Lizzie CreeI can offer you twice the weekly wage you're earning here. All I require is some help bearing the load of my... My wifely duties.
Sister MaryFamilies starve in the streets. Women are used up and thrown away. And you... You persecute one who fights for the people. You're not fit to clean the boots of a man like Karl Marx.
Karl MarxSo... London declares that the Jew was murdered by a Jewish monster, hmm? And so absolves itself of all responsibility. Make no mistake, gentlemen. It is not Solomon Weil who was mutilated and murdered here, it is the Jew.
George FloodNone of the Golem's other victims were Hebrews, sir.
Karl Marx[whispers]But do you not see? This murderer strikes at the very symbols of the city. The Jew, the whore. They are the sacrificial tributes in this labyrinth of London, and so, of course, must be ritually butchered.
Dan LenoIf you want your name etched in stone, you're going to have to take up the chisel yourself.
John Kildare"He who spectates." He doesn't mean us, he means the public. The public want blood. The Golem provides it.
Inspector RobertsThe streets of London run red with blood and you concern yourself with paperwork. You'd have made a fine politician, Kildare, were you not the topic of such... speculation.
Sister Mary[translating what the little Irish girl has said in Irish when she's brought to talk to the inspector]The child says she's not for sale. Her mam's got a fella taking her on her next birthday.
Police constable[about Inspector Kildare] He'd have risen well above Roberts by now if those rumours hadn't done for him. You know, that he wasn't the marrying kind...
[Last lines]
Dan LenoWe have to get back out there. You're Lizzie's mother now... I'll be Lizzie.
Lizzie CreeI wanted to be in his play. He wanted the gratification of plucking a poor and needy girl from misery and saving her. We used one another equally. Perhaps that's the best that can be said of any coupling.
Lizzie Cree500 pounds and the camera. It would seem I gave an excellent beating.
Lizzie Cree[being dragged to the gallows]I am NOT just a POISONER... I Am SO MUCH MORE!
HangmanAny last words?
[last lines]
Lizzie Cree[as a noose goes round her neck] HERE WE ARE AGAIN!
UncleOh, I forgot. You're not entirely partial to cucumber, are you?
John Cree[Voice over, Inspector Kildare is reading the handwritten diary in the book]It was a fine, bright evening and I could feel a murder coming on. Since it was to be my first show I decided, by way of inspiration, to pay a visit to the site of the immortal Ratcliffe Highway murders. More than half a century ago, on this sacred spot, an entire family was despatched into eternity by a man named John Williams. A man Thomas De Quincey describes as an artist of exquisite skill. And yet now the site of his greatest work was defiled by a seller of second-had clothes.
Dan LenoA woman accused of poisoning her husband. But not just any woman. Little Lizzie, darling of the music halls. But the city was enthralled with the fearsome Limehouse Golem. Who was he? Who would be his next victim? The Golem had last struck the day before her arrest. And his was the name on every Londoner's lip.
George FloodAt least up there we can keep the hoi polloi out. Down here it's a lost cause.