Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Children of Heaven Children of Heaven Movie Quotes

Children of Heaven Movie Quotes

Ali Zahra, I have good news.
Zahra What news?
Ali I am selected for the race.
Zahra What race?
Ali Long-Distance Running. The third-best runner gets a pair of new sneakers.
Zahra Why the third?
Ali The First and Second prizes are something else. If I come in third, I'll give you the sneakers.
Zahra But those shoes are for boys.
Ali I'll exchange them. I'll get a pair of girl's shoes for you.
Zahra What if you don't come in third?
Ali I'll be third for sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Amir Farruh Hashemyan
Bahare Seddiqi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more