett Where in God's name did you get these?
Griffith Hendley.
Bartlett Well, where did he get them?
Griffith Well, I asked him that.
Bartlett What did he say?
Griffith "Don't ask."
Hendley Colin's not a blind man as long as he's with me. And he's going with me!
Ashley-Pitt [watching Hilts be brought back into camp] I didn't think he'd get caught so soon.
Bartlett He wasn't caught.
Von Luger In the past four years the Reich has been forced to spend an enormous amount of time, energy, manpower and equipment hunting down escaping prisoner-of-war officers.
Ramsey Well, at least it's rather nice to know you're wanted.
Goff No taxation without representation!
Bartlett Virgil, isn't it?
Hilts Hilts. Just make it Hilts.
Danny Oh, Hendley. I need a pick. Big, heavy one.
Hendley Only one?
Danny Two would be better.
[first title card]
Title Card This is a true story. Although the characters are composites of real men, and time and place have been compressed, every detail of the escape is the way it really happened.
Colin You know, he's right. he's right. I really shouldn't go. My eyes have been getting worse and worse. I think they call it progressive Myopia. I can see things up here.
[looks at pin]
Colin yes I can see it well, but, you're just a blur.
Hendley I know. Ah, Hell, we'll make it in great shape. Colin, do you have any tea?
Colin Yes, of course.
Hendley Let's have some.
Colin Splendid.
Stratwitch What are you doing over here by the wire?
Hilts Well, like I told Max here, I was trying to get my...
German Soldier [Voice] Achtung!
[Von Luger enters]
Von Luger What were you doing by the wire?
Hilts Well, like I told Max... I was trying to cut my way through your wire because I want to get out.
Hilts How many you taking out?
Bartlett Two hundred and fifty.
Hilts Two hundred and fifty?
Bartlett Yeh.
Hilts You're crazy. You oughta be locked up. You, too. Two hundred and fifty guys just walkin' down the road, just like that?
Stratwitch Your name?
Ives Ives.
[Strachwitz looks through his prisoner profiles]
Stratwitch Ives... Ives... Oh, yes. Archibald Ives. Scot. The photograph doesn't do justice.
Ives I'd like to see one of you under similar circumstances.
[gathering wood to shore up the tunnels, Hilts removes the wooden slats from bunk beds in the sleeping area of the prisoner barracks, holding a stack of them, and walks carefully out into the hallway]
Cavendish [passes Hilts in the hallway on his way to his bunk bed] Five gold rings. Four calling birds - bloody singing, I've never worked so hard in all my life. Hi, Hilts!
Hilts [turns and tries to warn him] Say, Cavendish...
Cavendish Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtledoves, and a partridge in a pear - Alley-oop!
[Cavendish climbs to the top bunk, and vaults onto the unsupported mattress, which collapses under his weight through the bed frame, as well as the two beneath it. Hilts approaches the doorway and sees Cavendish on the floor]
Hilts Never mind.
[Leaves]
Ramsey Did the Gestapo give you a rough time?
Bartlett Not nearly as rough as I now intend to give them.
Ramsey Roger, personal revenge must be kept out of what we have to do here. Too many lives are at stake.
Bartlett [scoffing] What my personal feelings are is of no importance. You appointed me Big X. And it's my duty to harass, confound, and confuse the enemy to the best of my ability.
Ramsey That's true.
Bartlett Well, that's what I intend to do. I'm going to cause such a terrible stink in this... Third Reich of theirs, that thousands of troops that could well be employed at the front will be tied up here looking after us.
Ramsey How?
Bartlett By putting more men out of this... "perfect" camp of theirs than have ever escaped before. Oh, not blitzing out two or three or a dozen, but two hundred, three hundred. Scatter them all over Germany.
Ramsey Do you think that's possible?
Bartlett Well, the men are here to do it. The goons have put every escape artist in Germany in this camp. You said so yourself.
Ramsey Have you thought of what it might cost?
Bartlett I've thought of the humiliation if we just... tamely submit. Knuckle under and crawl. Surely, you don't advocate that, do you, sir?
Ramsey I have to point out one thing to you, Roger. No matter how unsatisfactory this camp may be, the High Command have still left us in the hands of the Luftwaffe. Not the Gestapo and the SS.
Bartlett Look, sir, you talk about the High Command and the Luftwaffe, and then you talk about the Gestapo and the SS. To me, they're the same! We're fighting the bloody lot! There's only one way to put it, sir: they are the common enemies of everyone who believes in freedom. If the High Command didn't approve of Hitler, then why didn't they throw him out?
