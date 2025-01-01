Ali Zahra, I have good news.

Zahra What news?

Ali I am selected for the race.

Zahra What race?

Ali Long-Distance Running. The third-best runner gets a pair of new sneakers.

Zahra Why the third?

Ali The First and Second prizes are something else. If I come in third, I'll give you the sneakers.

Zahra But those shoes are for boys.

Ali I'll exchange them. I'll get a pair of girl's shoes for you.

Zahra What if you don't come in third?