Ramsey Roger's idea was to get back at the enemy the hardest way he could, mess up the works. From what we've heard here, I think he did exactly that.
Hendley Do you think it was worth the price?
Ramsey Depends on your point of view, Hendley.
Steinach Herr Bartlett-!
[Bartlett turns around and says something in German]
Steinach Your German is good. And I hear, also, your French. Your arms...
[pulls a gun]
Steinach UP!
[Bartlett surrenders]
Bartlett Gentlemen, no doubt you've heard the immortal words of our new commandant: devote your energies to things other than escape, and sit out the war as comfortably as possible.
Sedgwick [derisively] Ha!
Bartlett Well, that's exactly what we're going to do. We're going to devote our energies to sports and gardening, all the cultural pursuits as far as they're concerned. In fact, we're going to put the goons to sleep. Meanwhile, we dig. Now, even a superficial look at the compound shows us that Huts 104 and 5 are closest to the woods. The first tunnel goes out from 105, directly east under the vorlager, the cooler, and the wire.
Willie But that's over three hundred feet, Roger!
Bartlett Did you make a survey, Dennis?
Cavendish Only a temporary one, sir. I make it just over three hundred and thirty-five feet.
Bartlett Let me know when you've got an exact one. Willie, this time we'll dig straight down thirty feet before we go horizontal. That'll rule out any question of sound detection or probing.
Willie All right, Roger. But did you say "the first tunnel"?
Bartlett I did. There will be three. We'll call them Tom, Dick, and Harry. Tom, as I said, goes out directly east from 104. Dick goes north from the kitchen, and Harry goes out parallel to Tom from 105. If the goons find one, we'll move into the other.
MacDonald How many men do you plan to take out, Roger?
Bartlett Two hundred and fifty.
[Shocked stares]
Bartlett There will be no half-measures this time, gentlemen. There will be identification papers and documents for everyone. And Griff, we'll need outfits for the lot.
Griffith Two hundred and fifty?
Bartlett Mostly civilian clothes.
Griffith Yes, but, um... okay, Roger.
Bartlett Mac. Maps, blankets, rations, compasses for all the walkers, and timetables for every train.
MacDonald Right, Roger.
[Blythe enters]
Colin Sorry I'm late, Roger.
Bartlett It's all right, Colin. Sit down. We're going to tunnel.
Colin Splendid.
Bartlett Willie, you and Danny will be tunnel kings. Danny, you'll be in charge of traps, and I'll work out the exact location with you tomorrow.
Danny Good.
Bartlett Sedgwick, manufacturer. Griffith, I said, tailor. Nimmo and Hayes, diversions. Mac, of course, will take care of intelligence. Hendley? We haven't met. Scrounger?
[last lines of part one]
Hilts [after Ives is killed] Sir, let me know the exact information you need. I'm going out tonight.
Bartlett Right.
[to Danny]
Bartlett Open up Harry. We dig. Around the clock.
Hilts Hold on to yourself, Bartlett. You're twenty feet short.
Bartlett What do you mean, twenty feet short?
Hilts You're twenty feet short of the woods. The hole is right here in open. The guard is between us and the lights.
Willie [arriving at Stalag Luft III] How far are the trees, Danny?
Danny Over... two hundred feet.
Willie Yeah, I'd say three hundred.
Danny Long ways to dig.
Willie We'll get Cavendish to make a survey. I wish Big X were here.
Danny Willy, you think X got away?
Willie Well, he'd have sent us word somehow if he had.
Danny Gestapo, you think?
Willie Either that or he's dead.
Willie This is the dirt from the compound.
Danny This is from the tunnel.
[Mac takes a handful of tunnel dirt and sprinkles it onto the mound from the compound]
MacDonald Wherever we put it, they're going to spot it a mile away.
Willie Well, maybe we could put it under the huts. The dirt's dark there.
MacDonald Nah. No, it's the first place the ferrets would look. I saw one measuring the height under a hut yesterday.
Willie Well, maybe we could dry it out the same color.
Danny We'll have fifty tons of it.
Willie Well, I was just thinking out loud.
Bartlett If you must think, for God's sake, think clearly. Where the devil is Ashley-Pitt?
MacDonald We can't destroy the dirt, and we can't eat it. The only thing left to do is... camouflage it. That's as far as my thinking takes me.
[Ashley-Pitt enters]
Bartlett Didn't they teach you promptness in the R.N.?
Ashley-Pitt You'll never believe it, but I think I have the solution. The problem is somehow to get rid of this tunnel dirt over the compound.
Bartlett Well, of course.
Ashley-Pitt Would you mind?
[Eric hands Danny and Willie a blanket, which they set on the floor, while Eric gets his contraption ready]
Ashley-Pitt Now... you fill these bags with the dirt from the tunnel. Then, wearing them *inside* your trousers, you wander out into the compound, where you pull these strings in your pockets. Out come the pins...
[Eric pulls the pins out to demonstrate]
Danny Eric, it's good.
Ashley-Pitt All you have to do is... kick it in. Unless you're a complete fool, the ferrets will never see a thing.
MacDonald It's indecently brilliant. What do you think, Roger?
Bartlett We'll try it first thing tomorrow.
Ashley-Pitt I already have. It works.
Hilts What do they call a mole in Scotland?
Ives A mole?
Hilts Aye.
Ramsey [after hearing complaints about the plethora of escapes] Colonel, do you expect officers to forget their duty?
Von Luger [reluctantly] No. It is precisely because we expect the opposite that you are here.
Ramsey Up the rebels.
Goff Down the British.
Von Luger I have had the pleasure of knowing quite a number of British officers in this war. And I flatter myself that we understand one another.
[Ives blows a raspberry]
Von Luger You are the first American officer I have met. Hilts, isn't it?
Hilts Captain Hilts, actually.
Von Luger 17 escape attempts.
Hilts 18, sir.
Von Luger A tunnel man, engineer.
Hilts A flier.
Von Luger I suppose what's called in the American army a hotshot pilot.
Hilts Mm-hmm.
Von Luger Unfortunately, you were shot down anyway. So we are both grounded for the duration of the war.
Hilts Well, you speak for yourself, Colonel.
Von Luger You have other plans?
[repeated line]
Colin Splendid!
MacDonald Oh my God, they found Tom.
Bartlett Not Colin. He'd be an appalling hazard to the whole escape. That must be my decision.
Hendley You want to talk about hazards? Let talk about hazards. Lets talk about you. You're the biggest hazard we have. The Gestapo has you marked. No one has said you can't go.
Bartlett That's true, and I have thought about the Gestapo. But if you're asking me how a far a commanding officer is allowed to go, or dare go, or should be permitted to play God, I can't answer you.
Colin Tea?
Hendley I only drank tea once - in a hospital.
Sorren What the hell have you got in there, a piano?
Sedgewick Oh, that's very funny, mate.
Sorren Sedgewick, you won't get this thing through.
Sedgewick [pulling his trunk into the tunnel] I'll cope!
Hilts [tasting the moonshine, speaks in a raspy voice] Wow!
Hendley [tasting the moonshine, speaks in a hoarse tone] Wow!
Goff [tasting the moonshine, is wracked with coughing and weakly says while still coughing] ... wow...
Stratwitch [Danny and Sedgewick are trying to sneak out with a group of Russian prisoners] Halt!
[walks over to Sedgewick]
Stratwitch Out!
[pause]
Stratwitch OUT!
Danny [No, No! Comrade!] Nyet, nyet! Tovarich!
Stratwitch Oh, he's your friend.
Danny [Comrade!] Tovarich!
Stratwitch And who vouches for you, Lieutenant Willenski? Come on out, Sedgewick.
Danny [hands coat back to Russian prisoner and steps out of line] Spasiba.
[thanks]
Sorren Roger, who's going to handle security for this lot?
Bartlett You are.
Hilts [tasting their moonshine] Wow!
Hendley Wow!
Goff [starts coughing uncontrollably] Wow!
Goff [Sedgewick has just descended into the tunnel entrance] Was that Sedgewick with his steamer trunk?
Cavendish Who else?
Goff I wish he was back in Australia with his kangaroos.
Danny Willie, since I was a boy, I hate and fear little rooms, closets, caves.
Willie But Danny, you've dug seventeen tunnels. Over seventeen!
Danny Because I must get out! I hide the fear, and I dig. Tomorrow night in the tunnel with all those men... I'm afraid maybe this time I will lose my head and ruin the escape for everybody.
Hendley Right.
Bartlett Dennis, maps and surveys. Colin, you'll take your usual job. Eric, have you thought how you're going to get rid of this dirt?
Ashley-Pitt Yes, I have. The usual places. I hadn't anticipated three tunnels, but we'll manage.
Sorren Roger, who's going to handle security for all this?
Bartlett You are. I want a system of stooges covering this compound from front to back, checking every goon in and out. I want a signal system so perfect that if ever a ferret gets within fifty feet of any of the huts in which we're working, we can shut down without a sign.
Danny [preparing to start the escape tunnel] We're ready.
Bartlett Big enough?
Danny It's perfect. Right through the middle of the foundation.
[with his chalk, he writes "17" in the corner of the concrete]
Bartlett Good luck to us, Danny.
Hendley [quietly to Mac] Why seventeen?
MacDonald This is the seventeenth tunnel Danny's started.
[the German camp commandant explains why so many incorrigible Allied prisoners were placed in the place Stalag]
Von Luger We have in effect put all our rotten eggs in one basket. And we intend to watch this basket carefully.
Stratwitch I will not take action against you, now. This is the first day here and there has been much stupidity and carelessness... on both sides!
Herr Kuhn We have reason to believe this prisoner is the mastermind behind numerous criminal escape attempts.
Von Luger [sarcastically] Squadron Leader Bartlett has been three months in your care! And the Gestapo has only "reason to believe"!
Hendley Come on, Roger. We all know the score here, at least... most of us do. Your idea of this escape is to... start another front, to foul up the Germans behind the lines. All right, that's fine, that's fine. But once we get passed that barbed wire, once we have them looking all over Germany for us, that mission is accomplished. Afterwards, we have some ideas of our own.
Bartlett You mean getting home? Back to your family and children?
Hendley That's right.
Bartlett Good God, man. Do you really believe I haven't thought about that, too?
Bartlett It's possible for one man to get out through the wire, even get away, but there are in fact a considerable number of people besides yourself in this camp who are trying to escape.
Hilts I appreciate that.
[pauses, looks at Bartlett]
Hilts Something's coming. I can feel it, and it's coming right around the corner at me, Squadron Leader!
Colin Tea without milk is so uncivilised.
German Policeman [The policeman interrogates Bartlett and MacDonald in French, and they reply convincingly, so he allows them to go on their way. Then he says, in English...] Good luck.
MacDonald [In English] Thank you.
Bartlett [of the Americans' vodka] In the three years, seven months and two weeks that I've been in the bag, that's the most extraordinary stuff I've ever tasted. It's shattering!
MacDonald Well, I think it's rather good... Well, with your permission, sir, I think I'll all on kives. Er, call on Ives.
Colin I can't see a bloody thing!
Cavendish [Hilts has just taken some boards out of all the beds and Denys walks in after singing] 5 golds rings, 4 calling birds, bloody singing, hi Hilts.
Hilts Denys, wait...
Cavendish 3 french hens, 2 turtle doves and a partridge, alley-oop!
[jumps on to bed and falls through all three]
Hilts [sees that Denys has fallen through bed] Never mind.
Von Luger Eleven of your men are being returned today.
Ramsey Oh? Who?
Von Luger I do not have that information. I... I am directed by higher authority to inform you that... that fifty of your officers were shot while escaping.
Ramsey Shot?
Von Luger Their... their personal effects will be returned.
Ramsey How many of them were wounded?
Von Luger Here are the names... of the dead.
Ramsey How many of the fifty were wounded?
Von Luger None. The... the higher authority only directs me to inform you that fifty men were...
Ramsey I see.
Hilts You see the way the goons got those towers placed?
Goff [glancing at the towers] Yeah.
Hilts There's a blind spot right in the middle.
Goff A blind spot?
Hilts A guy could stand at that wire and not be seen by that tower or that tower. The one on the end is too far; they'd never see me, especially at night.
Goff You're crazy.
Hilts You think so? Well, let's find out, right now.
[throwing his baseball over to the wire and observing the guards]
Hilts Now, the next step's a little tricky.
Goff You're not going out there?
Hilts Not while they're looking, I'm not.
Hilts One chance. When the guard goes to the far end of the compund, you might be able to move your men out. I think I can make it to the woods, set up a signal when you're clear.
Bartlett What about the goon towers?
Hilts That's a chance you're gonna have to take. But they're gonna be watching the compound, not the woods.
Herr Kuhn Squadron Leader Bartlett, if you escape again and be caught, you will be shot.
Herr Kuhn [to Von Luger] Heil Hitler!
Sedgwick It's all right. It's all right, mate. We're just having a friendly little argument.
Hilts I'm going... out.
Bartlett One has to ask some very strange things in the job I have.
Von Luger You will not be denied the usual facilities. Sports, a library, a recreation hall... and for gardening, we will give you tools. We trust you to use them for gardening. Devote your energies to these things. Give up your hopeless attempts to escape. And with intelligent cooperation, we may all sit out the war...
[offering Ramsey a cigarette]
Von Luger ...as comfortably as possible.
Hilts You know the kind of clay and gravel we've got here in the compound?
Ives Aye.
Hilts How many feet do you think you could get through in, say, eight hours?
Ives I could cut through this stuff here like the bit on the end of an auger. But you know it's not the digging. It's the shoring up with wood and getting the dirt out. That's what you have to worry about.
Hilts No, it isn't, Ives. You don't have to worry about that.
Ives But how are you going to get the dirt out?
Lt. Dietrich [returning Bartlett to the camp] If he once more falls into our hands, he will not be so lucky.
Von Luger Air Force officer prisoners are the responsibility of the Luftwaffe, not S.S. Or the Gestapo.
Preissen At present, yes, Herr Oberst. That is why he's returned for the moment to your care.
Herr Kuhn Of course, if the Luftwaffe is not up to the task, the prisoners will find themselves totally in our charge. We regretfully are not so professionally understanding.
Kramer You fool! To cross the wire is death!
Hilts [playing dumb] What wire?
Kramer This wire! The warning wire!
Hilts Oh.
Kramer It's absolutely forbidden to cross it. You know that!
Hilts Yeah, but my baseball rolled over there. How am I gonna get my baseball?
Kramer You first ask permission!
Hilts Oh, okay.
[the Gestapo have captured Bartlett and MacDonald]
Preissen Ah, Herr Bartlett. And Herr MacDonald. We are together again. You're going to wish you had never put us to so much trouble!
Werner 'The Ferret' What do you do here by the truck?
Hendley I'm stealing tools.
Werner 'The Ferret' For stealing tools, cooler.
Hendley I was only kidding. I wasn't stealing tools.
Werner 'The Ferret' Oh, you're American.
Hendley Yes, and you're a German.
Werner 'The Ferret' Of course. Why do you come to Germany? Why fight for England, your enemy?
Hendley Enemy? What are you talkin' about?
Werner 'The Ferret' In 1812, they burned your capital.
Hendley That's propaganda.
Werner 'The Ferret' It's in the history books.
Hendley It's pure propaganda.
Werner 'The Ferret' I read it! And now, go away from here. If you steal tools, cooler.
Hendley Yeah, no tools.
Bartlett How long have you been here, sir?
Ramsey Arrived today. New camp, expert guards, the elite. You met the commandant?
Bartlett Yes, I did.
Ramsey What were the Gestapo and the SS doing with you?
Bartlett Oh, they wanted to find out who helped me to the border. Who else is here? Have we got Cavendish?
Ramsey Mm-hmm.
Bartlett Nimmo and Sorren?
Ramsey Griffith, Haynes.
Bartlett Blythe?
Ramsey Yes.
Bartlett Almost the whole X organization.
Ramsey Almost. They cleaned out all the other camps and dumped us in this one; as Von Luger put it, all the rotten eggs in one basket.
Bartlett There's madness in their method. What about Tommy Bristol?
Ramsey No, but there's, uh, an American, Hendley.
Bartlett Is he a scrounger, blackmailer?
Ramsey MacDonald says he's the best.
Goff Hey, Virgil. Hey, did you see the cooler? Boy, is it ever a big one.
Hilts I think they expect a lot of business.
Blythe 'The Forger' You're the scrounger.
Hendley Yes, that's right.
Blythe 'The Forger' I'll need a camera.
Hendley What kind?
Blythe 'The Forger' A good one. A 35mm F2.8 with a focal plane shutter should do all right.
Hendley All right.
Blythe 'The Forger' And film, of course.
Hendley Oh, of course.
MacDonald [learning the escape tunnel is twenty feet short of the woods] We could postpone until we dig to the trees.
Bartlett All the documents are dated today. It's now or never.
Ives [listening to Hilts play catch with himself in the cooler] What did you do in the States? Play baseball?
Hilts No, I was in college. Say, Ives?
Ives Aye?
Hilts How many escapes have you tried?
Ives Ach, four over, seven under.
Hilts Tunnel man, huh?
Ives Sure, I'm that.
Hilts How tall are you, Ives?
Ives 5'4". Why?
Hilts Oh, just wondering.
Ives What did you do in college, study physical education?
Hilts Chemical engineering. Did a little bike riding, though.
Ives Bicycles?
Hilts Motorcycles. You know, flat tracks, county fairs. Picked up a buck here and there. Helped pay my tuition.
Ives Oh, I did a wee bit of racing myself. In Scotland.
Hilts Bikes?
Ives No, horse racing. Jockey.
Hendley Well, what do you think, Navy?
Ashley-Pitt I must say it's an interesting first twenty minutes.
Willie I'd say we made fools of ourselves.
Bartlett Bluey, where the hell is the air pump?
Sedgwick Patience is a virtue, Roger!
Hendley 'The Scrounger' [Referring to the moonshine they're drinking] You know what that is?
Blythe 'The Forger' I'll tell you what it isn't. It isn't Napoleon Brandy... .
